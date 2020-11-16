Fantasy Football Week 11 Defense Rankings: Dolphins Must-Start? Saints a Risky Play?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Can the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints keep up their stellar play? Will the Las Vegas Raiders come back down to reality after a unit-high output one week prior? Let’s take a look.
Defense Outlook Week 11
Dolphins (DEF1) may not have produced to their sky-high standards of late, yet they still finished tied as the eighth-highest scoring unit of the week. Since Week 3 they’ve averaged 11 ppg (2nd-most in NFL) and forced eight interceptions. Over their last three games, they’ve scored two defensive touchdowns and recovered three fumbles. Look for Miami to keep their turnover party going in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos and QB Drew Lock, who is fresh off an abysmal four-interception performance. Half of Denver’s last four opposing D/ST have topped 15.0 points.
Saints (DEF14) has been phenomenal of late, totaling 30.0 points over their last two games, 10.0 more points than the next closest unit. Since Week 8 New Orleans has registered 10 sacks, since Week 9 they’ve forced seven turnovers. It’s hard not to ride with that production. With that said, a matchup with Atlanta puts them right outside our top-12 this week. The Falcons have not allowed a single defensive unit to top 5.0 points all season long, surrendering an average of just 3.11 ppg to D/STs (6th-fewest in NFL).
Raiders (DEF27) nearly bottom out in our rankings, a week after leading all units in scoring with 16.0 points. What gives, you may ask? Well, the Kansas City Chiefs, of course. It’s actually quite simple, don’t start defenses against Patrick Mahomes. Only one unit has topped 4.0 points vs. the Chiefs this year. Over K.C.’s last three games, opposing defenses have totaled 0.0 points.
Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Defense
Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
– D/ST BYE WEEKS: Bills DEF (BUF), Bears DEF (CHI), Giants DEF (NYG), 49ers DEF (SF)
|
#
|Defense TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Miami Dolphins MIA
|
@ DEN
|
2
|Los Angeles Chargers LAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
3
|Pittsburgh Steelers PIT
|
@ JAC
|
4
|Baltimore Ravens BAL
|
vs. TEN
|
5
|Cleveland Browns CLE
|
vs. PHI
|
6
|Green Bay Packers GB
|
@ IND
|
7
|Detroit Lions DET
|
@ CAR
|
8
|Washington Football Team WAS
|
vs. CIN
|
9
|Minnesota Vikings MIN
|
vs. DAL
|
10
|Philadelphia Eagles PHI
|
@ CLE
|
11
|New England Patriots NE
|
@ HOU
|
12
|Atlanta Falcons ATL
|
@ NO
|
13
|Cincinnati Bengals CIN
|
@ WAS
|
14
|New Orleans Saints NO
|
vs. ATL
|
15
|Indianapolis Colts IND
|
vs. GB
|
16
|Los Angeles Rams LAR
|
@ TB
|
17
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB
|
vs. LAR
|
18
|Arizona Cardinals ARI
|
@ SEA
|
19
|Carolina Panthers CAR
|
vs. DET
|
20
|Houston Texans HOU
|
vs. NE
|
21
|Kansas City Chiefs KC
|
@ LV
|
22
|Tennessee Titans TEN
|
@ BAL
|
23
|Dallas Cowboys DAL
|
@ MIN
|
24
|Denver Broncos DEN
|
vs. MIA
|
25
|New York Jets NYJ
|
@ LAC
|
26
|Jacksonville Jaguars JAC
|
vs. PIT
|
27
|Las Vegas Raiders LV
|
vs. KC
|
28
|Seattle Seahawks SEA
|
vs. ARI
