Fantasy Football Week 11 QB Rankings: Drew Brees Hurt, Jameis Winston Must-Start?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week, owners welcome back Patrick Mahomes into their lineups with open arms. However, they will be stripped of not only Josh Allen due to a bye, but most likely Drew Brees as well, as the QB is dealing with an injury to his ribs. How should owners go about replacing the future Hall of Famer? Let’s discuss.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Quarterback Outlook Week 11
Drew Brees suffered a rib contusion in this past Sunday’s game. While he will undergo further testing, the belief is that the Saints are bracing for their QB to “miss some time,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
No Brees means plenty of Jameis Winston (QB9), that is, with a bit of Taysom Hill (QB31) sprinkled in. While Hill played one series at QB in place of Brees in Week 10, he did not attempt a single pass, running the ball four times for 36 yards and a lost fumble. Winston, on the other hand, completed six of 10 passes for 63 yards. Those numbers are likely very telling on who New Orleans prefers heading their passing game in Brees’ absence.
While Winston’s knack for turnovers became almost comical a season ago, this is a player who still finished 2019 as QB4 in fantasy, being one of just five signal-callers to average 20.0-plus ppg. Furthermore, the Saints offense has proven in the past that they can man a starting fantasy option under center, even if that option is not Brees. In 2019, from Week 3 through Week 7, Teddy Bridgewater averaged 17.2 ppg in place of an injured Brees, ranking as QB12 over that span.
Winston’s opponents this week, the Atlanta Falcons, allow 26.02 ppg to opposing QBs this season, the most in the NFL. Four of their last six opponents at the position have exceeded 20.0 points. Six of their nine opponents this season have recorded multi TD games, while only one QB (Kirk Cousins) has tossed multiple interceptions against them this year.
Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
– NOTABLE QB BYE WEEKS: Josh Allen (BUF), Nick Foles (CHI), Daniel Jones (NYG), Nick Mullens (SF)
|
#
|Quarterback TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Kyler Murray ARI
|
@ SEA
|
2
|Justin Herbert LAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
3
|Patrick Mahomes II KC
|
@ LV
|
4
|Russell Wilson SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
5
|Ben Roethlisberger PIT
|
@ JAC
|
6
|Lamar Jackson BAL
|
vs. TEN
|
7
|Deshaun Watson HOU
|
vs. NE
|
8
|Aaron Rodgers GB
|
@ IND
|
9
|Jameis Winston NO
|
vs. ATL
|
10
|Tom Brady TB
|
vs. LAR
|
11
|Matt Ryan ATL
|
@ NO
|
12
|Cam Newton NE
|
@ HOU
|
13
|Alex Smith WAS
|
vs. CIN
|
14
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA
|
@ DEN
|
15
|Joe Burrow CIN
|
@ WAS
|
16
|Matthew Stafford DET
|
@ CAR
|
17
|Andy Dalton DAL
|
@ MIN
|
18
|Carson Wentz PHI
|
@ CLE
|
19
|Kirk Cousins MIN
|
vs. DAL
|
20
|Ryan Tannehill TEN
|
@ BAL
|
21
|Drew Lock DEN
|
vs. MIA
|
22
|Teddy Bridgewater CAR INJ
|
vs. DET
|
23
|Derek Carr LV
|
vs. KC
|
24
|Jake Luton JAC
|
vs. PIT
|
25
|Baker Mayfield CLE
|
vs. PHI
|
26
|Sam Darnold NYJ
|
@ LAC
|
27
|Jared Goff LAR
|
@ TB
|
28
|Phillip Walker CAR
|
vs. DET
|
29
|Case Keenum CLE
|
vs. PHI
|
30
|Philip Rivers IND
|
vs. GB
|
31
|Taysom Hill NO
|
vs. ATL
|
32
|Garrett Gilbert DAL
|
@ MIN
|
33
|Jarrett Stidham NE
|
@ HOU
|
34
|Gardner Minshew JAC INJ
|
vs. PIT
|
35
|Joe Flacco NYJ
|
@ LAC
|
36
|Dwayne Haskins WAS
|
vs. CIN
|
37
|Brett Rypien DEN
|
vs. MIA
|
38
|Jacoby Brissett IND
|
vs. GB
|
39
|Jalen Hurts PHI
|
@ CLE
|
40
|Mike Glennon JAC
|
vs. PIT
|
41
|Tyrod Taylor LAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
42
|Robert Griffin III BAL
|
vs. TEN
|
43
|Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
|
@ DEN
|
@ DEN
