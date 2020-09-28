Fantasy Football Week 4 WR Rankings: Justin Jefferson Emerges

Fantasy Football Week 4 WR Rankings: Justin Jefferson Emerges

  • Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Week 4

Getty Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the fallout from Chris Godwin’s injury. Plus, Justin Jefferson’s emergence in the Vikings’ aerial attack.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 4 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 4

After a quiet start to his NFL career, Justin Jefferson (WR27) exploded in Week 3 to the tune of 175 receiving yards and 30.5 fantasy points (second-most amongst wideouts). Furthermore, his nine targets and seven receptions on the day exceeded his totals from the two previous weeks combined.

A week 4 matchup against Houston sounds inviting on paper. With that said, they’ve surrendered the third-fewest passing yards in football this season and have allowed just one wideout to exceed 46 receiving yards in a game this year. Jefferson remains worthy of a play, as his usage is bound to steadily increase. Just don’t expect a top-three point output on a weekly basis.

Chris Godwin (WR12) has had quite the rollercoaster season thus far. While he’s averaged the 19th-most points at this position this year, that’s been somewhat overshadowed by his slew of injuries. A concussion forced him to miss Week 2, while a hamstring injury suffered this past Sunday may force him to miss more time. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters that the team will take a  “wait and see” approach with Godwin. If he can’t go vs. the Chargers, expect an uptick in targets for both Mike Evans (WR10) and Scotty Miller (WR60). While Los Angeles has been stout against receivers this season (ninth-fewest points allowed) volume would likely put Miller on the Flex spectrum for Week 4.

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver 

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
      • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
    2. # Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.

