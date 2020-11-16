Fantasy Football Week 11 QB Rankings: Drew Brees Hurt, Jameis Winston Must-Start?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week, owners welcome back Patrick Mahomes into their lineups with open arms. However, they will be stripped of not only Josh Allen due to a bye, but most likely Drew Brees as well, as the QB is dealing with an injury to his ribs. How should owners go about replacing the future Hall of Famer? Let’s discuss.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 11

Drew Brees suffered a rib contusion in this past Sunday’s game. While he will undergo further testing, the belief is that the Saints are bracing for their QB to “miss some time,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

No Brees means plenty of Jameis Winston (QB9), that is, with a bit of Taysom Hill (QB31) sprinkled in. While Hill played one series at QB in place of Brees in Week 10, he did not attempt a single pass, running the ball four times for 36 yards and a lost fumble. Winston, on the other hand, completed six of 10 passes for 63 yards. Those numbers are likely very telling on who New Orleans prefers heading their passing game in Brees’ absence.

While Winston’s knack for turnovers became almost comical a season ago, this is a player who still finished 2019 as QB4 in fantasy, being one of just five signal-callers to average 20.0-plus ppg. Furthermore, the Saints offense has proven in the past that they can man a starting fantasy option under center, even if that option is not Brees. In 2019, from Week 3 through Week 7, Teddy Bridgewater averaged 17.2 ppg in place of an injured Brees, ranking as QB12 over that span.

Winston’s opponents this week, the Atlanta Falcons, allow 26.02 ppg to opposing QBs this season, the most in the NFL. Four of their last six opponents at the position have exceeded 20.0 points. Six of their nine opponents this season have recorded multi TD games, while only one QB (Kirk Cousins) has tossed multiple interceptions against them this year.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

– NOTABLE QB BYE WEEKS : Josh Allen (BUF), Nick Foles (CHI), Daniel Jones (NYG), Nick Mullens (SF)

# Quarterback TEAM Opp. 1 Kyler Murray ARI @ SEA 2 Justin Herbert LAC vs. NYJ 3 Patrick Mahomes II KC @ LV 4 Russell Wilson SEA vs. ARI 5 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ JAC 6 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. TEN 7 Deshaun Watson HOU vs. NE 8 Aaron Rodgers GB @ IND 9 Jameis Winston NO vs. ATL 10 Tom Brady TB vs. LAR 11 Matt Ryan ATL @ NO 12 Cam Newton NE @ HOU 13 Alex Smith WAS vs. CIN 14 Tua Tagovailoa MIA @ DEN 15 Joe Burrow CIN @ WAS 16 Matthew Stafford DET @ CAR 17 Andy Dalton DAL @ MIN 18 Carson Wentz PHI @ CLE 19 Kirk Cousins MIN vs. DAL 20 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ BAL 21 Drew Lock DEN vs. MIA 22 Teddy Bridgewater CAR INJ vs. DET 23 Derek Carr LV vs. KC 24 Jake Luton JAC vs. PIT 25 Baker Mayfield CLE vs. PHI 26 Sam Darnold NYJ @ LAC 27 Jared Goff LAR @ TB 28 Phillip Walker CAR vs. DET 29 Case Keenum CLE vs. PHI 30 Philip Rivers IND vs. GB 31 Taysom Hill NO vs. ATL 32 Garrett Gilbert DAL @ MIN 33 Jarrett Stidham NE @ HOU 34 Gardner Minshew JAC INJ vs. PIT 35 Joe Flacco NYJ @ LAC 36 Dwayne Haskins WAS vs. CIN 37 Brett Rypien DEN vs. MIA 38 Jacoby Brissett IND vs. GB 39 Jalen Hurts PHI @ CLE 40 Mike Glennon JAC vs. PIT 41 Tyrod Taylor LAC vs. NYJ 42 Robert Griffin III BAL vs. TEN 43 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA @ DEN

