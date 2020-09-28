Fantasy Football Week 4 Defense Rankings: Colts & Bucs Rise

Fantasy Football Week 4 Defense Rankings: Colts & Bucs Rise

Getty T.J. Carrie #38 of the Indianapolis Colts and other members of the Indianapolis Colts defense celebrate after Carrie ran an interception back for a touchdown.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we feature a budding unit in Indianapolis quietly taking the league by storm. Plus, is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ D/ST for real? Let’s discuss.

Defense Outlook Week 4

The Colts (DEF4) defense has been arguably the most dominant unit in football thus far this season. Indianapolis currently allows the fewest total yards (225.3), passing yards (132.0) and points (15.0 ppg) in the NFL. They have averaged an absurd 20.5 points per game over the past two weeks, which in standard-scoring formats would make them the 14th-highest scoring fantasy player over that span. In fact, over the past two weeks they’ve outscored fantasy studs such as Dalvin Cook, Austin Ekeler and Calvin Ridley, just to name a few.

Indianapolis will set their sights on Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears in Week 4. The Bears have allowed an average of just 5.0 points per game to opposing fantasy defenses this season. With that said, matchups against the Lions, Bears and Falcons certainly skew those numbers. Expect the Colts to push for yet another double-digit outing this Sunday.

While Indianapolis has been the clear-cut best fantasy option over the past two weeks, the Buccaneers(DEF5) D/ST comes in as the second-highest scoring unit, averaging 15.0 points per game. Tampa Bay has accumulated 11 sacks and six turnovers over their past two games. The Bucs’ opponents this week, the Chargers, have turned the ball over five times over their past two games, including four giveaways last week.

Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

    1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Defenses TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Ravens BAL

    @ WAS

    2

    		 49ers SF

    vs. PHI

    3

    		 Rams LAR

    vs. NYG

    4

    		 Colts IND

    @ CHI

    5

    		 Broncos DEN

    @ NYJ

    6

    		 Buccaneers TB

    vs. LAC

    7

    		 Bills BUF

    @ LV

    8

    		 Eagles PHI

    @ SF

    9

    		 Bears CHI

    vs. IND

    10

    		 Saints NO

    @ DET

    11

    		 Jets NYJ

    vs. DEN

    12

    		 Steelers PIT

    @ TEN

    13

    		 Cardinals ARI

    @ CAR

    14

    		 Vikings MIN

    @ HOU

    15

    		 Titans TEN

    vs. PIT

    16

    		 Bengals CIN

    vs. JAC

    17

    		 Chiefs KC

    vs. NE

    18

    		 Jaguars JAC

    @ CIN

    19

    		 Chargers LAC

    @ TB

    20

    		 Seahawks SEA

    @ MIA

    21

    		 Packers GB

    vs. ATL

    22

    		 Cowboys DAL

    vs. CLE

    23

    		 Texans HOU

    vs. MIN

    24

    		 Patriots NE

    @ KC

    25

    		 Browns CLE

    @ DAL

    26

    		 Giants NYG

    @ LAR

    27

    		 Lions DET

    vs. NO

    28

    		 Raiders LV

    vs. BUF

    29

    		 Dolphins MIA

    vs. SEA

    30

    		 Panthers CAR

    vs. ARI

    31

    		 Falcons ATL

    @ GB

    32

    		 Washington WAS

    vs. BAL

