Fantasy Football Week 11 WR Rankings: Antonio Brown, Tee Higgins & MVS Rise

Fantasy Football Week 11 WR Rankings: Antonio Brown, Tee Higgins & MVS Rise

  • Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Week 11

Getty Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Will rookies Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman continue their recent tears? Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling make it three consecutive games with a TD? Is Antonio Brown primed to once again assert himself as a must-start? Let’s take a look.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 11 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 11

Tee Higgins (WR15) may have floated to the back of fantasy owners’ minds due to a bye in Week 9. However, he quickly reminded said owners of his startability in Week 10, racking up 22.5 points and finishing as the ninth-highest scoring player at his position. Higgins has been phenomenal of late, averaging six receptions and 97.25 yards over his last four games. Since Week 6, only six wideouts have averaged more than Higgins’ 18.6 ppg. Washington has been stout against the pass, for the most part, this season, but has surrendered a receiving TD or 80-plus yards to an opposing wideout in five consecutive games.

Questions of how Antonio Brown (WR25) would fit in Tampa Bay’s loaded receiving corps are no more. While he’s played just 39 snaps in each of his two games with the Bucs, Brown has also been targeted 13 times over that span (2nd-most among all TB pass-catchers). Tom Brady is clearly comfortable throwing to A.B. and the wideout should continue to see his role increase moving forward. Brown gets a Rams defense who’s has allowed three of their four receiving TDs to WRs this season over their past four games.

Michael Pittman Jr. (WR40) rewarded us for his sleeper nomination a week ago, posting career-highs in targets (8), receptions (7) and yards (101). He’s clearly asserting himself as the team’s preferred top-target in the passing game. However, opposing WRs rank within the bottom-10 in the NFL in targets, receptions and yards when facing off against the Packers.

Speaking of the Packers, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR48), has become well acquainted with the endzone of late, scoring three TDs over his last two games. Still, he’s difficult to buy into. Especially when he’s only recorded six total receptions over that span and has failed to top four receptions in any game this season. MVS is a boom or bust play in what is a difficult matchup against an Indy defense that allows the sixth-fewest fantasy points to WRs.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver 

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

NOTABLE WR BYE WEEKS: Stefon Diggs (BUF), Cole Beasley (BUF), John Brown (BUF), Allen Robinson (CHI),  Anthony Miller (CHI), Darnell Mooney (CHI), Cordarrelle Patterson (CHI), Sterling Shepard (NYG), Darius Slayton (NYG), Golden Tate (SF), Brandon Aiyuk (SF), Deebo Samuel (SF), Richie James (SF), Kendrick Bourne (SF) 

#

 Wide Receivers TEAM

Opp.

