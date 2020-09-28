Fantasy Football Week 4 Kicker Rankings: Stephen Gostkowski Goes Off

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss whether Stephen Gostkowski can sustain his stellar play. Plus, we examine the fallout from Younghoe Koo’s injury.

Kicker Outlook Week 4

Since missing four kicks in Week 1, Stephen Gostkowski (K15) has been the highest-scoring kicker in fantasy, averaging 18.5 points per game over the past two weeks. The three-time Super Bowl Champion racked up an absurd 25.0 points in Week 3, thanks to connecting on all six of his field goals, including three 50-plus yarders.

All this likely leads you to question why Gostkowski is ranked so low this week. Simply put, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been extremely unwelcoming to opposing kickers this season. Pittsburgh currently allows just 4.67 points per game to the position, second-fewest in football. In fact, they’ve had just one field goal of 29-plus yards converted on them all season long.

Younghoe Koo (K8) battled through a groin strain in Week 3 that vastly affected his play. The K1 heading into last Sunday, Koo missed an extra point and a 48-yard field goal in Atlanta’s four-point loss to the Bears.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero has reported that Koo is not expected to play this Monday and is a candidate for a short-term IR spot.

#Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo is expected to miss some time with a groin strain, per source. He gutted it out Sunday, but couldn't kick off. Short-term IR a possibility. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2020

Expect Atlanta to hold tryout this week to fill the void left behind by Koo. Whoever takes over for Koo will be met with a moderately tough matchup against the Packers this coming Monday. Green Bay allows the 10th-fewest points to kickers in 2020. With that said, they did allow 13 points to Will Lutz last week, while Atlanta’s high-powered offense should make any Falcons kicker somewhat fantasy relevant.

Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kickers TEAM Opp. 1 Justin Tucker BAL @ WAS 2 Robbie Gould SF vs. PHI 3 Harrison Butker KC vs. NE 4 Wil Lutz NO @ DET 5 Mason Crosby GB vs. ATL 6 Rodrigo Blankenship IND @ CHI 7 Matt Prater DET vs. NO 8 Younghoe Koo ATL INJ @ GB 9 Joey Slye CAR vs. ARI 10 Ryan Succop TB vs. LAC 11 Randy Bullock CIN vs. JAC 12 Zane Gonzalez ARI @ CAR 13 Michael Badgley LAC @ TB 14 Tyler Bass BUF @ LV 15 Stephen Gostkowski TEN vs. PIT 16 Daniel Carlson LV vs. BUF 17 Sam Sloman LAR vs. NYG 18 Greg Zuerlein DAL vs. CLE 19 Nick Folk NE @ KC 20 Cody Parkey CLE @ DAL 21 Dan Bailey MIN @ HOU 22 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. MIN 23 Chris Boswell PIT @ TEN 24 Brandon Wright JAC @ CIN 25 Jason Myers SEA @ MIA 26 Brandon McManus DEN @ NYJ 27 Jake Elliott PHI @ SF 28 Jason Sanders MIA vs. SEA 29 Graham Gano NYG @ LAR 30 Cairo Santos CHI vs. IND 31 Sam Ficken NYJ vs. DEN 32 Dustin Hopkins WAS vs. BAL