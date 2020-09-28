Fantasy Football Week 4 Defense Rankings: Colts & Bucs Rise

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we feature a budding unit in Indianapolis quietly taking the league by storm. Plus, is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ D/ST for real? Let’s discuss.
Defense Outlook Week 4
The Colts (DEF4) defense has been arguably the most dominant unit in football thus far this season. Indianapolis currently allows the fewest total yards (225.3), passing yards (132.0) and points (15.0 ppg) in the NFL. They have averaged an absurd 20.5 points per game over the past two weeks, which in standard-scoring formats would make them the 14th-highest scoring fantasy player over that span. In fact, over the past two weeks they’ve outscored fantasy studs such as Dalvin Cook, Austin Ekeler and Calvin Ridley, just to name a few.
Indianapolis will set their sights on Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears in Week 4. The Bears have allowed an average of just 5.0 points per game to opposing fantasy defenses this season. With that said, matchups against the Lions, Bears and Falcons certainly skew those numbers. Expect the Colts to push for yet another double-digit outing this Sunday.
While Indianapolis has been the clear-cut best fantasy option over the past two weeks, the Buccaneers‘ (DEF5) D/ST comes in as the second-highest scoring unit, averaging 15.0 points per game. Tampa Bay has accumulated 11 sacks and six turnovers over their past two games. The Bucs’ opponents this week, the Chargers, have turned the ball over five times over their past two games, including four giveaways last week.
Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Defense
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
# Defenses TEAM Opp.
1
Ravens BAL
@ WAS
2
49ers SF
vs. PHI
3
Rams LAR
vs. NYG
4
Colts IND
@ CHI
5
Broncos DEN
@ NYJ
6
Buccaneers TB
vs. LAC
7
Bills BUF
@ LV
8
Eagles PHI
@ SF
9
Bears CHI
vs. IND
10
Saints NO
@ DET
11
Jets NYJ
vs. DEN
12
Steelers PIT
@ TEN
13
Cardinals ARI
@ CAR
14
Vikings MIN
@ HOU
15
Titans TEN
vs. PIT
16
Bengals CIN
vs. JAC
17
Chiefs KC
vs. NE
18
Jaguars JAC
@ CIN
19
Chargers LAC
@ TB
20
Seahawks SEA
@ MIA
21
Packers GB
vs. ATL
22
Cowboys DAL
vs. CLE
23
Texans HOU
vs. MIN
24
Patriots NE
@ KC
25
Browns CLE
@ DAL
26
Giants NYG
@ LAR
27
Lions DET
vs. NO
28
Raiders LV
vs. BUF
29
Dolphins MIA
vs. SEA
30
Panthers CAR
vs. ARI
31
Falcons ATL
@ GB
32
Washington WAS
vs. BAL
