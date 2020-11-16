Fantasy Football Week 11 TE Rankings: Can Rob Gronkowski & Cameron Brate Co-Exist?

Getty Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a seven-yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Travis Kelce and Hayden Hurst, two top-seven scorers, return from a bye at a position desperate for consistency.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 11

You don’t have to look much further than this past week to realize how unpredictable and underwhelming the TE position has been the season. No player topped 13.1 points in Week 10, while only eight players scored double-digit points. Of those eight players, half of them recorded three receptions or fewer and/or 31 yards or less.

Rob Gronkowski (TE4) has been one of the few consistent plays at the position, scoring a TD in four of his last five games. With that said, there’s still risk there, as he’s hauled in just three receptions over the past two weeks. Interestingly enough, that timeframe aligns with Antonio Brown’s arrival in Tampa Bay, who has seen the second-most targets by any Bucs pass-catcher over the past two weeks.

Gronk’s fellow Buccaneers TE, Cameron Brate (TE22), finished last week as TE4 with 12.1 points. With that said, he’s averaged just 1.75 targets per game over his last four contests. At best, Brate can be what Tim Wright was for Tom Brady during the 2014 season. The TE scored six TDs over a seven-game span with the Pats that year, yet was non-existent outside the red zone, hauling in just 20 non-scoring receptions.

While he may be ranked as our TE22, the difference between him and a borderline starter is not drastic, as the position is littered with question marks. His opponents this week, the Rams, have allowed 76 targets (4th-most in NFL) and 48 receptions (t-6th-most in NFL) to TEs this year.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

NOTABLE TE BYE WEEKS: Tyler Kroft (BUF), Dawson Knox (BUF), Jimmy Graham (CHI), Evan Engram (NYG), Jordan Reed (SF)

#

 Tight End TEAM

Opp.

1

 Travis Kelce KC

@ LV

2

 Mark Andrews BAL

vs. TEN

3

 Darren Waller LV

vs. KC

4

 Rob Gronkowski TB

vs. LAR

5

 Dallas Goedert PHI

@ CLE

6

 Hunter Henry LAC

vs. NYJ

7

 Austin Hooper CLE

vs. PHI

8

 T.J. Hockenson DET

@ CAR

9

 Hayden Hurst ATL

@ NO

10

 Logan Thomas WAS

vs. CIN

11

 Eric Ebron PIT

@ JAC

12

 Richard Rodgers PHI

@ CLE

13

 Noah Fant DEN

vs. MIA

14

 Jonnu Smith TEN

@ BAL

15

 Tyler Higbee LAR

@ TB

16

 Robert Tonyan GB

@ IND

17

 Dalton Schultz DAL

@ MIN

18

 Irv Smith Jr. MIN INJ

vs. DAL

19

 Jared Cook NO

vs. ATL

20

 Mike Gesicki MIA

@ DEN

21

 Trey Burton IND

vs. GB

22

 Cameron Brate TB

vs. LAR

23

 Gerald Everett LAR

@ TB

24

 Mo Ali-Cox IND

vs. GB

25

 Dan Arnold ARI

@ SEA

26

 Chris Herndon IV NYJ

@ LAC

27

 Greg Olsen SEA

vs. ARI

28

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

vs. DAL

29

 Tyler Eifert JAC

vs. PIT

30

 Jaeden Graham ATL

@ NO

31

 Drew Sample CIN

@ WAS

32

 Durham Smythe MIA

@ DEN

33

 Ryan Izzo NE

@ HOU

34

 Pharaoh Brown HOU

vs. NE

35

 Jacob Hollister SEA

vs. ARI

36

 Harrison Bryant CLE

vs. PHI

37

 Darren Fells HOU

vs. NE

38

 Troy Fumagalli DEN

vs. MIA

39

 Jace Sternberger GB

@ IND

40

 Anthony Firkser TEN

@ BAL

41

 Jordan Akins HOU

vs. NE

42

 Adam Shaheen MIA

@ DEN

43

 David Njoku CLE

vs. PHI

44

 Darrell Daniels ARI

@ SEA

45

 Ian Thomas CAR

vs. DET

46

 Will Dissly SEA

vs. ARI

47

 Ryan Griffin NYJ

@ LAC

48

 Adam Trautman NO

vs. ATL

49

 James O’Shaughnessy JAC

vs. PIT

50

 Nick Vannett DEN

vs. MIA

51

 Vance McDonald PIT

@ JAC

52

 Blake Bell DAL

@ MIN

53

 Jesse James DET

@ CAR

54

 Tanner Hudson TB

vs. LAR

55

 Nick Keizer KC

@ LV

56

 Trevon Wesco NYJ

@ LAC

57

 Luke Stocker ATL

@ NO

58

 Cethan Carter CIN

@ WAS

59

 Chris Manhertz CAR

vs. DET

60

 MyCole Pruitt TEN

@ BAL

61

 Tyler Conklin MIN

vs. DAL

62

 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

vs. CIN
