Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Defense: Week 11

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Defense Edition for Week 11 of the NFL season. This week we feature the highest-scoring unit over the last two weeks met with a matchup that may lead owners to second-guess their startability.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football defense rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

DEF: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Dolphins DEF at DEN

Since Week 3, the Dolphins have averaged the 2nd-most points amongst D/STs (11.0 ppg). Over their last three games, they’ve forced six turnovers and scored two defensive TDs. Broncos QB Drew Lock is fresh off a horrendous four-INT performance. Denver is also just one of four teams to allow double-digit points to opposing defenses on a per-game basis this year.

Chargers DEF at NYJ

Los Angeles has failed to eclipse 3.0 points in three consecutive games. However, the Jets allow an average of 10.11 ppg to opposing defenses (t-2nd-most in NFL). Three of New York’s last four opponents have scored 9.0-plus points. Furthermore, Joe Flacco will once again be under center for Gang Green this week.

Washington DEF at CIN

Cincinnati has given up the fifth-most points to D/STs this season, including 12.0 points a week ago. They’ve also surrendered 32 sacks this year which ranks second-most in the league. Washington has collected five-plus sacks in two of their last three games. In those games, they averaged 11.0 points.

Sleeper: Falcons DEF at NO

Rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues, Atlanta is a defense you could add last-second on Sunday morning and potentially reward yourself with a sizeable output. New Orleans is typically a team you would avoid. However, Jameis Winston will likely make his first start for the Saints this week. This matchup could go either way. The Falcons have been horrendous on defense. Yet, Winston is fresh off a season where he tossed 30 interceptions.

DEF: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Raiders DEF vs. KC

Yes, Las Vegas led all D/STs in scoring with 16.0 points a week ago. Yes, they’ve scored at least 9.0 points in two of their last three games. So will we be starting them this week? Hell no. Only one defense has topped 4.0 points against the Chiefs this year. Over the last three weeks, opposing D/STs have totaled zero points.

Colts DEF vs. GB

Indianapolis has scored double-digit points in three of their last five games. However, those three games happened to be against the Browns, the Lions and a Titans team led by a somewhat struggling Ryan Tannehill of late. Someone who has not been struggling is Aaron Rodgers. Seven of Green Bay’s nine opposing defenses this season have failed to top 3.0 points.

Buyers Beware: Saints DEF vs. ATL

Over the last three weeks, no defense has scored more fantasy points than the Saints. Over the last two weeks, they’ve scored a total of 30 points. With that said, the Falcons have allowed a total of 28 points to opposing D/STs this season, as no unit has eclipsed 5.0 points against them since Week 1.

