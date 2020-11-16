Fantasy Football Week 11 RB Rankings: Salvon Ahmed Emerges, McCaffrey Out Again?

Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings Week 11

Getty Salvon Ahmed #26 of the Miami Dolphins.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we welcome back Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley and Clyde Edwards-Helaire from byes. Christian McCaffrey looks unlikely to suit up once again. Plus, are we witnessing a change of the guards in the Miami backfield? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 11

Christian McCaffrey is unlikely to play in Week 11 due to a lingering shoulder injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This means more Mike Davis (RB19) in the Panthers backfield. From Week 3 through Week 5, only Alvin Kamara averaged more ppg than Davis (25.0) from the RB position. However, since then, Davis has seen his fantasy star not only dim but essentially disintegrate.  Davis has failed to eclipse 8.7 points in four consecutive games.

Furthermore, his QB Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a knee injury, putting his playing status up in the air against Detroit. With that said, there’s still a glimmer of hope. Three of the past four starting RBs to face off against the Lions have had multi-TD outings.

While I’m not ready to anoint Salvon Ahmed (RB16) the new RB1 in Miami, let’s just say as a Myles Gaskin owner, I’m closely monitoring. Ahmed carried the ball 21 times in Week 10, a number that Gaskin has exceeded just once over his 14-game career. Ahmed not only manned 84 percent of the team’s rushing attempts in Week 10, he also ran 15 pass routes, per John Daigle of Rotoworld. No other Dolphins RB logged a single route on the evening.

Ahmed will look to keep his production going in Week 11 against a Denver Broncos team that was just shredded by not one, but two Las Vegas Raiders RBs. Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker each recorded at least 80 rushing yards, a 5.0 ypc average and two TDs apiece vs. Denver. Over the last three weeks, the Broncos have allowed the third-most points and rushing yards to the position, as well as three red zone targets (t-2nd-most in NFL).

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

NOTABLE RB BYE WEEKS: Zack Moss (BUF), Devin Singletary (BUF), David Montgomery (CHI), Lamar Miller (CHI), Cordarrelle Patterson (CHI), Wayne Gallman (NYG), Devonta Freeman (NYG), Raheem Moster (SF), Jerick McKinnon (SF)

#

 Running Back TEAM

Opp.

1

 Dalvin Cook MIN

vs. DAL

2

 Alvin Kamara NO

vs. ATL

3

 Josh Jacobs LV

vs. KC

4

 Derrick Henry TEN

@ BAL

5

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

@ MIN

6

 D’Andre Swift DET

@ CAR

7

 C. Edwards-Helaire KC

@ LV

8

 James Robinson JAC

vs. PIT

9

 Aaron Jones GB

@ IND

10

 Chris Carson SEA INJ

vs. ARI

11

 Kenyan Drake ARI

@ SEA

12

 Nick Chubb CLE

vs. PHI

13

 James Conner PIT

@ JAC

14

 Miles Sanders PHI

@ CLE

15

 Kareem Hunt CLE

vs. PHI

16

 Salvon Ahmed MIA

@ DEN

17

 Kalen Ballage LAC

vs. NYJ

18

 Damien Harris NE

@ HOU

19

 Mike Davis CAR

vs. DET

20

 Joe Mixon CIN INJ

@ WAS

21

 J.D. McKissic WAS

vs. CIN

22

 Nyheim Hines IND

vs. GB

23

 Jamaal Williams GB

@ IND

24

 Todd Gurley II ATL

@ NO

25

 Giovani Bernard CIN

@ WAS

26

 Duke Johnson Jr. HOU

vs. NE

27

 Melvin Gordon DEN

vs. MIA

28

 Darrell Henderson LAR

@ TB

29

 Rex Burkhead NE

@ HOU

30

 Ronald Jones II TB

vs. LAR

31

 Antonio Gibson WAS

vs. CIN

32

 Devontae Booker LV

vs. KC

33

 Gus Edwards BAL

vs. TEN

34

 Chase Edmonds ARI

@ SEA

35

 J.K. Dobbins BAL

vs. TEN

36

 Alex Collins SEA

vs. ARI

37

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

vs. MIA

38

 Malcolm Brown LAR

@ TB

39

 Matt Breida MIA INJ

@ DEN

40

 Lamical Perine NYJ

@ LAC

41

 Jonathan Taylor IND

vs. GB

42

 Mark Ingram II BAL

vs. TEN

43

 Le’Veon Bell KC

@ LV

44

 Frank Gore NYJ

@ LAC

45

 Latavius Murray NO

vs. ATL

46

 Leonard Fournette TB

vs. LAR

47

 Jordan Wilkins IND

vs. GB

48

 Cam Akers LAR

@ TB

49

 Tyler Ervin GB

@ IND

50

 Joshua Kelley LAC

vs. NYJ

51

 Adrian Peterson DET

@ CAR

52

 Tony Pollard DAL

@ MIN

53

 Boston Scott PHI

@ CLE

54

 Chris Thompson JAC

vs. PIT

55

 D’Onta Foreman TEN

@ BAL

56

 Ty Johnson NYJ

@ LAC

57

 Brian Hill ATL

@ NO

58

 Travis Homer SEA

vs. ARI

59

 Darrel Williams KC

@ LV

60

 Samaje Perine CIN

@ WAS

61

 James White NE

@ HOU

62

 Carlos Hyde SEA INJ

vs. ARI

63

 AJ Dillon GB

@ IND

64

 DeeJay Dallas SEA

vs. ARI

65

 Kerryon Johnson DET

@ CAR

66

 Jeremy McNichols TEN

@ BAL

67

 Alexander Mattison MIN

vs. DAL

68

 Gabe Nabers LAC

vs. NYJ

69

 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB

vs. LAR

70

 Royce Freeman DEN

vs. MIA

71

 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

@ JAC

72

 Deandre Washington MIA

@ DEN

73

 Rodney Smith CAR

vs. DET

74

 Corey Clement PHI

@ CLE

75

 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT

@ JAC

76

 Ito Smith ATL

@ NO

77

 D’Ernest Johnson CLE

vs. PHI

78

 Patrick Laird MIA

@ DEN

79

 Peyton Barber WAS

vs. CIN

80

 Eno Benjamin ARI

@ SEA

81

 Dare Ogunbowale JAC

vs. PIT

82

 LeSean McCoy TB

vs. LAR

83

 Darwin Thompson KC

@ LV

84

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

@ JAC

85

 Devine Ozigbo JAC

vs. PIT

86

 Mike Boone MIN

vs. DAL

87

 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA

@ DEN

88

 J.J. Taylor NE

@ HOU

89

 Jordan Howard MIA

@ DEN
