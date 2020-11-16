Fantasy Football Week 11 RB Rankings: Salvon Ahmed Emerges, McCaffrey Out Again?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we welcome back Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley and Clyde Edwards-Helaire from byes. Christian McCaffrey looks unlikely to suit up once again. Plus, are we witnessing a change of the guards in the Miami backfield? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 11

Christian McCaffrey is unlikely to play in Week 11 due to a lingering shoulder injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This means more Mike Davis (RB19) in the Panthers backfield. From Week 3 through Week 5, only Alvin Kamara averaged more ppg than Davis (25.0) from the RB position. However, since then, Davis has seen his fantasy star not only dim but essentially disintegrate. Davis has failed to eclipse 8.7 points in four consecutive games.

Furthermore, his QB Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a knee injury, putting his playing status up in the air against Detroit. With that said, there’s still a glimmer of hope. Three of the past four starting RBs to face off against the Lions have had multi-TD outings.

While I’m not ready to anoint Salvon Ahmed (RB16) the new RB1 in Miami, let’s just say as a Myles Gaskin owner, I’m closely monitoring. Ahmed carried the ball 21 times in Week 10, a number that Gaskin has exceeded just once over his 14-game career. Ahmed not only manned 84 percent of the team’s rushing attempts in Week 10, he also ran 15 pass routes, per John Daigle of Rotoworld. No other Dolphins RB logged a single route on the evening.

Salvon Ahmed’s usage without Jordan Howard (healthy scratch) Sunday: * 44-of-58 snaps

* 84% RB carries

* Team’s only RB target

* Route on 56% of Tua’s dropbacks

* 3 touches inside 10 DeAndre Washington (4 snaps) a non-factor in first available game. — John Daigle (@notJDaigle) November 16, 2020

Ahmed will look to keep his production going in Week 11 against a Denver Broncos team that was just shredded by not one, but two Las Vegas Raiders RBs. Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker each recorded at least 80 rushing yards, a 5.0 ypc average and two TDs apiece vs. Denver. Over the last three weeks, the Broncos have allowed the third-most points and rushing yards to the position, as well as three red zone targets (t-2nd-most in NFL).

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

– NOTABLE RB BYE WEEKS : Zack Moss (BUF), Devin Singletary (BUF), David Montgomery (CHI), Lamar Miller (CHI), Cordarrelle Patterson (CHI), Wayne Gallman (NYG), Devonta Freeman (NYG), Raheem Moster (SF), Jerick McKinnon (SF)

# Running Back TEAM Opp. 1 Dalvin Cook MIN vs. DAL 2 Alvin Kamara NO vs. ATL 3 Josh Jacobs LV vs. KC 4 Derrick Henry TEN @ BAL 5 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ MIN 6 D’Andre Swift DET @ CAR 7 C. Edwards-Helaire KC @ LV 8 James Robinson JAC vs. PIT 9 Aaron Jones GB @ IND 10 Chris Carson SEA INJ vs. ARI 11 Kenyan Drake ARI @ SEA 12 Nick Chubb CLE vs. PHI 13 James Conner PIT @ JAC 14 Miles Sanders PHI @ CLE 15 Kareem Hunt CLE vs. PHI 16 Salvon Ahmed MIA @ DEN 17 Kalen Ballage LAC vs. NYJ 18 Damien Harris NE @ HOU 19 Mike Davis CAR vs. DET 20 Joe Mixon CIN INJ @ WAS 21 J.D. McKissic WAS vs. CIN 22 Nyheim Hines IND vs. GB 23 Jamaal Williams GB @ IND 24 Todd Gurley II ATL @ NO 25 Giovani Bernard CIN @ WAS 26 Duke Johnson Jr. HOU vs. NE 27 Melvin Gordon DEN vs. MIA 28 Darrell Henderson LAR @ TB 29 Rex Burkhead NE @ HOU 30 Ronald Jones II TB vs. LAR 31 Antonio Gibson WAS vs. CIN 32 Devontae Booker LV vs. KC 33 Gus Edwards BAL vs. TEN 34 Chase Edmonds ARI @ SEA 35 J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. TEN 36 Alex Collins SEA vs. ARI 37 Phillip Lindsay DEN vs. MIA 38 Malcolm Brown LAR @ TB 39 Matt Breida MIA INJ @ DEN 40 Lamical Perine NYJ @ LAC 41 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. GB 42 Mark Ingram II BAL vs. TEN 43 Le’Veon Bell KC @ LV 44 Frank Gore NYJ @ LAC 45 Latavius Murray NO vs. ATL 46 Leonard Fournette TB vs. LAR 47 Jordan Wilkins IND vs. GB 48 Cam Akers LAR @ TB 49 Tyler Ervin GB @ IND 50 Joshua Kelley LAC vs. NYJ 51 Adrian Peterson DET @ CAR 52 Tony Pollard DAL @ MIN 53 Boston Scott PHI @ CLE 54 Chris Thompson JAC vs. PIT 55 D’Onta Foreman TEN @ BAL 56 Ty Johnson NYJ @ LAC 57 Brian Hill ATL @ NO 58 Travis Homer SEA vs. ARI 59 Darrel Williams KC @ LV 60 Samaje Perine CIN @ WAS 61 James White NE @ HOU 62 Carlos Hyde SEA INJ vs. ARI 63 AJ Dillon GB @ IND 64 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. ARI 65 Kerryon Johnson DET @ CAR 66 Jeremy McNichols TEN @ BAL 67 Alexander Mattison MIN vs. DAL 68 Gabe Nabers LAC vs. NYJ 69 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB vs. LAR 70 Royce Freeman DEN vs. MIA 71 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ JAC 72 Deandre Washington MIA @ DEN 73 Rodney Smith CAR vs. DET 74 Corey Clement PHI @ CLE 75 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT @ JAC 76 Ito Smith ATL @ NO 77 D’Ernest Johnson CLE vs. PHI 78 Patrick Laird MIA @ DEN 79 Peyton Barber WAS vs. CIN 80 Eno Benjamin ARI @ SEA 81 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs. PIT 82 LeSean McCoy TB vs. LAR 83 Darwin Thompson KC @ LV 84 Jaylen Samuels PIT @ JAC 85 Devine Ozigbo JAC vs. PIT 86 Mike Boone MIN vs. DAL 87 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA @ DEN 88 J.J. Taylor NE @ HOU 89 Jordan Howard MIA @ DEN

