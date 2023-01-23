Celtics Get Brutal Injury News Ahead of Matchup With Magic

The Boston Celtics are on fire right now. As things stand, they’ve won nine games in a row, are 35-12 on the season, and have a 4.5-game cushion atop the Eastern Conference standings. However, while all that is awesome, they are also dealing with some injuries at the moment.

In their most recent win over the Toronto Raptors, two of their starters – Marcus Smart and Robert Williams – got injured. And now, heading into their Monday night game against the Orlando Magic, they have a fairly lengthy injury report.

The official Celtics Twitter account announced the following:

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando: Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) – OUT Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – OUT Robert Williams (left knee injury management) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left knee injury management) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 22, 2023

As expected, both Smart and Williams find themselves listed on the report – Smart as out and Williams as questionable. However, as reported by Bobby Manning of CLNS Media, the Celtics can be expected to bench Williams, as they have been doing so on the first night of back-to-backs.

Manning tweeted the following:

#Celtics #Magic game day. Kevon Harris, Caleb Houstan and Chuma Okeke (knee) out for Orlando. Jonathan Isaac, expected to play for the first time since Aug. 2020 is listed as questionable. Also expect Rob to rest the front end of the back-to-back. C’s shootaround shortly. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) January 23, 2023

This will likely result in a starting lineup of Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, and Al Horford against the Magic, leaving Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and Luke Kornet to command the bench unit. White is the only Celtics player who has appeared in all 47 games this year, with Grant Williams right behind him at 46.

Injury Updates on Marcus Smart & Robert Williams

Both of the injuries that took place in the Raptors game were a bit scary. First, Brown fell into Williams’ knee. The big man would return to the game, but it didn’t last. Then, Smart went down with a non-contact ankle injury. Both players were ruled out for the remainder of the contest at halftime.

However, after the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla revealed positive updates on both players’ injuries, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Joe Mazzulla said Rob Williams hyperextended his knee but it's nothing serious. Marcus Smart's knee is fine, but his rolled ankle will be a day-to-day issue at this point per Mazzulla. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 22, 2023

Brad Stevens on Robert Williams Injury Management

And even though he went down with what seemed like a new injury to his knee, the Celtics were planning on being cautious with Williams regardless. During an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Boston, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens said that they’re playing the long game with Williams.

“It’s a long game,” Stevens explained. “I mean, that’s the bottom line. He won’t hit north 30 very often right now. At the end of the day, he didn’t play, obviously, any in the preseason training camp, he gets ramped up with coaches’ games that only our head coach gets hurt in; everybody else is fine. But, he’s not ready to play NBA basketball at 30 minutes a game when he first comes back; now you can see, each game, he’s got a little bit more, and more, and more…I think it’s really a focus to continue to play well, get his legs underneath him, and get ready for the end of the season.”