LeBron James Expected to Return to Lakers: Report

All signals indicate that LeBron James will return to the Los Angeles Lakers next season, according to noted NBA insider Marc Stein.

James has an interesting offseason ahead. The Lakers were bounced in the first round of the postseason and fired head coach Darvin Ham shortly after. James is weighing a $51.4 million player option and his future with the franchise he has called home since the 2018-19 season.

Stein believes that James will return to the Lakers, although there are some uncertainties about what the “structure” will look like.

“At this point, all the signs suggest he’ll stay with the Lakers. We’re not sure yet what the structure will be,” Stein said on the May 3 edition of his #thisleague UNCUT podcast. “The real curiosity is what kind of trade the Lakers can make to upgrade their roster.”

James can opt in but could also sign a new deal. If he opts out, he is eligible for a $162 million, three-year extension this summer. LA seems very intent on doing all it can to keep James in purple and gold, per The Athletic.

“The Lakers, team sources say, would be open to discussing any deal that involves James coming back — including even the maximum three-year, $164 million extension they can offer,” The Athletic reported after the Lakers were eliminated on April 29. “Playing through a three-year deal would put him at 42 by the end of the contract.”

Signing a player through their early 40s would be risky for any player not named LeBron James. The 20-time all-star averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game last season.

LeBron James Taking Time With Decision

James has been adamant that he has not made any decision regarding his future yet.

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends!” James tweeted on April 30. “When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then [shush emoji].”

James will likely watch how the Lakers navigate their offseason, which now includes a high-profile coaching search after the firing of Ham. James has until June 29 to let the Lakers know his decision.

Lakers Likely to Make Significant Trade Splash

Even if James returns, the Lakers have some work to do to improve their roster. Stein believes the team is set up to make a splash via trade in the next few months.

“They did not do a deal at the deadline in February with the one first-round pick they had available to move at that time,” Stein said. “I thought that was the right call, and we’re seeing exactly why now. They have to do something significant, and now they’ll have three first-round picks at their disposal to make a significant trade at the draft or early July.”

The question becomes who the Lakers will target. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been a name mentioned frequently, but there will likely be more stars popping up on the Lakers’ radar in the coming weeks.

“Atlanta’s Trae Young has been talked about as a potential Lakers’ trade target since February. But will that list expand? I suspect it will,” Stein said. “It’s too early in the postseason for the trade market to really have crystalized in terms of potential players the Lakers can go after. I think the next 4-6 weeks, there will be another name, or two, or three that will emerge as a potential Lakers trade target.”