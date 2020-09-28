Fantasy Football Week 4 Kicker Rankings: Stephen Gostkowski Goes Off

Fantasy Football Week 4 Kicker Rankings: Stephen Gostkowski Goes Off

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Stephen Gostkowski can sustain his stellar play. Plus, we examine the fallout from Younghoe Koo’s injury.

Kicker Outlook Week 4

Since missing four kicks in Week 1, Stephen Gostkowski (K15) has been the highest-scoring kicker in fantasy, averaging 18.5 points per game over the past two weeks. The three-time Super Bowl Champion racked up an absurd 25.0 points in Week 3, thanks to connecting on all six of his field goals, including three 50-plus yarders.

All this likely leads you to question why Gostkowski is ranked so low this week. Simply put, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been extremely unwelcoming to opposing kickers this season. Pittsburgh currently allows just 4.67 points per game to the position, second-fewest in football. In fact, they’ve had just one field goal of 29-plus yards converted on them all season long.

Younghoe Koo (K8) battled through a groin strain in Week 3 that vastly affected his play. The K1 heading into last Sunday, Koo missed an extra point and a 48-yard field goal in Atlanta’s four-point loss to the Bears.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero has reported that Koo is not expected to play this Monday and is a candidate for a short-term IR spot.

Expect Atlanta to hold tryout this week to fill the void left behind by Koo. Whoever takes over for Koo will be met with a moderately tough matchup against the Packers this coming Monday. Green Bay allows the 10th-fewest points to kickers in 2020. With that said, they did allow 13 points to Will Lutz last week, while Atlanta’s high-powered offense should make any Falcons kicker somewhat fantasy relevant.

Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

# Kickers TEAM Opp.

1

 Justin Tucker BAL

@ WAS

2

 Robbie Gould SF

vs. PHI

3

 Harrison Butker KC

vs. NE

4

 Wil Lutz NO

@ DET

5

 Mason Crosby GB

vs. ATL

6

 Rodrigo Blankenship IND

@ CHI

7

 Matt Prater DET

vs. NO

8

 Younghoe Koo ATL INJ

@ GB

9

 Joey Slye CAR

vs. ARI

10

 Ryan Succop TB

vs. LAC

11

 Randy Bullock CIN

vs. JAC

12

 Zane Gonzalez ARI

@ CAR

13

 Michael Badgley LAC

@ TB

14

 Tyler Bass BUF

@ LV

15

 Stephen Gostkowski TEN

vs. PIT

16

 Daniel Carlson LV

vs. BUF

17

 Sam Sloman LAR

vs. NYG

18

 Greg Zuerlein DAL

vs. CLE

19

 Nick Folk NE

@ KC

20

 Cody Parkey CLE

@ DAL

21

 Dan Bailey MIN

@ HOU

22

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

vs. MIN

23

 Chris Boswell PIT

@ TEN

24

 Brandon Wright JAC

@ CIN

25

 Jason Myers SEA

@ MIA

26

 Brandon McManus DEN

@ NYJ

27

 Jake Elliott PHI

@ SF

28

 Jason Sanders MIA

vs. SEA

29

 Graham Gano NYG

@ LAR

30

 Cairo Santos CHI

vs. IND

31

 Sam Ficken NYJ

vs. DEN

32

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

vs. BAL

