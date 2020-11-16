Fantasy Football Week 11 Kicker Rankings: Matt Prater, Ryan Succop Climb

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week our lineups welcome back Younghoe Koo, the position’s highest-scoring player on a per-game basis this season. Unfortunately, Tyler Bass, the position’s highest-scoring player over the past two weeks is stripped from our rosters due to a bye.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 11 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Kicker Outlook Week 11

There’s not much to dislike about Younghoe Koo (K1). His 11.8 ppg leads all kickers this season. He’s scored 12.0-plus points on five separate occasions this year and racked up at least 8.0 points in all but one game. Yet, due to a bye a week ago, some owners moved off of Koo to free up a roster space. Koo is a must-add on waivers this week, owned in just 50% of Yahoo leagues. In reality, he’ll be more productive and more consistent for you than nearly any other waiver addition you could make at this point of the season, barring a drastic injury to a key position.

Koo takes on the Saints this week, who are just middle-of-the-pack when it comes to defending the kicker position this year, allowing 7.44 ppg. Still, they’ve allowed opposing kickers to score 12.0-plus points three times this year. Since their Week 6 bye, they’ve surrendered an average of 9.6 ppg over three of their last four contests. I’ll take my chances with Koo.

Matt Prater (K) was the hero for Detroit a week ago, nailing a 59-yard game-winner to knock off Washington. Since the Lions’ Week 5 bye, Prater has scored at least 9.0 points in all but one game, including topping 10.0 points on three occasions. Over the last four weeks, the Carolina Panthers, Prater’s opponents this week, have surrendered 11.5 ppg to the position (2nd-most in NFL). Their four kicks surrendered of 50-plus yards are tied for fourth-most in the league this season. Prater has hit on four such kicks in just the past four weeks.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

– NOTABLE K BYE WEEKS : Tyler Bass (BUF), Cairo Santos (CHI), Graham Gano (NYG), Robbie Gould (SF)

# Kicker TEAM Opp. 1 Younghoe Koo ATL @ NO 2 Jason Sanders MIA @ DEN 3 Matt Prater DET @ CAR 4 Zane Gonzalez ARI @ SEA 5 Wil Lutz NO vs. ATL 6 Harrison Butker KC @ LV 7 Daniel Carlson LV vs. KC 8 Greg Zuerlein DAL @ MIN 9 Sergio Castillo NYJ @ LAC 10 Justin Tucker BAL vs. TEN 11 Michael Badgley LAC vs. NYJ 12 Ryan Succop TB vs. LAR 13 Brandon McManus DEN vs. MIA 14 Chris Boswell PIT @ JAC 15 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. NE 16 Jason Myers SEA vs. ARI 17 Mason Crosby GB @ IND 18 Randy Bullock CIN @ WAS 19 Dan Bailey MIN vs. DAL 20 Cody Parkey CLE vs. PHI 21 Jake Elliott PHI @ CLE 22 Dustin Hopkins WAS vs. CIN 23 Nick Folk NE @ HOU 24 Joey Slye CAR vs. DET 25 Rodrigo Blankenship IND vs. GB 26 Stephen Gostkowski TEN @ BAL 27 Chase McLauglin JAC vs. PIT 28 Kai Forbath LAR @ TB 29 Sam Ficken NYJ INJ @ LAC

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.