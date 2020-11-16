Fantasy Football Week 11 QB Rankings: Drew Brees Hurt, Jameis Winston Must-Start?

Fantasy Football Week 11 QB Rankings: Drew Brees Hurt, Jameis Winston Must-Start?

Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings Week 11

Getty Alvin Kamara #41 and Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate following a touchdown.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week, owners welcome back Patrick Mahomes into their lineups with open arms. However, they will be stripped of not only Josh Allen due to a bye, but most likely Drew Brees as well, as the QB is dealing with an injury to his ribs. How should owners go about replacing the future Hall of Famer? Let’s discuss.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 11

Drew Brees suffered a rib contusion in this past Sunday’s game. While he will undergo further testing, the belief is that the Saints are bracing for their QB to “miss some time,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

No Brees means plenty of Jameis Winston (QB9), that is, with a bit of Taysom Hill (QB31) sprinkled in. While Hill played one series at QB in place of Brees in Week 10, he did not attempt a single pass, running the ball four times for 36 yards and a lost fumble. Winston, on the other hand, completed six of 10 passes for 63 yards. Those numbers are likely very telling on who New Orleans prefers heading their passing game in Brees’ absence.

While Winston’s knack for turnovers became almost comical a season ago, this is a player who still finished 2019 as QB4 in fantasy, being one of just five signal-callers to average 20.0-plus ppg. Furthermore, the Saints offense has proven in the past that they can man a starting fantasy option under center, even if that option is not Brees. In 2019, from Week 3 through Week 7, Teddy Bridgewater averaged 17.2 ppg in place of an injured Brees, ranking as QB12 over that span.

Winston’s opponents this week, the Atlanta Falcons, allow 26.02 ppg to opposing QBs this season, the most in the NFL. Four of their last six opponents at the position have exceeded 20.0 points. Six of their nine opponents this season have recorded multi TD games, while only one QB (Kirk Cousins) has tossed multiple interceptions against them this year.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

NOTABLE QB BYE WEEKS: Josh Allen (BUF), Nick Foles (CHI), Daniel Jones (NYG), Nick Mullens (SF)

#

 Quarterback TEAM

Opp.

1

 Kyler Murray ARI

@ SEA

2

 Justin Herbert LAC

vs. NYJ

3

 Patrick Mahomes II KC

@ LV

4

 Russell Wilson SEA

vs. ARI

5

 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

@ JAC

6

 Lamar Jackson BAL

vs. TEN

7

 Deshaun Watson HOU

vs. NE

8

 Aaron Rodgers GB

@ IND

9

 Jameis Winston NO

vs. ATL

10

 Tom Brady TB

vs. LAR

11

 Matt Ryan ATL

@ NO

12

 Cam Newton NE

@ HOU

13

 Alex Smith WAS

vs. CIN

14

 Tua Tagovailoa MIA

@ DEN

15

 Joe Burrow CIN

@ WAS

16

 Matthew Stafford DET

@ CAR

17

 Andy Dalton DAL

@ MIN

18

 Carson Wentz PHI

@ CLE

19

 Kirk Cousins MIN

vs. DAL

20

 Ryan Tannehill TEN

@ BAL

21

 Drew Lock DEN

vs. MIA

22

 Teddy Bridgewater CAR INJ

vs. DET

23

 Derek Carr LV

vs. KC

24

 Jake Luton JAC

vs. PIT

25

 Baker Mayfield CLE

vs. PHI

26

 Sam Darnold NYJ

@ LAC

27

 Jared Goff LAR

@ TB

28

 Phillip Walker CAR

vs. DET

29

 Case Keenum CLE

vs. PHI

30

 Philip Rivers IND

vs. GB

31

 Taysom Hill NO

vs. ATL

32

 Garrett Gilbert DAL

@ MIN

33

 Jarrett Stidham NE

@ HOU

34

 Gardner Minshew JAC INJ

vs. PIT

35

 Joe Flacco NYJ

@ LAC

36

 Dwayne Haskins WAS

vs. CIN

37

 Brett Rypien DEN

vs. MIA

38

 Jacoby Brissett IND

vs. GB

39

 Jalen Hurts PHI

@ CLE

40

 Mike Glennon JAC

vs. PIT

41

 Tyrod Taylor LAC

vs. NYJ

42

 Robert Griffin III BAL

vs. TEN

43

 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

@ DEN
