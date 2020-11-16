Fantasy Football Week 11 WR Rankings: Antonio Brown, Tee Higgins & MVS Rise

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Will rookies Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman continue their recent tears? Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling make it three consecutive games with a TD? Is Antonio Brown primed to once again assert himself as a must-start? Let’s take a look.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 11 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 11

Tee Higgins (WR15) may have floated to the back of fantasy owners’ minds due to a bye in Week 9. However, he quickly reminded said owners of his startability in Week 10, racking up 22.5 points and finishing as the ninth-highest scoring player at his position. Higgins has been phenomenal of late, averaging six receptions and 97.25 yards over his last four games. Since Week 6, only six wideouts have averaged more than Higgins’ 18.6 ppg. Washington has been stout against the pass, for the most part, this season, but has surrendered a receiving TD or 80-plus yards to an opposing wideout in five consecutive games.

Questions of how Antonio Brown (WR25) would fit in Tampa Bay’s loaded receiving corps are no more. While he’s played just 39 snaps in each of his two games with the Bucs, Brown has also been targeted 13 times over that span (2nd-most among all TB pass-catchers). Tom Brady is clearly comfortable throwing to A.B. and the wideout should continue to see his role increase moving forward. Brown gets a Rams defense who’s has allowed three of their four receiving TDs to WRs this season over their past four games.

Michael Pittman Jr. (WR40) rewarded us for his sleeper nomination a week ago, posting career-highs in targets (8), receptions (7) and yards (101). He’s clearly asserting himself as the team’s preferred top-target in the passing game. However, opposing WRs rank within the bottom-10 in the NFL in targets, receptions and yards when facing off against the Packers.

Speaking of the Packers, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR48), has become well acquainted with the endzone of late, scoring three TDs over his last two games. Still, he’s difficult to buy into. Especially when he’s only recorded six total receptions over that span and has failed to top four receptions in any game this season. MVS is a boom or bust play in what is a difficult matchup against an Indy defense that allows the sixth-fewest fantasy points to WRs.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

– NOTABLE WR BYE WEEKS : Stefon Diggs (BUF), Cole Beasley (BUF), John Brown (BUF), Allen Robinson (CHI), Anthony Miller (CHI), Darnell Mooney (CHI), Cordarrelle Patterson (CHI), Sterling Shepard (NYG), Darius Slayton (NYG), Golden Tate (SF), Brandon Aiyuk (SF), Deebo Samuel (SF), Richie James (SF), Kendrick Bourne (SF)

# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ SEA 2 Tyreek Hill KC @ LV 3 Davante Adams GB @ IND 4 Calvin Ridley ATL @ NO 5 Michael Thomas NO vs. ATL 6 DK Metcalf SEA vs. ARI 7 Julio Jones ATL @ NO 8 Keenan Allen LAC vs. NYJ 9 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CIN 10 Chris Godwin TB vs. LAR 11 Kenny Golladay DET INJ @ CAR 12 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT @ JAC 13 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. ARI 14 A.J. Brown TEN @ BAL 15 Tee Higgins CIN @ WAS 16 Mike Evans TB vs. LAR 17 Tyler Boyd CIN @ WAS 18 Brandin Cooks HOU vs. NE 19 Diontae Johnson PIT @ JAC 20 Christian Kirk ARI @ SEA 21 Adam Thielen MIN vs. DAL 22 Amari Cooper DAL @ MIN 23 Jakobi Meyers NE @ HOU 24 Travis Fulgham PHI @ CLE 25 Antonio Brown TB vs. LAR 26 Chase Claypool PIT @ JAC 27 Robert Woods LAR @ TB 28 Will Fuller V HOU vs. NE 29 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DAL 30 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. MIA 31 D.J. Moore CAR vs. DET 32 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ LAC 33 Marvin Jones Jr. DET @ CAR 34 Cooper Kupp LAR @ TB 35 Jalen Reagor PHI @ CLE 36 Tim Patrick DEN vs. MIA 37 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC vs. PIT 38 Robby Anderson CAR vs. DET 39 Mike Williams LAC vs. NYJ 40 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs. GB 41 Marquise Brown BAL vs. TEN 42 Michael Gallup DAL @ MIN 43 Keelan Cole JAC vs. PIT 44 Curtis Samuel CAR vs. DET 45 Russell Gage ATL @ NO 46 Corey Davis TEN @ BAL 47 Breshad Perriman NYJ @ LAC 48 M. Valdes-Scantling GB @ IND 49 T.Y. Hilton IND vs. GB 50 Jarvis Landry CLE vs. PHI 51 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ MIN 52 Jakeem Grant MIA @ DEN 53 Rashard Higgins CLE vs. PHI 54 Emmanuel Sanders NO vs. ATL 55 Greg Ward PHI @ CLE 56 Randall Cobb HOU vs. NE 57 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC INJ vs. PIT 58 DaeSean Hamilton DEN vs. MIA 59 Josh Reynolds LAR @ TB 60 Sammy Watkins KC INJ @ LV 61 Isaiah Wright WAS vs. CIN 62 Marvin Hall DET @ CAR 63 Hunter Renfrow LV vs. KC 64 DeVante Parker MIA @ DEN 65 David Moore SEA vs. ARI 66 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL @ NO 67 Henry Ruggs III LV vs. KC 68 A.J. Green CIN @ WAS 69 Mecole Hardman KC @ LV 70 Cam Sims WAS vs. CIN 71 Nelson Agholor LV vs. KC 72 Damiere Byrd NE @ HOU 73 Demarcus Robinson KC @ LV 74 Allen Lazard GB IR-R @ IND 75 Zach Pascal IND vs. GB 76 Danny Amendola DET INJ @ CAR 77 Deonte Harris NO vs. ATL 78 Braxton Berrios NYJ @ LAC 79 Tre’Quan Smith NO vs. ATL 80 Jeff Smith NYJ @ LAC 81 Chris Conley JAC vs. PIT 82 Marcus Johnson IND vs. GB 83 Cedrick Wilson DAL @ MIN 84 Scotty Miller TB vs. LAR 85 Adam Humphries TEN @ BAL 86 Mike Thomas CIN @ WAS 87 Marquez Callaway NO vs. ATL 88 Kenny Stills HOU vs. NE 89 Denzel Mims NYJ @ LAC 90 Isaiah Ford NE @ HOU 91 Byron Pringle KC @ LV 92 Tyler Johnson TB vs. LAR 93 Van Jefferson LAR @ TB 94 N’Keal Harry NE INJ @ HOU 95 KJ Hamler DEN vs. MIA 96 Willie Snead IV BAL vs. TEN 97 Andy Isabella ARI @ SEA 98 James Washington PIT @ JAC 99 Larry Fitzgerald ARI @ SEA 100 Bryan Edwards LV vs. KC 101 Miles Boykin BAL vs. TEN 102 Steven Sims Jr. WAS vs. CIN 103 Jalen Guyton LAC vs. NYJ 104 Christian Blake ATL @ NO 105 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT @ JAC 106 Alshon Jeffery PHI @ CLE 107 Kalif Raymond TEN @ BAL 108 Devin Duvernay BAL vs. TEN 109 DeMichael Harris IND vs. GB 110 Olabisi Johnson MIN vs. DAL 111 Collin Johnson JAC vs. PIT

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

READ NEXT