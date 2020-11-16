Fantasy Football Week 11 WR Rankings: Antonio Brown, Tee Higgins & MVS Rise

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Will rookies Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman continue their recent tears? Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling make it three consecutive games with a TD? Is Antonio Brown primed to once again assert himself as a must-start? Let’s take a look.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 11
Tee Higgins (WR15) may have floated to the back of fantasy owners’ minds due to a bye in Week 9. However, he quickly reminded said owners of his startability in Week 10, racking up 22.5 points and finishing as the ninth-highest scoring player at his position. Higgins has been phenomenal of late, averaging six receptions and 97.25 yards over his last four games. Since Week 6, only six wideouts have averaged more than Higgins’ 18.6 ppg. Washington has been stout against the pass, for the most part, this season, but has surrendered a receiving TD or 80-plus yards to an opposing wideout in five consecutive games.
Questions of how Antonio Brown (WR25) would fit in Tampa Bay’s loaded receiving corps are no more. While he’s played just 39 snaps in each of his two games with the Bucs, Brown has also been targeted 13 times over that span (2nd-most among all TB pass-catchers). Tom Brady is clearly comfortable throwing to A.B. and the wideout should continue to see his role increase moving forward. Brown gets a Rams defense who’s has allowed three of their four receiving TDs to WRs this season over their past four games.
Michael Pittman Jr. (WR40) rewarded us for his sleeper nomination a week ago, posting career-highs in targets (8), receptions (7) and yards (101). He’s clearly asserting himself as the team’s preferred top-target in the passing game. However, opposing WRs rank within the bottom-10 in the NFL in targets, receptions and yards when facing off against the Packers.
Speaking of the Packers, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR48), has become well acquainted with the endzone of late, scoring three TDs over his last two games. Still, he’s difficult to buy into. Especially when he’s only recorded six total receptions over that span and has failed to top four receptions in any game this season. MVS is a boom or bust play in what is a difficult matchup against an Indy defense that allows the sixth-fewest fantasy points to WRs.
Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver
Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
– NOTABLE WR BYE WEEKS: Stefon Diggs (BUF), Cole Beasley (BUF), John Brown (BUF), Allen Robinson (CHI), Anthony Miller (CHI), Darnell Mooney (CHI), Cordarrelle Patterson (CHI), Sterling Shepard (NYG), Darius Slayton (NYG), Golden Tate (SF), Brandon Aiyuk (SF), Deebo Samuel (SF), Richie James (SF), Kendrick Bourne (SF)
|
#
|Wide Receivers TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|DeAndre Hopkins ARI
|
@ SEA
|
2
|Tyreek Hill KC
|
@ LV
|
3
|Davante Adams GB
|
@ IND
|
4
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
@ NO
|
5
|Michael Thomas NO
|
vs. ATL
|
6
|DK Metcalf SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
7
|Julio Jones ATL
|
@ NO
|
8
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
9
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
vs. CIN
|
10
|Chris Godwin TB
|
vs. LAR
|
11
|Kenny Golladay DET INJ
|
@ CAR
|
12
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|
@ JAC
|
13
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
14
|A.J. Brown TEN
|
@ BAL
|
15
|Tee Higgins CIN
|
@ WAS
|
16
|Mike Evans TB
|
vs. LAR
|
17
