NBA Rule Forces Bronny James to Make Draft Decision

The NBA made waves when announcing yesterday that Bronny James is included among the 78 players invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.

The Combine will take place on May 12-19, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

News of James’ invite is significant, since this year is the first where every invited player is required to attend and participate in the NBA Draft Combine, per the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

If a player decides not to attend, they will be deemed ineligible for the 2024 Draft.

Bronny James is currently undecided about whether he will enter the draft or return to the NCAA.

Therefore, the NBA’s new rule has forced LeBron James’ son to make his final decision before May 12.

Lakers Are Interested In Drafting Bronny

During an April 30 appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” show, NBA insider Shams Charania dropped a major update regarding the Los Angeles Lakers potentially drafting Bronny in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“[LeBron James’ player] option date is June 29,” Charania said. “Interesting timing, right? It’s right before free agency, and right after the draft.

“And what’s potentially on draft night? His son Bronny James,” Charania continued. “And in a perfect world, the Lakers have LeBron James back, and potentially they draft Bronny James. I’m told they are interested in picking him in the draft in June.”

LeBron has made his interest in playing alongside Bronny apparent over the years.

Yet, we don’t know whether Bronny shares that sentiment.

When speaking about Bronny potentially teaming up with his dad in the NBA on an April 18 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show”, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst explained we don’t know what the younger James wants.

“I would love for us to stop guessing and asking LeBron about what Bronny wants,” Hindhorst said. “I would love it if Bronny would just come out and say ‘this is what I want.’”

All we’ve heard from the former USC guard is what he wrote on Instagram on April 5.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” he said. “I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal. Thank you to USC for an amazing freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

Bronny’s Freshman Season At USC

Even if he does declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, there’s no guarantee that Bronny will be selected.

As a freshman, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists over 25 games played.

Of course, he also suffered cardiac arrest during a July 25 practice. Much of his freshman season was focused on him returning to health, rather than developing his game.

There’s also the fact that Bronny played out of his natural position at USC.

In that same episode of “The Pat McAfee Show”, Windhorst noted that scouts aren’t convinced they saw Bronny’s best.

“When I talk to scouts about Bronny they don’t think that he was able to put his best foot forward this year because USC didn’t play him at his position,” he said.

Regardless, Bronny has a big decision to make this week.