Fantasy Football Week 11 Defense Rankings: Dolphins Must-Start? Saints a Risky Play?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Can the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints keep up their stellar play? Will the Las Vegas Raiders come back down to reality after a unit-high output one week prior? Let’s take a look.

Defense Outlook Week 11

Dolphins (DEF1) may not have produced to their sky-high standards of late, yet they still finished tied as the eighth-highest scoring unit of the week. Since Week 3 they’ve averaged 11 ppg (2nd-most in NFL) and forced eight interceptions. Over their last three games, they’ve scored two defensive touchdowns and recovered three fumbles. Look for Miami to keep their turnover party going in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos and QB Drew Lock, who is fresh off an abysmal four-interception performance. Half of Denver’s last four opposing D/ST have topped 15.0 points.

Saints (DEF14) has been phenomenal of late, totaling 30.0 points over their last two games, 10.0 more points than the next closest unit. Since Week 8 New Orleans has registered 10 sacks, since Week 9 they’ve forced seven turnovers. It’s hard not to ride with that production. With that said, a matchup with Atlanta puts them right outside our top-12 this week. The Falcons have not allowed a single defensive unit to top 5.0 points all season long, surrendering an average of just 3.11 ppg to D/STs (6th-fewest in NFL).

Raiders (DEF27) nearly bottom out in our rankings, a week after leading all units in scoring with 16.0 points. What gives, you may ask? Well, the Kansas City Chiefs, of course. It’s actually quite simple, don’t start defenses against Patrick Mahomes. Only one unit has topped 4.0 points vs. the Chiefs this year. Over K.C.’s last three games, opposing defenses have totaled 0.0 points.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

– D/ST BYE WEEKS : Bills DEF (BUF), Bears DEF (CHI), Giants DEF (NYG), 49ers DEF (SF)

# Defense TEAM Opp. 1 Miami Dolphins MIA @ DEN 2 Los Angeles Chargers LAC vs. NYJ 3 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT @ JAC 4 Baltimore Ravens BAL vs. TEN 5 Cleveland Browns CLE vs. PHI 6 Green Bay Packers GB @ IND 7 Detroit Lions DET @ CAR 8 Washington Football Team WAS vs. CIN 9 Minnesota Vikings MIN vs. DAL 10 Philadelphia Eagles PHI @ CLE 11 New England Patriots NE @ HOU 12 Atlanta Falcons ATL @ NO 13 Cincinnati Bengals CIN @ WAS 14 New Orleans Saints NO vs. ATL 15 Indianapolis Colts IND vs. GB 16 Los Angeles Rams LAR @ TB 17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB vs. LAR 18 Arizona Cardinals ARI @ SEA 19 Carolina Panthers CAR vs. DET 20 Houston Texans HOU vs. NE 21 Kansas City Chiefs KC @ LV 22 Tennessee Titans TEN @ BAL 23 Dallas Cowboys DAL @ MIN 24 Denver Broncos DEN vs. MIA 25 New York Jets NYJ @ LAC 26 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC vs. PIT 27 Las Vegas Raiders LV vs. KC 28 Seattle Seahawks SEA vs. ARI

