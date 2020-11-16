Fantasy Football Week 11 TE Rankings: Can Rob Gronkowski & Cameron Brate Co-Exist?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Travis Kelce and Hayden Hurst, two top-seven scorers, return from a bye at a position desperate for consistency.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 11

You don’t have to look much further than this past week to realize how unpredictable and underwhelming the TE position has been the season. No player topped 13.1 points in Week 10, while only eight players scored double-digit points. Of those eight players, half of them recorded three receptions or fewer and/or 31 yards or less.

Rob Gronkowski (TE4) has been one of the few consistent plays at the position, scoring a TD in four of his last five games. With that said, there’s still risk there, as he’s hauled in just three receptions over the past two weeks. Interestingly enough, that timeframe aligns with Antonio Brown’s arrival in Tampa Bay, who has seen the second-most targets by any Bucs pass-catcher over the past two weeks.

Gronk’s fellow Buccaneers TE, Cameron Brate (TE22), finished last week as TE4 with 12.1 points. With that said, he’s averaged just 1.75 targets per game over his last four contests. At best, Brate can be what Tim Wright was for Tom Brady during the 2014 season. The TE scored six TDs over a seven-game span with the Pats that year, yet was non-existent outside the red zone, hauling in just 20 non-scoring receptions.

While he may be ranked as our TE22, the difference between him and a borderline starter is not drastic, as the position is littered with question marks. His opponents this week, the Rams, have allowed 76 targets (4th-most in NFL) and 48 receptions (t-6th-most in NFL) to TEs this year.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

– NOTABLE TE BYE WEEKS : Tyler Kroft (BUF), Dawson Knox (BUF), Jimmy Graham (CHI), Evan Engram (NYG), Jordan Reed (SF)

# Tight End TEAM Opp. 1 Travis Kelce KC @ LV 2 Mark Andrews BAL vs. TEN 3 Darren Waller LV vs. KC 4 Rob Gronkowski TB vs. LAR 5 Dallas Goedert PHI @ CLE 6 Hunter Henry LAC vs. NYJ 7 Austin Hooper CLE vs. PHI 8 T.J. Hockenson DET @ CAR 9 Hayden Hurst ATL @ NO 10 Logan Thomas WAS vs. CIN 11 Eric Ebron PIT @ JAC 12 Richard Rodgers PHI @ CLE 13 Noah Fant DEN vs. MIA 14 Jonnu Smith TEN @ BAL 15 Tyler Higbee LAR @ TB 16 Robert Tonyan GB @ IND 17 Dalton Schultz DAL @ MIN 18 Irv Smith Jr. MIN INJ vs. DAL 19 Jared Cook NO vs. ATL 20 Mike Gesicki MIA @ DEN 21 Trey Burton IND vs. GB 22 Cameron Brate TB vs. LAR 23 Gerald Everett LAR @ TB 24 Mo Ali-Cox IND vs. GB 25 Dan Arnold ARI @ SEA 26 Chris Herndon IV NYJ @ LAC 27 Greg Olsen SEA vs. ARI 28 Kyle Rudolph MIN vs. DAL 29 Tyler Eifert JAC vs. PIT 30 Jaeden Graham ATL @ NO 31 Drew Sample CIN @ WAS 32 Durham Smythe MIA @ DEN 33 Ryan Izzo NE @ HOU 34 Pharaoh Brown HOU vs. NE 35 Jacob Hollister SEA vs. ARI 36 Harrison Bryant CLE vs. PHI 37 Darren Fells HOU vs. NE 38 Troy Fumagalli DEN vs. MIA 39 Jace Sternberger GB @ IND 40 Anthony Firkser TEN @ BAL 41 Jordan Akins HOU vs. NE 42 Adam Shaheen MIA @ DEN 43 David Njoku CLE vs. PHI 44 Darrell Daniels ARI @ SEA 45 Ian Thomas CAR vs. DET 46 Will Dissly SEA vs. ARI 47 Ryan Griffin NYJ @ LAC 48 Adam Trautman NO vs. ATL 49 James O’Shaughnessy JAC vs. PIT 50 Nick Vannett DEN vs. MIA 51 Vance McDonald PIT @ JAC 52 Blake Bell DAL @ MIN 53 Jesse James DET @ CAR 54 Tanner Hudson TB vs. LAR 55 Nick Keizer KC @ LV 56 Trevon Wesco NYJ @ LAC 57 Luke Stocker ATL @ NO 58 Cethan Carter CIN @ WAS 59 Chris Manhertz CAR vs. DET 60 MyCole Pruitt TEN @ BAL 61 Tyler Conklin MIN vs. DAL 62 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS vs. CIN