      1

      		 DeAndre Hopkins ARI

      @ CAR

      2

      		 Davante Adams GB INJ

      vs. ATL

      3

      		 Calvin Ridley ATL

      @ GB

      4

      		 Michael Thomas NO INJ

      @ DET

      5

      		 Amari Cooper DAL

      vs. CLE

      6

      		 Tyler Lockett SEA

      @ MIA

      7

      		 Tyreek Hill KC

      vs. NE

      8

      		 Julio Jones ATL INJ

      @ GB

      9

      		 J. Smith-Schuster PIT

      @ TEN

      10

      		 Mike Evans TB

      vs. LAC

      11

      		 Julian Edelman NE

      @ KC

      12

      		 Chris Godwin TB INJ

      vs. LAC

      13

      		 Robert Woods LAR

      vs. NYG

      14

      		 D.K. Metcalf SEA

      @ MIA

      15

      		 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

      @ DAL

      16

      		 Kenny Golladay DET INJ

      vs. NO

      17

      		 Keenan Allen LAC

      @ TB

      18

      		 Tyler Boyd CIN

      vs. JAC

      19

      		 A.J. Brown TEN INJ

      vs. PIT

      20

      		 Stefon Diggs BUF

      @ LV

      21

      		 Cooper Kupp LAR

      vs. NYG

      22

      		 Allen Robinson CHI

      vs. IND

      23

      		 Adam Thielen MIN

      @ HOU

      24

      		 D.J. Moore CAR

      vs. ARI

      25

      		 Terry McLaurin WAS

      vs. BAL

      26

      		 Russell Gage ATL INJ

      @ GB

      27

      		 Justin Jefferson MIN

      @ HOU

      28

      		 Michael Gallup DAL

      vs. CLE

      29

      		 DeVante Parker MIA

      vs. SEA

      30

      		 Jamison Crowder NYJ INJ

      vs. DEN

      31

      		 Allen Lazard GB

      vs. ATL

      32

      		 Robby Anderson CAR

      vs. ARI

      33

      		 D.J. Chark JAC INJ

      @ CIN

      34

      		 CeeDee Lamb DAL

      vs. CLE

      35

      		 Marquise Brown BAL

      @ WAS

      36

      		 Jarvis Landry CLE

      @ DAL

      37

      		 Corey Davis TEN

      vs. PIT

      38

      		 Diontae Johnson PIT INJ

      @ TEN

      39

      		 A.J. Green CIN

      vs. JAC

      40

      		 T.Y. Hilton IND

      @ CHI

      41

      		 N’Keal Harry NE

      @ KC

      42

      		 Braxton Berrios NYJ

      vs. DEN

      43

      		 Keelan Cole JAC

      @ CIN

      44

      		 John Brown BUF INJ

      @ LV

      45

      		 Sammy Watkins KC

      vs. NE

      46

      		 Will Fuller HOU

      vs. MIN

      47

      		 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC

      @ CIN

      48

      		 Brandon Aiyuk SF

      vs. PHI

      49

      		 Darius Slayton NYG

      @ LAR

      50

      		 Brandin Cooks HOU

      vs. MIN

      51

      		 Jerry Jeudy DEN

      @ NYJ

      52

      		 Tee Higgins CIN

      vs. JAC

      53

      		 Tre’Quan Smith NO

      @ DET

      54

      		 Michael Pittman Jr. IND

      @ CHI

      55

      		 Emmanuel Sanders NO

      @ DET

      56

      		 Mike Williams LAC INJ

      @ TB

      57

      		 Golden Tate NYG

      @ LAR

      58

      		 Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ

      @ SF

      59

      		 Adam Humphries TEN

      vs. PIT

      60

      		 Scotty Miller TB

      vs. LAC

      61

      		 Anthony Miller CHI

      vs. IND

      62

      		 Marvin Jones DET

      vs. NO

      63

      		 James Washington PIT

      @ TEN

      64

      		 Chris Hogan NYJ INJ

      vs. DEN

      65

      		 Henry Ruggs III LV INJ

      vs. BUF

      66

      		 Kendrick Bourne SF

      vs. PHI

      67

      		 Hunter Renfrow LV

      vs. BUF

      68

      		 KJ Hamler DEN

      @ NYJ

      69

      		 Greg Ward PHI

      @ SF

      70

      		 Preston Williams MIA

      vs. SEA

      71

      		 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

      vs. IND

      72

      		 Andy Isabella ARI

      @ CAR

      73

      		 Christian Kirk ARI INJ

      @ CAR

      74

      		 Chase Claypool PIT

      @ TEN

      75

      		 DeSean Jackson PHI

      @ SF

      76

      		 Randall Cobb HOU

      vs. MIN

      77

      		 Danny Amendola DET

      vs. NO

      78

      		 Cole Beasley BUF

      @ LV

      79

      		 Curtis Samuel CAR

      vs. ARI

      80

      		 Kalif Raymond TEN

      vs. PIT

      81

      		 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

      @ CAR

      82

      		 Mecole Hardman KC

      vs. NE

      83

      		 Dontrelle Inman WAS INJ

      vs. BAL

      87

      		 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

      vs. ATL

      88

      		 Cedrick Wilson DAL

      vs. CLE

      84

      		 Tim Patrick DEN

      @ NYJ

      89

      		 Willie Snead IV BAL

      @ WAS

      90

      		 Demarcus Robinson KC

      vs. NE

      85

      		 Deonte Harris NO

      @ DET

      91

      		 Darnell Mooney CHI

      vs. IND

      86

      		 Breshad Perriman NYJ INJ

      vs. DEN

      92

      		 CJ Board NYG

      @ LAR

      93

      		 Olabisi Johnson MIN

      @ HOU

      94

      		 Isaiah Ford MIA

      vs. SEA

      95

      		 Steven Sims Jr. WAS

      vs. BAL

      96

      		 Jakeem Grant MIA

      vs. SEA

      97

      		 Gabriel Davis BUF

      @ LV

      98

      		 Mike Thomas CIN

      vs. JAC

      99

      		 David Moore SEA

      @ MIA

      100

      		 Quintez Cephus DET

      vs. NO

      101

      		 Miles Boykin BAL

      @ WAS

      102

      		 Bryan Edwards LV

      vs. BUF

      103

      		 Javon Wims CHI

      vs. IND

      104

      		 Zach Pascal IND

      @ CHI

      105

      		 Isaiah McKenzie BUF

      @ LV

      106

      		 Van Jefferson LAR

      vs. NYG

      107

      		 A. Gandy-Golden WAS

      vs. BAL

      108

      		 Denzel Mims NYJ INJ

      vs. DEN

      109

      		 Josh Reynolds LAR

      vs. NYG

READ NEXT

Read More
, , ,