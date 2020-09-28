Fantasy Football Week 4 Defense Rankings: Colts & Bucs Rise

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we feature a budding unit in Indianapolis quietly taking the league by storm. Plus, is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ D/ST for real? Let’s discuss.

Defense Outlook Week 4

The Colts (DEF4) defense has been arguably the most dominant unit in football thus far this season. Indianapolis currently allows the fewest total yards (225.3), passing yards (132.0) and points (15.0 ppg) in the NFL. They have averaged an absurd 20.5 points per game over the past two weeks, which in standard-scoring formats would make them the 14th-highest scoring fantasy player over that span. In fact, over the past two weeks they’ve outscored fantasy studs such as Dalvin Cook, Austin Ekeler and Calvin Ridley, just to name a few.

Indianapolis will set their sights on Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears in Week 4. The Bears have allowed an average of just 5.0 points per game to opposing fantasy defenses this season. With that said, matchups against the Lions, Bears and Falcons certainly skew those numbers. Expect the Colts to push for yet another double-digit outing this Sunday.

While Indianapolis has been the clear-cut best fantasy option over the past two weeks, the Buccaneers‘ (DEF5) D/ST comes in as the second-highest scoring unit, averaging 15.0 points per game. Tampa Bay has accumulated 11 sacks and six turnovers over their past two games. The Bucs’ opponents this week, the Chargers, have turned the ball over five times over their past two games, including four giveaways last week.

Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks ] Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Defenses TEAM Opp. 1 Ravens BAL @ WAS 2 49ers SF vs. PHI 3 Rams LAR vs. NYG 4 Colts IND @ CHI 5 Broncos DEN @ NYJ 6 Buccaneers TB vs. LAC 7 Bills BUF @ LV 8 Eagles PHI @ SF 9 Bears CHI vs. IND 10 Saints NO @ DET 11 Jets NYJ vs. DEN 12 Steelers PIT @ TEN 13 Cardinals ARI @ CAR 14 Vikings MIN @ HOU 15 Titans TEN vs. PIT 16 Bengals CIN vs. JAC 17 Chiefs KC vs. NE 18 Jaguars JAC @ CIN 19 Chargers LAC @ TB 20 Seahawks SEA @ MIA 21 Packers GB vs. ATL 22 Cowboys DAL vs. CLE 23 Texans HOU vs. MIN 24 Patriots NE @ KC 25 Browns CLE @ DAL 26 Giants NYG @ LAR 27 Lions DET vs. NO 28 Raiders LV vs. BUF 29 Dolphins MIA vs. SEA 30 Panthers CAR vs. ARI 31 Falcons ATL @ GB 32 Washington WAS vs. BAL