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
@ WAS
|
18
|Brandin Cooks HOU
|
vs. NE
|
19
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
@ JAC
|
20
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
@ SEA
|
21
|Adam Thielen MIN
|
vs. DAL
|
22
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
@ MIN
|
23
|Jakobi Meyers NE
|
@ HOU
|
24
|Travis Fulgham PHI
|
@ CLE
|
25
|Antonio Brown TB
|
vs. LAR
|
26
|Chase Claypool PIT
|
@ JAC
|
27
|Robert Woods LAR
|
@ TB
|
28
|Will Fuller V HOU
|
vs. NE
|
29
|Justin Jefferson MIN
|
vs. DAL
|
30
|Jerry Jeudy DEN
|
vs. MIA
|
31
|D.J. Moore CAR
|
vs. DET
|
32
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
@ LAC
|
33
|Marvin Jones Jr. DET
|
@ CAR
|
34
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
@ TB
|
35
|Jalen Reagor PHI
|
@ CLE
|
36
|Tim Patrick DEN
|
vs. MIA
|
37
|D.J. Chark Jr. JAC
|
vs. PIT
|
38
|Robby Anderson CAR
|
vs. DET
|
39
|Mike Williams LAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
40
|Michael Pittman Jr. IND
|
vs. GB
|
41
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
vs. TEN
|
42
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
@ MIN
|
43
|Keelan Cole JAC
|
vs. PIT
|
44
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
vs. DET
|
45
|Russell Gage ATL
|
@ NO
|
46
|Corey Davis TEN
|
@ BAL
|
47
|Breshad Perriman NYJ
|
@ LAC
|
48
|M. Valdes-Scantling GB
|
@ IND
|
49
|T.Y. Hilton IND
|
vs. GB
|
50
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
vs. PHI
|
51
|CeeDee Lamb DAL
|
@ MIN
|
52
|Jakeem Grant MIA
|
@ DEN
|
53
|Rashard Higgins CLE
|
vs. PHI
|
54
|Emmanuel Sanders NO
|
vs. ATL
|
55
|Greg Ward PHI
|
@ CLE
|
56
|Randall Cobb HOU
|
vs. NE
|
57
|Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC INJ
|
vs. PIT
|
58
|DaeSean Hamilton DEN
|
vs. MIA
|
59
|Josh Reynolds LAR
|
@ TB
|
60
|Sammy Watkins KC INJ
|
@ LV
|
61
|Isaiah Wright WAS
|
vs. CIN
|
62
|Marvin Hall DET
|
@ CAR
|
63
|Hunter Renfrow LV
|
vs. KC
|
64
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
@ DEN
|
65
|David Moore SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
66
|Olamide Zaccheaus ATL
|
@ NO
|
67
|Henry Ruggs III LV
|
vs. KC
|
68
|A.J. Green CIN
|
@ WAS
|
69
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
@ LV
|
70
|Cam Sims WAS
|
vs. CIN
|
71
|Nelson Agholor LV
|
vs. KC
|
72
|Damiere Byrd NE
|
@ HOU
|
73
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
@ LV
|
74
|Allen Lazard GB IR-R
|
@ IND
|
75
|Zach Pascal IND
|
vs. GB
|
76
|Danny Amendola DET INJ
|
@ CAR
|
77
|Deonte Harris NO
|
vs. ATL
|
78
|Braxton Berrios NYJ
|
@ LAC
|
79
|Tre’Quan Smith NO
|
vs. ATL
|
80
|Jeff Smith NYJ
|
@ LAC
|
81
|Chris Conley JAC
|
vs. PIT
|
82
|Marcus Johnson IND
|
vs. GB
|
83
|Cedrick Wilson DAL
|
@ MIN
|
84
|Scotty Miller TB
|
vs. LAR
|
85
|Adam Humphries TEN
|
@ BAL
|
86
|Mike Thomas CIN
|
@ WAS
|
87
|Marquez Callaway NO
|
vs. ATL
|
88
|Kenny Stills HOU
|
vs. NE
|
89
|Denzel Mims NYJ
|
@ LAC
|
90
|Isaiah Ford NE
|
@ HOU
|
91
|Byron Pringle KC
|
@ LV
|
92
|Tyler Johnson TB
|
vs. LAR
|
93
|Van Jefferson LAR
|
@ TB
|
94
|N’Keal Harry NE INJ
|
@ HOU
|
95
|KJ Hamler DEN
|
vs. MIA
|
96
|Willie Snead IV BAL
|
vs. TEN
|
97
|Andy Isabella ARI
|
@ SEA
|
98
|James Washington PIT
|
@ JAC
|
99
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
@ SEA
|
100
|Bryan Edwards LV
|
vs. KC
|
101
|Miles Boykin BAL
|
vs. TEN
|
102
|Steven Sims Jr. WAS
|
vs. CIN
|
103
|Jalen Guyton LAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
104
|Christian Blake ATL
|
@ NO
|
105
|Ray-Ray McCloud PIT
|
@ JAC
|
106
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|
@ CLE
|
107
|Kalif Raymond TEN
|
@ BAL
|
108
|Devin Duvernay BAL
|
vs. TEN
|
109
|DeMichael Harris IND
|
vs. GB
|
110
|Olabisi Johnson MIN
|
vs. DAL
|
111
|Collin Johnson JAC
|
vs. PIT

