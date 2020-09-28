Fantasy Football Week 4 WR Rankings: Justin Jefferson Emerges

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the fallout from Chris Godwin’s injury. Plus, Justin Jefferson’s emergence in the Vikings’ aerial attack.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 4 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 4

After a quiet start to his NFL career, Justin Jefferson (WR27) exploded in Week 3 to the tune of 175 receiving yards and 30.5 fantasy points (second-most amongst wideouts). Furthermore, his nine targets and seven receptions on the day exceeded his totals from the two previous weeks combined.

A week 4 matchup against Houston sounds inviting on paper. With that said, they’ve surrendered the third-fewest passing yards in football this season and have allowed just one wideout to exceed 46 receiving yards in a game this year. Jefferson remains worthy of a play, as his usage is bound to steadily increase. Just don’t expect a top-three point output on a weekly basis.

Chris Godwin (WR12) has had quite the rollercoaster season thus far. While he’s averaged the 19th-most points at this position this year, that’s been somewhat overshadowed by his slew of injuries. A concussion forced him to miss Week 2, while a hamstring injury suffered this past Sunday may force him to miss more time. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters that the team will take a “wait and see” approach with Godwin. If he can’t go vs. the Chargers, expect an uptick in targets for both Mike Evans (WR10) and Scotty Miller (WR60). While Los Angeles has been stout against receivers this season (ninth-fewest points allowed) volume would likely put Miller on the Flex spectrum for Week 4.

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks ]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ CAR 2 Davante Adams GB INJ vs. ATL 3 Calvin Ridley ATL @ GB 4 Michael Thomas NO INJ @ DET 5 Amari Cooper DAL vs. CLE 6 Tyler Lockett SEA @ MIA 7 Tyreek Hill KC vs. NE 8 Julio Jones ATL INJ @ GB 9 J. Smith-Schuster PIT @ TEN 10 Mike Evans TB vs. LAC 11 Julian Edelman NE @ KC 12 Chris Godwin TB INJ vs. LAC 13 Robert Woods LAR vs. NYG 14 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ MIA 15 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ DAL 16 Kenny Golladay DET INJ vs. NO 17 Keenan Allen LAC @ TB 18 Tyler Boyd CIN vs. JAC 19 A.J. Brown TEN INJ vs. PIT 20 Stefon Diggs BUF @ LV 21 Cooper Kupp LAR vs. NYG 22 Allen Robinson CHI vs. IND 23 Adam Thielen MIN @ HOU 24 D.J. Moore CAR vs. ARI 25 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. BAL 26 Russell Gage ATL INJ @ GB 27 Justin Jefferson MIN @ HOU 28 Michael Gallup DAL vs. CLE 29 DeVante Parker MIA vs. SEA 30 Jamison Crowder NYJ INJ vs. DEN 31 Allen Lazard GB vs. ATL 32 Robby Anderson CAR vs. ARI 33 D.J. Chark JAC INJ @ CIN 34 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. CLE 35 Marquise Brown BAL @ WAS 36 Jarvis Landry CLE @ DAL 37 Corey Davis TEN vs. PIT 38 Diontae Johnson PIT INJ @ TEN 39 A.J. Green CIN vs. JAC 40 T.Y. Hilton IND @ CHI 41 N’Keal Harry NE @ KC 42 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs. DEN 43 Keelan Cole JAC @ CIN 44 John Brown BUF INJ @ LV 45 Sammy Watkins KC vs. NE 46 Will Fuller HOU vs. MIN 47 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ CIN 48 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. PHI 49 Darius Slayton NYG @ LAR 50 Brandin Cooks HOU vs. MIN 51 Jerry Jeudy DEN @ NYJ 52 Tee Higgins CIN vs. JAC 53 Tre’Quan Smith NO @ DET 54 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ CHI 55 Emmanuel Sanders NO @ DET 56 Mike Williams LAC INJ @ TB 57 Golden Tate NYG @ LAR 58 Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ @ SF 59 Adam Humphries TEN vs. PIT 60 Scotty Miller TB vs. LAC 61 Anthony Miller CHI vs. IND 62 Marvin Jones DET vs. NO 63 James Washington PIT @ TEN 64 Chris Hogan NYJ INJ vs. DEN 65 Henry Ruggs III LV INJ vs. BUF 66 Kendrick Bourne SF vs. PHI 67 Hunter Renfrow LV vs. BUF 68 KJ Hamler DEN @ NYJ 69 Greg Ward PHI @ SF 70 Preston Williams MIA vs. SEA 71 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI vs. IND 72 Andy Isabella ARI @ CAR 73 Christian Kirk ARI INJ @ CAR 74 Chase Claypool PIT @ TEN 75 DeSean Jackson PHI @ SF 76 Randall Cobb HOU vs. MIN 77 Danny Amendola DET vs. NO 78 Cole Beasley BUF @ LV 79 Curtis Samuel CAR vs. ARI 80 Kalif Raymond TEN vs. PIT 81 Larry Fitzgerald ARI @ CAR 82 Mecole Hardman KC vs. NE 83 Dontrelle Inman WAS INJ vs. BAL 87 M. Valdes-Scantling GB vs. ATL 88 Cedrick Wilson DAL vs. CLE 84 Tim Patrick DEN @ NYJ 89 Willie Snead IV BAL @ WAS 90 Demarcus Robinson KC vs. NE 85 Deonte Harris NO @ DET 91 Darnell Mooney CHI vs. IND 86 Breshad Perriman NYJ INJ vs. DEN 92 CJ Board NYG @ LAR 93 Olabisi Johnson MIN @ HOU 94 Isaiah Ford MIA vs. SEA 95 Steven Sims Jr. WAS vs. BAL 96 Jakeem Grant MIA vs. SEA 97 Gabriel Davis BUF @ LV 98 Mike Thomas CIN vs. JAC 99 David Moore SEA @ MIA 100 Quintez Cephus DET vs. NO 101 Miles Boykin BAL @ WAS 102 Bryan Edwards LV vs. BUF 103 Javon Wims CHI vs. IND 104 Zach Pascal IND @ CHI 105 Isaiah McKenzie BUF @ LV 106 Van Jefferson LAR vs. NYG 107 A. Gandy-Golden WAS vs. BAL 108 Denzel Mims NYJ INJ vs. DEN 109 Josh Reynolds LAR vs. NYG

READ NEXT