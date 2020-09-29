Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 4

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 4 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition features a three-time Super Bowl Champion looking to keep his hot streak going. Plus, a former top-scorer at the position looking to regain his previously dominant form.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Start-Sit [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Justin Tucker at WAS

Tucker continues to be money when it comes to fantasy, being just one of six kickers to average 11.0-plus points this year. Expect similar output in Week 4, as Washington has surrendered 11.0-plus points to opposing kickers in each of the past two weeks.

Robbie Gould vs. PHI

The K9 on the fantasy season, Gould has hit double-digits in two of his last three games, including three 40-plus field goals over that span. The Eagles have 10.0-plus points to opposing kickers in two of their first three games and two kicks from the 40-plus range.

Matt Prater vs. NO

Prater hit on three kicks between the 30-39 yard mark last week on his way to a top-four fantasy finish at the position. The Lions kicker has now averaged 13.0 fantasy points in two of his last three games. New Orleans has allowed an average of 14.0 fantasy points to the position over the past two weeks.

Sleeper: Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. MIN

Fairbairn is untrustworthy as they come at the position, scoring single-digits in 14 of his past 19 games. With that said, Washington has allowed no fewer than 11.0 fantasy points to kickers in each of the past two weeks, while Fairbairn is just one week removed from a 12.0 point outing.

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Dustin Hopkins vs. BAL

Hopkins racked up 10.0 points in the opening week. He’s failed to amass that number over the past two weeks, combining for just 5.0 points. Baltimore has held two kickers to zero made field goals this season, while Hopkins has hit on just one field goal over the past two weeks.

Cairo Santos vs. IND

Santos hasn’t been anything special this season. Don’t expect much of an uptick in his scoring due to Nick Foles taking the helm at quarterback in Chicago. Indianapolis is as stingy as they come on the defensive side of the ball. In return, kickers have accumulated just 4.0 fantasy points since Week 2.

Graham Gano at LAR

Seemingly the only Giants player worth a look in fantasy at this point, averaging 10.0 fantasy points over the past two weeks, Gano is met with a tough matchup this Sunday. The Rams have not allowed a single kicker to top 7.0 points this year, two of which failed to top 5.0 points. Los Angeles has also not surrendered a kick over 39 yards this season.

Buyers Beware: Stephen Gostkowski vs. PIT

Gostkowski has been on a tear these past two weeks, scoring 5.0 fantasy points more than the next highest-scoring kicker. His surge in production has much to do with the fact that he’s converted on five kicks from 40-plus yards, four of which came from 50 yards or beyond. With that said, Pittsburgh has allowed just one field goal from beyond 29 yards this year. The Steelers have also not had an opposing kicker top 8.0 points against them in 2020.