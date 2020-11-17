Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 11

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 11 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition features the position’s highest-scoring player lined up for yet another solid performance. Plus a top-two point-getter from a week ago could prove to be a risky buy in Week 11.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Jason Sanders at DEN

Sanders has scored 28.0 points over the past two weeks and has now scored at least 14.0 points in four of his last six contests. Over the last four weeks, the Broncos have surrendered 13.5 ppg to the position and three kicks of 50-plus yards, both of which rank as the second-most in the NFL over that span. Sanders has connected on three kicks of 50-plus yards over his last two games.

Matt Prater at CAR

Prater was a hero a week ago, nailing a game-winning 59-yarder. However, in terms of fantasy, he’s been helping owners notch Ws with regularity for much of the season. Scoring 11.0-plus points in five of his nine games this season, Prater gets a matchup with the Panthers who have allowed 11.0-plus points to kickers for six straight weeks.

Zane Gonzales vs. SEA

Gonzales has scored exactly 16.0 points in two of his last three games. One of those games just so happened to be against this week’s opponents. The Seahawks have allowed 11.0-plus points to opposing kickers in four of their last six games.

Younghoe Koo at NO

This is more of a public service announcement than it is a plea for you to start Koo, as the latter part should be obvious by now. Owned in just 50% of Yahoo leagues following a bye week, do yourself a favor and go scoop him up off waivers. The Falcons placekicker leads all players at his position with 11.8 ppg this season.

Sleeper: Sergio Castillo vs. at LAC

The former Canadian Football League star has filled in admirably for an injured Sam Ficken. Over his last two games, he’s totaled 23.0 points, tying for fourth-most points amongst all kickers. No opposing kicker has scored fewer than 7.0 points against the Bolts in three weeks, while they are fresh off surrendering 14.0 points to Jason Sanders a week ago.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Stephen Gostkowski at BAL

Goskowksi has made just six of his 13 field goal attempts up to 49 yards out this season. Despite an early-season outburst where he totaled 37.0 points over a two-week span, he’s been mostly underwhelming from a fantasy perspective, scoring no more than 7.0 points in a game since. The Ravens have held all but one kicker below 7.0 points this season, surrendering a league-low 3.89 ppg to the position.

Rodrigo Blankenship vs. GB

After averaging just 5.3 ppg over his previous three weeks, Blankenship racked up 10.0 points in Week 11. Yet, the chances of him dipping back down to single-digits are fairly high. The Packers have held two of their last three opponents to just 5.0 points or fewer and three of their last four opponents to an average of 5.6 ppg.

Chase McLaughlin vs. PIT

We were big fans of McLaughlin a year ago in this column, impressing in his trio of stops. In Week 10 he made his first appearance of 2020, once again showing out to the tune of 10.0 fantasy points. Yet, he’s likely best kept out of your lineups this week. Pittsburgh has held five of their opponents at the position this season below 5.0 points.

Buyers Beware: Ryan Succop vs. LAR

We rode with Succop in last week’s column as a start ’em selection, despite putting up a mere 4.0 points the week prior. He rewarded us with a 17.0 point performance, second-most amongst all kickers in Week 10. He’s now scored 9.0-plus points in five of his last six games. However, he could find it difficult to accumulate production against a Rams team that has held five of their nine opponents at the position this season to 5.0 points or fewer.

