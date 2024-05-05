Patriots Rookie Playmaker Turns Heads With Another Brash Statement

If nothing else, we know that Patriots rookie Javon Baker will be entertaining. He has shown that already in his brief tenure with the team, coming in as a fourth-round pick out of UCF who very well might have been undervalued.

Baker certainly thinks so.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Baker was shown during a workout, breathing heavily and looking into the camera saying, “No way in f***ing America there’s 10 receivers better than me. You’re out of your f***ing mind.”

This comes a week after Baker had a particularly bold introduction to the Boston media, in a video conference call following his selection as the 110th pick in the NFL draft. He was not particularly happy about where he was slotted, which he felt was too late.

But once settled in as a Patriots, Baker promised that he, wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk and quarterback Drake Maye would bring winning back to New England.

He described his approach with a warning for NFL d-backs: “It’s just kill whoever on the other side of me.”

As for what to expect from him, Baker said, “Just come to y’all stadium and bring your popcorn. That’s all I can tell y’all. Bring your popcorn. I make people in wheelchairs stand up. Bring your popcorn.”

Javon Baker Was No. 2 in the Nation in Yardage Per Catch

Indeed, Baker has some familiarity with being ranked among the best—he was a four-star recruit who started his collegiate career at Alabama. He struggled to get targets with the Tide, though, and transferred to UCF after two seasons. He broke through as a senior with 1,139 yards on, amazingly, 52 catches.

Baker was No. 2 in the nation with 21.9 yards per catch. He was a first-team All-Big 12 and led the conference in receiving yards, and went for 173 yards and a touchdown against Georgia Tech in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Baker is considered a very good route-runner who can get free by using change-of-pace moves, but has been inconsistent as a pass-catcher. He does not have elite speed (his 4.54-second 40-yard dash time was 27th out of 30 receivers at the combine) but he is fast enough to play on the outside.

Pro Football Focus rates him a future No. 3 receiver.

“Baker can be a solid WR3 for a vertical offense that likes to attack down the sidelines. His long-speed limitations hurt his ability to separate, but he is a competitive contested-catch receiver,” the site noted.

Patriots Quarterbacks Must Show Trust

But for the Patriots, having a guy who can attack a defense with deep routes at all will be a nice change and, hopefully, Maye will prove capable of getting the ball to him when he does.

At the analysis site The 33rd Team, Baker was rated one of the six rookies who was drafted into a “perfect” situation in New England. Because Baker does not have breakaway speed, it’s important that he has a quarterback who has the gusto to throw through some coverage and trusts his receiver to come down with the ball.

That’s Maye’s reputation and, to a lesser extent, that of veteran Jacoby Brissett, who might start if Maye is not ready.

The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino wrote: “Baker, the team’s fourth-round pick, needs quarterbacks like Maye and veteran Jacoby Brissett to succeed. Even if Brissett starts, the Patriots’ two quarterback options are trusting and daring passers who can rip downfield throws to Baker.

“The former UCF playmaker is extremely strong, physical and competitive but struggles to generate separation on routes, so gun-shy passers would be a bad match for his skill set. However, Maye, in particular, isn’t afraid of throwing into contested catch situations.”