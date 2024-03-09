dfsPro Daily: Fantasy Basketball Tips and Sample Lineup for Saturday, March 9th

With seven NBA games on tonight, you’ll need the best betting and fantasy picks and projections. Our model is predicting big nights from Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, but we’re going with some under-the-radar picks for tonight’s DFS slate. Today I’ve optimized a lineup sampler with a couple players who could pop off.

After that, I have betting lines, totals, and spreads for every game on tonight – courtesy of our AI-powered projection model.

NBA DFS Sample Lineup

You’ll notice that there are no marquee names in my lineup sample – Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are both in this contest but not in the lineup. That’s because they’re both considered day-to-day due to injury and playing against bad teams tonight. It’s possible they take the game off, or only play half because of a blowout. I’m going with guys I think can pop for you, and if you want to put in one of the Eastern European phenoms, we’re still projecting them to have ridiculous games – 73 FPTS from Doncic and 60 from Jokic.

Immanuel Quickley ($8,200) – 50 Projected Fantasy Points

Quickley has become the Raptors’ number one option in Scottie Barnes’ absence. They’re going up against a Portland team that won’t be able to keep up with Quickley. It will be a messy game, since neither team is all that strong, but the former Knick should make the most of it and deliver a strong DFS performance.

Devin Vassell ($7,700) – 45 Projected Fantasy Points

Devin Vassell has been overshadowed this season with the arrival of Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio, but he’s averaging career-highs in points and assists while adjusting to his 20-year-old giant of a teammate. If Vassell can hit this projection against Golden State, that would be huge for your fantasy lineup.

Ausar Thompson ($5,600) – 32 Projected Fantasy Points

Thompson is a rookie Piston who’s been able to put a decent stretch of basketball together lately – averaging 12, 6, and 2 in his last 10 games. What’s more impressive is that he’s doing it without being able to shoot. He’s been a much better fantasy basketball player recently after a rough start.

Jeremy Sochan ($5,400) – 30 Projected Fantasy Points

Similar to Vassell, Sochan’s success often goes unnoticed. He averages 12, 7, and 2 in his last 10 games, and could have another productive game today – at least for DFS puproses. We’ll see if it will translate to a win against a shorthanded Golden State team.

Kristaps Porzingis ($7,600) – 42 Projected Fantasy Points

Porzingis has been key to Boston’s success of late, and the matchup with the Suns is a good one for him. He will be able to get shots up against Jusuf Nurkic, who is a fine defensive big but isn’t great out on the perimeter. On the other end, he should get some blocks up. Our AI-powered model projects him to get 2 blocks, but it could be even more.

Dalano Banton ($4,600) – 32 Projected Fantasy Points

Sorry, I didn’t mean to surprise you! If it helps, I too was shocked when I looked at Portland’s box score last night. The Trailblazers are bad, which allowed a guy who barely played with the Celtics to score 30 points last night. Maybe Banton is finally working out as a prospect. Probably not, but at least he has a chance to shine in Portland. See if he can replicate his 52.5 fantasy points performance from last night. Even half of that production would be acceptable.

NBA Betting Lines and Projections

Our AI model projects its own totals lines, spreads, and odds, so check these out and compare them to your favorite sportsbook. Remember, subscribe to dfsPro Daily for more NBA fantasy and betting tips and anlaysis.

The LA Clippers have a forecast 75% chance to win against The Chicago Bulls with a spread of -8.0/8.0 and an over/under of 222.5. The LA Clippers are 0 – 0 against The Chicago Bulls in the 2023-24 Season.— Saturday, March 09th Chicago Bulls @ LA Clippers

The Brooklyn Nets have a forecast 67% chance to win against The Charlotte Hornets with a spread of -5.5/5.5 and an over/under of 207.5. The Brooklyn Nets are 1 – 1 against The Charlotte Hornets in the 2023-24 Season.— Saturday, March 09th Brooklyn Nets @ Charlotte Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks have a forecast 75% chance to win against The Detroit Pistons with a spread of -8.5/8.5 and an over/under of 235.5. The Dallas Mavericks are 0 – 0 against The Detroit Pistons in the 2023-24 Season.— Saturday, March 09th Dallas Mavericks @ Detroit Pistons

The Boston Celtics have a forecast 62% chance to win against The Phoenix Suns with a spread of -4.0/4.0 and an over/under of 227.5. The Boston Celtics are 0 – 0 against The Phoenix Suns in the 2023-24 Season.— Saturday, March 09th Boston Celtics @ Phoenix Suns

The Golden State Warriors have a forecast 81% chance to win against The San Antonio Spurs with a spread of -10.0/10.0 and an over/under of 228.5. The Golden State Warriors are 1 – 0 against The San Antonio Spurs in the 2023-24 Season.— Saturday, March 09th San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors

The Denver Nuggets have a forecast 86% chance to win against The Utah Jazz with a spread of -12.0/12.0 and an over/under of 229.0. The Denver Nuggets are 1 – 1 against The Utah Jazz in the 2023-24 Season.— Saturday, March 09th Utah Jazz @ Denver Nuggets

The Toronto Raptors have a forecast 57% chance to win against The Portland Trail Blazers with a spread of -2.5/2.5 and an over/under of 228.0. The Toronto Raptors are 0 – 1 against The Portland Trail Blazers in the 2023-24 Season.— Saturday, March 09th Toronto Raptors @ Portland Trail Blazers