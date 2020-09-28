Fantasy Football Week 4 WR Rankings: Justin Jefferson Emerges

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the fallout from Chris Godwin’s injury. Plus, Justin Jefferson’s emergence in the Vikings’ aerial attack.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 4
After a quiet start to his NFL career, Justin Jefferson (WR27) exploded in Week 3 to the tune of 175 receiving yards and 30.5 fantasy points (second-most amongst wideouts). Furthermore, his nine targets and seven receptions on the day exceeded his totals from the two previous weeks combined.
A week 4 matchup against Houston sounds inviting on paper. With that said, they’ve surrendered the third-fewest passing yards in football this season and have allowed just one wideout to exceed 46 receiving yards in a game this year. Jefferson remains worthy of a play, as his usage is bound to steadily increase. Just don’t expect a top-three point output on a weekly basis.
Chris Godwin (WR12) has had quite the rollercoaster season thus far. While he’s averaged the 19th-most points at this position this year, that’s been somewhat overshadowed by his slew of injuries. A concussion forced him to miss Week 2, while a hamstring injury suffered this past Sunday may force him to miss more time. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters that the team will take a “wait and see” approach with Godwin. If he can’t go vs. the Chargers, expect an uptick in targets for both Mike Evans (WR10) and Scotty Miller (WR60). While Los Angeles has been stout against receivers this season (ninth-fewest points allowed) volume would likely put Miller on the Flex spectrum for Week 4.
Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver
# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.
1
DeAndre Hopkins ARI
@ CAR
2
Davante Adams GB INJ
vs. ATL
3
Calvin Ridley ATL
@ GB
4
Michael Thomas NO INJ
@ DET
5
Amari Cooper DAL
vs. CLE
6
Tyler Lockett SEA
@ MIA
7
Tyreek Hill KC
vs. NE
8
Julio Jones ATL INJ
@ GB
9
J. Smith-Schuster PIT
@ TEN
10
Mike Evans TB
vs. LAC
11
Julian Edelman NE
@ KC
12
Chris Godwin TB INJ
vs. LAC
13
Robert Woods LAR
vs. NYG
14
D.K. Metcalf SEA
@ MIA
15
Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
@ DAL
16
Kenny Golladay DET INJ
vs. NO
17
Keenan Allen LAC
@ TB
18
Tyler Boyd CIN
vs. JAC
19
A.J. Brown TEN INJ
vs. PIT
20
Stefon Diggs BUF
@ LV
21
Cooper Kupp LAR
vs. NYG
22
Allen Robinson CHI
vs. IND
23
Adam Thielen MIN
@ HOU
24
D.J. Moore CAR
vs. ARI
25
Terry McLaurin WAS
vs. BAL
26
Russell Gage ATL INJ
@ GB
27
Justin Jefferson MIN
@ HOU
28
Michael Gallup DAL
vs. CLE
29
DeVante Parker MIA
vs. SEA
30
Jamison Crowder NYJ INJ
vs. DEN
31
Allen Lazard GB
vs. ATL
32
Robby Anderson CAR
vs. ARI
33
D.J. Chark JAC INJ
@ CIN
34
CeeDee Lamb DAL
vs. CLE
35
Marquise Brown BAL
@ WAS
36
Jarvis Landry CLE
@ DAL
37
Corey Davis TEN
vs. PIT
38
Diontae Johnson PIT INJ
@ TEN
39
A.J. Green CIN
vs. JAC
40
T.Y. Hilton IND
@ CHI
41
N’Keal Harry NE
@ KC
42
Braxton Berrios NYJ
vs. DEN
43
Keelan Cole JAC
@ CIN
44
John Brown BUF INJ
@ LV
45
Sammy Watkins KC
vs. NE
46
Will Fuller HOU
vs. MIN
47
Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
@ CIN
48
Brandon Aiyuk SF
vs. PHI
49
Darius Slayton NYG
@ LAR
50
Brandin Cooks HOU
vs. MIN
51
Jerry Jeudy DEN
@ NYJ
52
Tee Higgins CIN
vs. JAC
53
Tre’Quan Smith NO
@ DET
54
Michael Pittman Jr. IND
@ CHI
55
Emmanuel Sanders NO
@ DET
56
Mike Williams LAC INJ
@ TB
57
Golden Tate NYG
@ LAR
58
Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ
@ SF
59
Adam Humphries TEN
vs. PIT
60
Scotty Miller TB
vs. LAC
61
Anthony Miller CHI
vs. IND
62
Marvin Jones DET
vs. NO
63
James Washington PIT
@ TEN
64
Chris Hogan NYJ INJ
vs. DEN
65
Henry Ruggs III LV INJ
vs. BUF
66
Kendrick Bourne SF
vs. PHI
67
Hunter Renfrow LV
vs. BUF
68
KJ Hamler DEN
@ NYJ
69
Greg Ward PHI
@ SF
70
Preston Williams MIA
vs. SEA
71
Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
vs. IND
72
Andy Isabella ARI
@ CAR
73
Christian Kirk ARI INJ
@ CAR
74
Chase Claypool PIT
@ TEN
75
DeSean Jackson PHI
@ SF
76
Randall Cobb HOU
vs. MIN
77
Danny Amendola DET
vs. NO
78
Cole Beasley BUF
@ LV
79
Curtis Samuel CAR
vs. ARI
80
Kalif Raymond TEN
vs. PIT
81
Larry Fitzgerald ARI
@ CAR
82
Mecole Hardman KC
vs. NE
83
Dontrelle Inman WAS INJ
vs. BAL
87
M. Valdes-Scantling GB
vs. ATL
88
Cedrick Wilson DAL
vs. CLE
84
Tim Patrick DEN
@ NYJ
89
Willie Snead IV BAL
@ WAS
90
Demarcus Robinson KC
vs. NE
85
Deonte Harris NO
@ DET
91
Darnell Mooney CHI
vs. IND
86
Breshad Perriman NYJ INJ
vs. DEN
92
CJ Board NYG
@ LAR
93
Olabisi Johnson MIN
@ HOU
94
Isaiah Ford MIA
vs. SEA
95
Steven Sims Jr. WAS
vs. BAL
96
Jakeem Grant MIA
vs. SEA
97
Gabriel Davis BUF
@ LV
98
Mike Thomas CIN
vs. JAC
99
David Moore SEA
@ MIA
100
Quintez Cephus DET
vs. NO
101
Miles Boykin BAL
@ WAS
102
Bryan Edwards LV
vs. BUF
103
Javon Wims CHI
vs. IND
104
Zach Pascal IND
@ CHI
105
Isaiah McKenzie BUF
@ LV
106
Van Jefferson LAR
vs. NYG
107
A. Gandy-Golden WAS
vs. BAL
108
Denzel Mims NYJ INJ
vs. DEN
109
Josh Reynolds LAR
vs. NYG
