Mike Tyson Credits Wife Lakiha Spicer for Turning His Life Around

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is married to wife Lakiha Spicer, and she has been an influential part of his comeback, according to USA Today.

The publication reported that Spicer is Tyson’s third wife, and they have two kids together. Although Tyson was married to two other women, this marriage has been long-lasting, as the couple tied the knot in 2009, USA Today reported.

Tyson is squaring off against YouTuber Jake Paul in a highly anticipated bout that will be streamed live on Netflix on November 15. That has renewed interest in Tyson’s dating history, including whether he is currently married. The answer is yes, Tyson is married.

For his part, Paul is dating an Olympic speedskater named Jutta Leerdam.

Mike Tyson Believes His Wife Lakiha Spicer Helped Him Turn His Life Around, Reports Say

According to People Magazine, it’s Spicer who helped Tyson turn “his life around,” after a series of well-publicized issues, including a rape conviction and bankruptcy. Tyson, with the help of investments in the cannabis industry, has built his net worth back to about $10 million, and that was before a payday for the Netflix-streamed bout, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In fact, he was on probation for drug and OWI offenses when he met Spicer, People reported.

“I’m very happy me and my wife got together,” Tyson told the New York Post in 2012, “because I don’t know how I would have survived out there.”

Tyson sometimes posts about his wife on social media. “My wife & I are getting ready to host friends & family tonight. Many we haven’t seen in years. It’s going to be a great night,” he wrote on X in 2011.

Lakiha Spicer’s Father Knew Boxing Promoter Don King

According to the New York Post, Spicer, who is called “Kiki,” met Tyson at age 18 because her father “Shamsud-din Ali was an influential Muslim cleric in Philadelphia who knew promoter Don King.”

As a result, he often took Spicer to boxing matches, and, at first, King warned Tyson, “Stay away from her. Don’t go talking to that girl. Leave these people alone. These are not the people to mess with,” The New York Post reported.

“It was like moth to a flame,” Spicer told the Post, which added that she started dating Tyson in 2023 in New York, although it took them time to develop a commitment.

According to People, Tyson and Spicer had their first child, a daughter named Milan, in 2008, and they had a son named Morocco in 2011. Tyson has spoken on YouTube about his daughter’s love of tennis.

“He is such a sweet and calm baby. Mike and Kiki are overwhelmed with joy to welcome their son to the Tyson family,” Tyson’s representative told People when Morocco was born. In Touch Weekly reported that Tyson and Spicer married at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas.

Tyson was also married to actress Robin Givens and Monica Turner. Tyson also has five kids from past relationships in addition to the two children he has with Spicer, In Touch Weekly reported.