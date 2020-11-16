Fantasy Football Week 11 Kicker Rankings: Matt Prater, Ryan Succop Climb

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week our lineups welcome back Younghoe Koo, the position’s highest-scoring player on a per-game basis this season. Unfortunately, Tyler Bass, the position’s highest-scoring player over the past two weeks is stripped from our rosters due to a bye.
Kicker Outlook Week 11
There’s not much to dislike about Younghoe Koo (K1). His 11.8 ppg leads all kickers this season. He’s scored 12.0-plus points on five separate occasions this year and racked up at least 8.0 points in all but one game. Yet, due to a bye a week ago, some owners moved off of Koo to free up a roster space. Koo is a must-add on waivers this week, owned in just 50% of Yahoo leagues. In reality, he’ll be more productive and more consistent for you than nearly any other waiver addition you could make at this point of the season, barring a drastic injury to a key position.
Koo takes on the Saints this week, who are just middle-of-the-pack when it comes to defending the kicker position this year, allowing 7.44 ppg. Still, they’ve allowed opposing kickers to score 12.0-plus points three times this year. Since their Week 6 bye, they’ve surrendered an average of 9.6 ppg over three of their last four contests. I’ll take my chances with Koo.
Matt Prater (K) was the hero for Detroit a week ago, nailing a 59-yard game-winner to knock off Washington. Since the Lions’ Week 5 bye, Prater has scored at least 9.0 points in all but one game, including topping 10.0 points on three occasions. Over the last four weeks, the Carolina Panthers, Prater’s opponents this week, have surrendered 11.5 ppg to the position (2nd-most in NFL). Their four kicks surrendered of 50-plus yards are tied for fourth-most in the league this season. Prater has hit on four such kicks in just the past four weeks.
Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker
Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
– NOTABLE K BYE WEEKS: Tyler Bass (BUF), Cairo Santos (CHI), Graham Gano (NYG), Robbie Gould (SF)
|
#
|Kicker TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Younghoe Koo ATL
|
@ NO
|
2
|Jason Sanders MIA
|
@ DEN
|
3
|Matt Prater DET
|
@ CAR
|
4
|Zane Gonzalez ARI
|
@ SEA
|
5
|Wil Lutz NO
|
vs. ATL
|
6
|Harrison Butker KC
|
@ LV
|
7
|Daniel Carlson LV
|
vs. KC
|
8
|Greg Zuerlein DAL
|
@ MIN
|
9
|Sergio Castillo NYJ
|
@ LAC
|
10
|Justin Tucker BAL
|
vs. TEN
|
11
|Michael Badgley LAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
12
|Ryan Succop TB
|
vs. LAR
|
13
|Brandon McManus DEN
|
vs. MIA
|
14
|Chris Boswell PIT
|
@ JAC
|
15
|Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU
|
vs. NE
|
16
|Jason Myers SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
17
|Mason Crosby GB
|
@ IND
|
18
|Randy Bullock CIN
|
@ WAS
|
19
|Dan Bailey MIN
|
vs. DAL
|
20
|Cody Parkey CLE
|
vs. PHI
|
21
|Jake Elliott PHI
|
@ CLE
|
22
|Dustin Hopkins WAS
|
vs. CIN
|
23
|Nick Folk NE
|
@ HOU
|
24
|Joey Slye CAR
|
vs. DET
|
25
|Rodrigo Blankenship IND
|
vs. GB
|
26
|Stephen Gostkowski TEN
|
@ BAL
|
27
|Chase McLauglin JAC
|
vs. PIT
|
28
|Kai Forbath LAR
|
@ TB
|
29
|Sam Ficken NYJ INJ
|
@ LAC
