Cardinals Sign ‘Big Body Target’ Veteran Tight End

The Arizona Cardinals just keep adding to their tight end room.

On April 4, the Cardinals announced they have signed free-agent tight end Stephen Anderson to a one-year deal. Anderson started three games with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 and accumulated 165 yards receiving yards and one touchdown.

At 6-3 230 pounds, PHNX Cardinals reporter Johnny Venerable calls Anderson a “big body target.”

Anderson, 29, entered the league with the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016. He caught a career-high 25 catches in 2017 before being released in 2018. He also spent time with the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl in 2018, despite never catching a pass for the team. Anderson had spent the last three seasons with the Chargers.

The product of California will now enter a tight end group with Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams. In the offseason, Ertz agreed to a three-year contract with the Cardinals and Williams stayed in Arizona on a one-year deal.

What Anderson Brings to Cardinals

Anderson should provide depth and has experience in the league, which could likely signal the Cardinals not drafting a tight end in the NFL draft on April 28.

Not only can Anderson be used as a receiver, but he also has special teams experience, where he played 52% of his time as a special teamer in 2021. According to Pro Football Focus, Anderson graded well as a pass-blocker, amassing a 77.9 grade in 2021.

The 29-year-old showed some flashes as a pass-catcher with quarterback Justin Herbert, too.

Other than Ertz and Williams, Anderson joins tight ends David Wells, Deon Yelder, Bernhard Seikovits and Alex Ellis.