1

 DeAndre Hopkins ARI

@ SEA

2

 Tyreek Hill KC

@ LV

3

 Davante Adams GB

@ IND

4

 Calvin Ridley ATL

@ NO

5

 Michael Thomas NO

vs. ATL

6

 DK Metcalf SEA

vs. ARI

7

 Julio Jones ATL

@ NO

8

 Keenan Allen LAC

vs. NYJ

9

 Terry McLaurin WAS

vs. CIN

10

 Chris Godwin TB

vs. LAR

11

 Kenny Golladay DET INJ

@ CAR

12

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

@ JAC

13

 Tyler Lockett SEA

vs. ARI

14

 A.J. Brown TEN

@ BAL

15

 Tee Higgins CIN

@ WAS

16

 Mike Evans TB

vs. LAR

17

 Tyler Boyd CIN

@ WAS

18

 Brandin Cooks HOU

vs. NE

19

 Diontae Johnson PIT

@ JAC

20

 Christian Kirk ARI

@ SEA

21

 Adam Thielen MIN

vs. DAL

22

 Amari Cooper DAL

@ MIN

23

 Jakobi Meyers NE

@ HOU

24

 Travis Fulgham PHI

@ CLE

25

 Antonio Brown TB

vs. LAR

26

 Chase Claypool PIT

@ JAC

27

 Robert Woods LAR

@ TB

28

 Will Fuller V HOU

vs. NE

29

 Justin Jefferson MIN

vs. DAL

30

 Jerry Jeudy DEN

vs. MIA

31

 D.J. Moore CAR

vs. DET

32

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

@ LAC

33

 Marvin Jones Jr. DET

@ CAR

34

 Cooper Kupp LAR

@ TB

35

 Jalen Reagor PHI

@ CLE

36

 Tim Patrick DEN

vs. MIA

37

 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC

vs. PIT

38

 Robby Anderson CAR

vs. DET

39

 Mike Williams LAC

vs. NYJ

40

 Michael Pittman Jr. IND

vs. GB

41

 Marquise Brown BAL

vs. TEN

42

 Michael Gallup DAL

@ MIN

43

 Keelan Cole JAC

vs. PIT

44

 Curtis Samuel CAR

vs. DET

45

 Russell Gage ATL

@ NO

46

 Corey Davis TEN

@ BAL

47

 Breshad Perriman NYJ

@ LAC

48

 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

@ IND

49

 T.Y. Hilton IND

vs. GB

50

 Jarvis Landry CLE

vs. PHI

51

 CeeDee Lamb DAL

@ MIN

52

 Jakeem Grant MIA

@ DEN

53

 Rashard Higgins CLE

vs. PHI

54

 Emmanuel Sanders NO

vs. ATL

55

 Greg Ward PHI

@ CLE

56

 Randall Cobb HOU

vs. NE

57

 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC INJ

vs. PIT

58

 DaeSean Hamilton DEN

vs. MIA

59

 Josh Reynolds LAR

@ TB

60

 Sammy Watkins KC INJ

@ LV

61

 Isaiah Wright WAS

vs. CIN

62

 Marvin Hall DET

@ CAR

63

 Hunter Renfrow LV

vs. KC

64

 DeVante Parker MIA

@ DEN

65

 David Moore SEA

vs. ARI

66

 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL

@ NO

67

 Henry Ruggs III LV

vs. KC

68

 A.J. Green CIN

@ WAS

69

 Mecole Hardman KC

@ LV

70

 Cam Sims WAS

vs. CIN

71

 Nelson Agholor LV

vs. KC

72

 Damiere Byrd NE

@ HOU

73

 Demarcus Robinson KC

@ LV

74

 Allen Lazard GB IR-R

@ IND

75

 Zach Pascal IND

vs. GB

76

 Danny Amendola DET INJ

@ CAR

77

 Deonte Harris NO

vs. ATL

78

 Braxton Berrios NYJ

@ LAC

79

 Tre’Quan Smith NO

vs. ATL

80

 Jeff Smith NYJ

@ LAC

81

 Chris Conley JAC

vs. PIT

82

 Marcus Johnson IND

vs. GB

83

 Cedrick Wilson DAL

@ MIN

84

 Scotty Miller TB

vs. LAR

85

 Adam Humphries TEN

@ BAL

86

 Mike Thomas CIN

@ WAS

87

 Marquez Callaway NO

vs. ATL

88

 Kenny Stills HOU

vs. NE

89

 Denzel Mims NYJ

@ LAC

90

 Isaiah Ford NE

@ HOU

91

 Byron Pringle KC

@ LV

92

 Tyler Johnson TB

vs. LAR

93

 Van Jefferson LAR

@ TB

94

 N’Keal Harry NE INJ

@ HOU

95

 KJ Hamler DEN

vs. MIA

96

 Willie Snead IV BAL

vs. TEN

97

 Andy Isabella ARI

@ SEA

98

 James Washington PIT

@ JAC

99

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

@ SEA

100

 Bryan Edwards LV

vs. KC

101

 Miles Boykin BAL

vs. TEN

102

 Steven Sims Jr. WAS

vs. CIN

103

 Jalen Guyton LAC

vs. NYJ

104

 Christian Blake ATL

@ NO

105

 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT

@ JAC

106

 Alshon Jeffery PHI

@ CLE

107

 Kalif Raymond TEN

@ BAL

108

 Devin Duvernay BAL

vs. TEN

109

 DeMichael Harris IND

vs. GB

110

 Olabisi Johnson MIN

vs. DAL

111

 Collin Johnson JAC

vs. PIT
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

READ NEXT

Read More
, , ,