Fantasy Football Week 11 TE Rankings: Can Rob Gronkowski & Cameron Brate Co-Exist?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Travis Kelce and Hayden Hurst, two top-seven scorers, return from a bye at a position desperate for consistency.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 11
You don’t have to look much further than this past week to realize how unpredictable and underwhelming the TE position has been the season. No player topped 13.1 points in Week 10, while only eight players scored double-digit points. Of those eight players, half of them recorded three receptions or fewer and/or 31 yards or less.
Rob Gronkowski (TE4) has been one of the few consistent plays at the position, scoring a TD in four of his last five games. With that said, there’s still risk there, as he’s hauled in just three receptions over the past two weeks. Interestingly enough, that timeframe aligns with Antonio Brown’s arrival in Tampa Bay, who has seen the second-most targets by any Bucs pass-catcher over the past two weeks.
Gronk’s fellow Buccaneers TE, Cameron Brate (TE22), finished last week as TE4 with 12.1 points. With that said, he’s averaged just 1.75 targets per game over his last four contests. At best, Brate can be what Tim Wright was for Tom Brady during the 2014 season. The TE scored six TDs over a seven-game span with the Pats that year, yet was non-existent outside the red zone, hauling in just 20 non-scoring receptions.
While he may be ranked as our TE22, the difference between him and a borderline starter is not drastic, as the position is littered with question marks. His opponents this week, the Rams, have allowed 76 targets (4th-most in NFL) and 48 receptions (t-6th-most in NFL) to TEs this year.
Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End
Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
– NOTABLE TE BYE WEEKS: Tyler Kroft (BUF), Dawson Knox (BUF), Jimmy Graham (CHI), Evan Engram (NYG), Jordan Reed (SF)
|
#
|Tight End TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Travis Kelce KC
|
@ LV
|
2
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
vs. TEN
|
3
|Darren Waller LV
|
vs. KC
|
4
|Rob Gronkowski TB
|
vs. LAR
|
5
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|
@ CLE
|
6
|Hunter Henry LAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
7
|Austin Hooper CLE
|
vs. PHI
|
8
|T.J. Hockenson DET
|
@ CAR
|
9
|Hayden Hurst ATL
|
@ NO
|
10
|Logan Thomas WAS
|
vs. CIN
|
11
|Eric Ebron PIT
|
@ JAC
|
12
|Richard Rodgers PHI
|
@ CLE
|
13
|Noah Fant DEN
|
vs. MIA
|
14
|Jonnu Smith TEN
|
@ BAL
|
15
|Tyler Higbee LAR
|
@ TB
|
16
|Robert Tonyan GB
|
@ IND
|
17
|Dalton Schultz DAL
|
@ MIN
|
18
|Irv Smith Jr. MIN INJ
|
vs. DAL
|
19
|Jared Cook NO
|
vs. ATL
|
20
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|
@ DEN
|
21
|Trey Burton IND
|
vs. GB
|
22
|Cameron Brate TB
|
vs. LAR
|
23
|Gerald Everett LAR
|
@ TB
|
24
|Mo Ali-Cox IND
|
vs. GB
|
25
|Dan Arnold ARI
|
@ SEA
|
26
|Chris Herndon IV NYJ
|
@ LAC
|
27
|Greg Olsen SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
28
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|
vs. DAL
|
29
|Tyler Eifert JAC
|
vs. PIT
|
30
|Jaeden Graham ATL
|
@ NO
|
31
|Drew Sample CIN
|
@ WAS
|
32
|Durham Smythe MIA
|
@ DEN
|
33
|Ryan Izzo NE
|
@ HOU
|
34
|Pharaoh Brown HOU
|
vs. NE
|
35
|Jacob Hollister SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
36
|Harrison Bryant CLE
|
vs. PHI
|
37
|Darren Fells HOU
|
vs. NE
|
38
|Troy Fumagalli DEN
|
vs. MIA
|
39
|Jace Sternberger GB
|
@ IND
|
40
|Anthony Firkser TEN
|
@ BAL
|
41
|Jordan Akins HOU
|
vs. NE
|
42
|Adam Shaheen MIA
|
@ DEN
|
43
|David Njoku CLE
|
vs. PHI
|
44
|Darrell Daniels ARI
|
@ SEA
|
45
|Ian Thomas CAR
|
vs. DET
|
46
|Will Dissly SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
47
|Ryan Griffin NYJ
|
@ LAC
|
48
|Adam Trautman NO
|
vs. ATL
|
49
|James O’Shaughnessy JAC
|
vs. PIT
|
50
|Nick Vannett DEN
|
vs. MIA
|
51
|Vance McDonald PIT
|
@ JAC
|
52
|Blake Bell DAL
|
@ MIN
|
53
|Jesse James DET
|
@ CAR
|
54
|Tanner Hudson TB
|
vs. LAR
|
55
|Nick Keizer KC
|
@ LV
|
56
|Trevon Wesco NYJ
|
@ LAC
|
57
|Luke Stocker ATL
|
@ NO
|
58
|Cethan Carter CIN
|
@ WAS
|
59
|Chris Manhertz CAR
|
vs. DET
|
60
|MyCole Pruitt TEN
|
@ BAL
|
61
|Tyler Conklin MIN
|
vs. DAL
|
62
|Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
|
vs. CIN
