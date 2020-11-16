Fantasy Football Week 11 RB Rankings: Salvon Ahmed Emerges, McCaffrey Out Again?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we welcome back Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley and Clyde Edwards-Helaire from byes. Christian McCaffrey looks unlikely to suit up once again. Plus, are we witnessing a change of the guards in the Miami backfield? Let’s take a look.
* If you're looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 11 RB Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 11
Christian McCaffrey is unlikely to play in Week 11 due to a lingering shoulder injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This means more Mike Davis (RB19) in the Panthers backfield. From Week 3 through Week 5, only Alvin Kamara averaged more ppg than Davis (25.0) from the RB position. However, since then, Davis has seen his fantasy star not only dim but essentially disintegrate. Davis has failed to eclipse 8.7 points in four consecutive games.
Furthermore, his QB Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a knee injury, putting his playing status up in the air against Detroit. With that said, there’s still a glimmer of hope. Three of the past four starting RBs to face off against the Lions have had multi-TD outings.
While I’m not ready to anoint Salvon Ahmed (RB16) the new RB1 in Miami, let’s just say as a Myles Gaskin owner, I’m closely monitoring. Ahmed carried the ball 21 times in Week 10, a number that Gaskin has exceeded just once over his 14-game career. Ahmed not only manned 84 percent of the team’s rushing attempts in Week 10, he also ran 15 pass routes, per John Daigle of Rotoworld. No other Dolphins RB logged a single route on the evening.
Salvon Ahmed’s usage without Jordan Howard (healthy scratch) Sunday:
* 44-of-58 snaps
* 84% RB carries
* Team’s only RB target
* Route on 56% of Tua’s dropbacks
* 3 touches inside 10
DeAndre Washington (4 snaps) a non-factor in first available game.
— John Daigle (@notJDaigle) November 16, 2020
Ahmed will look to keep his production going in Week 11 against a Denver Broncos team that was just shredded by not one, but two Las Vegas Raiders RBs. Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker each recorded at least 80 rushing yards, a 5.0 ypc average and two TDs apiece vs. Denver. Over the last three weeks, the Broncos have allowed the third-most points and rushing yards to the position, as well as three red zone targets (t-2nd-most in NFL).
Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
– NOTABLE RB BYE WEEKS: Zack Moss (BUF), Devin Singletary (BUF), David Montgomery (CHI), Lamar Miller (CHI), Cordarrelle Patterson (CHI), Wayne Gallman (NYG), Devonta Freeman (NYG), Raheem Moster (SF), Jerick McKinnon (SF)
|
#
|Running Back TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
vs. DAL
|
2
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
vs. ATL
|
3
|Josh Jacobs LV
|
vs. KC
|
4
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
@ BAL
|
5
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
@ MIN
|
6
|D’Andre Swift DET
|
@ CAR
|
7
|C. Edwards-Helaire KC
|
@ LV
|
8
|James Robinson JAC
|
vs. PIT
|
9
|Aaron Jones GB
|
@ IND
|
10
|Chris Carson SEA INJ
|
vs. ARI
|
11
|Kenyan Drake ARI
|
@ SEA
|
12
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
vs. PHI
|
13
|James Conner PIT
|
@ JAC
|
14
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
@ CLE
|
15
|Kareem Hunt CLE
|
vs. PHI
|
16
|Salvon Ahmed MIA
|
@ DEN
|
17
|Kalen Ballage LAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
18
|Damien Harris NE
|
@ HOU
|
19
|Mike Davis CAR
|
vs. DET
|
20
|Joe Mixon CIN INJ
|
@ WAS
|
21
|J.D. McKissic WAS
|
vs. CIN
|
22
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
vs. GB
|
23
|Jamaal Williams GB
|
@ IND
|
24
|Todd Gurley II ATL
|
@ NO
|
25
|Giovani Bernard CIN
|
@ WAS
|
26
|Duke Johnson Jr. HOU
|
vs. NE
|
27
|Melvin Gordon DEN
|
vs. MIA
|
28
|Darrell Henderson LAR
|
@ TB
|
29
|Rex Burkhead NE
|
@ HOU
|
30
|Ronald Jones II TB
|
vs. LAR
|
31
|Antonio Gibson WAS
|
vs. CIN
|
32
|Devontae Booker LV
|
vs. KC
|
33
|Gus Edwards BAL
|
vs. TEN
|
34
|Chase Edmonds ARI
|
@ SEA
|
35
|J.K. Dobbins BAL
|
vs. TEN
|
36
|Alex Collins SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
37
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
vs. MIA
|
38
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
@ TB
|
39
|Matt Breida MIA INJ
|
@ DEN
|
40
|Lamical Perine NYJ
|
@ LAC
|
41
|Jonathan Taylor IND
|
vs. GB
|
42
|Mark Ingram II BAL
|
vs. TEN
|
43
|Le’Veon Bell KC
|
@ LV
|
44
|Frank Gore NYJ
|
@ LAC
|
45
|Latavius Murray NO
|
vs. ATL
|
46
|Leonard Fournette TB
|
vs. LAR
|
47
|Jordan Wilkins IND
|
vs. GB
|
48
|Cam Akers LAR
|
@ TB
|
49
|Tyler Ervin GB
|
@ IND
|
50
|Joshua Kelley LAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
51
|Adrian Peterson DET
|
@ CAR
|
52
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
@ MIN
|
53
|Boston Scott PHI
|
@ CLE
|
54
|Chris Thompson JAC
|
vs. PIT
|
55
|D’Onta Foreman TEN
|
@ BAL
|
56
|Ty Johnson NYJ
|
@ LAC
|
57
|Brian Hill ATL
|
@ NO
|
58
|Travis Homer SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
59
|Darrel Williams KC
|
@ LV
|
60
|Samaje Perine CIN
|
@ WAS
|
61
|James White NE
|
@ HOU
|
62
|Carlos Hyde SEA INJ
|
vs. ARI
|
63
|AJ Dillon GB
|
@ IND
|
64
|DeeJay Dallas SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
65
|Kerryon Johnson DET
|
@ CAR
|
66
|Jeremy McNichols TEN
|
@ BAL
|
67
|Alexander Mattison MIN
|
vs. DAL
|
68
|Gabe Nabers LAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
69
|Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB
|
vs. LAR
|
70
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
vs. MIA
|
71
|Benny Snell Jr. PIT
|
@ JAC
|
72
|Deandre Washington MIA
|
@ DEN
|
73
|Rodney Smith CAR
|
vs. DET
|
74
|Corey Clement PHI
|
@ CLE
|
75
|Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
|
@ JAC
|
76
|Ito Smith ATL
|
@ NO
|
77
|D’Ernest Johnson CLE
|
vs. PHI
|
78
|Patrick Laird MIA
|
@ DEN
|
79
|Peyton Barber WAS
|
vs. CIN
|
80
|Eno Benjamin ARI
|
@ SEA
|
81
|Dare Ogunbowale JAC
|
vs. PIT
|
82
|LeSean McCoy TB
|
vs. LAR
|
83
|Darwin Thompson KC
|
@ LV
|
84
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
@ JAC
|
85
|Devine Ozigbo JAC
|
vs. PIT
|
86
|Mike Boone MIN
|
vs. DAL
|
87
|Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA
|
@ DEN
|
88
|J.J. Taylor NE
|
@ HOU
|
89
|Jordan Howard MIA
|
@ DEN
