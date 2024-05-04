NHL Player Props: Hottest Picks for Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game 7

Acentury-long rivalry between two of the NHL’s most storied franchises will come to a head in a Game 7 showdown in primetime Saturday night when the Boston Bruins play host to the Toronto Maple Leafs to decide their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

The winner of the contest will advance to the Second Round and will face the Atlantic Division champion Florida Panthers – for a second straight year regardless of who emerges – in a best-of-seven series that opens Monday, May 6 in Florida.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Saturday’s win-or-go-home matchup. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for Game 7 of Bruins vs. Maple Leafs!

Hottest Props: Take the Over

Jake DeBrusk: Over 0.5 Points (+105, DraftKings)

Winger Jake DeBrusk was the Bruins’ hottest player through the first three games of the series, posting five points (3 goals, 2 assists) over that span. He has since cooled off, however, and the Maple Leafs have held him off the scoresheet in three consecutive contests. DeBrusk averages exactly 0.5 points per game, but our model likes him to come in clutch when it matters most in Game 7 against the Maple Leafs and projects a 23% increase over his average to 0.62 points.

Max Domi: Over 0.5 Points (+105, DraftKings)

Maple Leafs depth forward Max Domi has put up four points (1 goal, 3 assists) through six games in this series, and our model likes him to find the scoresheet for Toronto again in Game 7. Domi averages 0.59 points per game, and our model projects an additional 11% increase over that average, up to 0.65 points.

Brad Marchand: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+100, DraftKings)

Bruins captain Brad Marchand has led his team in points during the playoffs (8) and ranked second in shots (16). His shots per game have been wildly inconsistent throughout the series, ranging from zero in Game 5 up to six in Game 3. His average shots per game hovers right around the betting line at 2.52, but our model projects an 8% increase over that average tonight in Game 7.

Hottest Props: Take the Under

William Nylander: Under 3.5 Shots on Goal (+100, DraftKings)

Maple Leafs winger William Nylander was the hero in Game 6 of the series, scoring two goals for Toronto to help force a Game 7. He has put five shots on goal in each of his last two playoff games, but our model projects a reduction in his shot potential tonight for Game 7. Normally averaging 3.85 shots per game, Nylander is projected to see a 15% decline in that average, down to 3.29.

Ilya Lyubushkin: Under 1.5 Blocked Shots (+150, DraftKings)

Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin has not blocked more than one shot through postseason games against the Bruins, and our model does not expect that to change tonight in Game 7. Lyubushkin averaged 2.51 blocks per game entering the series, but our model projects a 45% decline in his potential for Game 7 based on earlier performance in the series. According to our model, his expected blocked-shot total for Saturday’s matchup is just below the betting line at 1.37.

