Fantasy Football Week 11 Kicker Rankings: Matt Prater, Ryan Succop Climb

Getty Matt Prater #5 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with his team after kicking the game-winning field goal during their game against the Washington Football Team.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week our lineups welcome back Younghoe Koo, the position’s highest-scoring player on a per-game basis this season. Unfortunately, Tyler Bass, the position’s highest-scoring player over the past two weeks is stripped from our rosters due to a bye.

Kicker Outlook Week 11

There’s not much to dislike about Younghoe Koo (K1). His 11.8 ppg leads all kickers this season. He’s scored 12.0-plus points on five separate occasions this year and racked up at least 8.0 points in all but one game. Yet, due to a bye a week ago, some owners moved off of Koo to free up a roster space. Koo is a must-add on waivers this week, owned in just 50% of Yahoo leagues. In reality, he’ll be more productive and more consistent for you than nearly any other waiver addition you could make at this point of the season, barring a drastic injury to a key position.

Koo takes on the Saints this week, who are just middle-of-the-pack when it comes to defending the kicker position this year, allowing 7.44 ppg. Still, they’ve allowed opposing kickers to score 12.0-plus points three times this year. Since their Week 6 bye, they’ve surrendered an average of 9.6 ppg over three of their last four contests. I’ll take my chances with Koo.

Matt Prater (K) was the hero for Detroit a week ago, nailing a 59-yard game-winner to knock off Washington. Since the Lions’ Week 5 bye, Prater has scored at least 9.0 points in all but one game, including topping 10.0 points on three occasions. Over the last four weeks, the Carolina Panthers, Prater’s opponents this week, have surrendered 11.5 ppg to the position (2nd-most in NFL). Their four kicks surrendered of 50-plus yards are tied for fourth-most in the league this season. Prater has hit on four such kicks in just the past four weeks.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

NOTABLE K BYE WEEKS: Tyler Bass (BUF), Cairo Santos (CHI), Graham Gano (NYG), Robbie Gould (SF)

#

 Kicker TEAM

Opp.

1

 Younghoe Koo ATL

@ NO

2

 Jason Sanders MIA

@ DEN

3

 Matt Prater DET

@ CAR

4

 Zane Gonzalez ARI

@ SEA

5

 Wil Lutz NO

vs. ATL

6

 Harrison Butker KC

@ LV

7

 Daniel Carlson LV

vs. KC

8

 Greg Zuerlein DAL

@ MIN

9

 Sergio Castillo NYJ

@ LAC

10

 Justin Tucker BAL

vs. TEN

11

 Michael Badgley LAC

vs. NYJ

12

 Ryan Succop TB

vs. LAR

13

 Brandon McManus DEN

vs. MIA

14

 Chris Boswell PIT

@ JAC

15

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

vs. NE

16

 Jason Myers SEA

vs. ARI

17

 Mason Crosby GB

@ IND

18

 Randy Bullock CIN

@ WAS

19

 Dan Bailey MIN

vs. DAL

20

 Cody Parkey CLE

vs. PHI

21

 Jake Elliott PHI

@ CLE

22

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

vs. CIN

23

 Nick Folk NE

@ HOU

24

 Joey Slye CAR

vs. DET

25

 Rodrigo Blankenship IND

vs. GB

26

 Stephen Gostkowski TEN

@ BAL

27

 Chase McLauglin JAC

vs. PIT

28

 Kai Forbath LAR

@ TB

29

 Sam Ficken NYJ INJ

@ LAC
