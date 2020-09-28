Fantasy Football Week 4 QB Rankings: Nick Foles is Back

Getty Anthony Miller #17 celebrates his touchdown with Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, Aaron Rodgers shoots to the top of our ranks with a mouth-watering matchup. While Nick Foles returns to prominence after unseating Mitchell Trubisky under center for the Chicago Bears.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 4

There’s likely no turning back at quarterback for the Chicago Bears after Nick Foles (QB22) rallied the team back from 16 points down to defeat the Atlanta Falcons. In less than two quarters of play, Foles shredded Atlanta’s secondary to the tune of three touchdowns. He also had another two which were overturned by officials.

The good news for Foles, Chicago’s offense has shown capable of supporting a starting fantasy QB this season. If you combine Foles’ and Trubisky’s stats over the first three weeks, they average 23.44 points per game, the eighth-most at the position.

The bad news? Foles’ opponents this week, the Indianapolis Colts, have been unreal this season on defense. Indy has surrendered nearly 65 yards per game fewer than the next best defense, and an average of just 132 yards through the air this season. As you could expect, those numbers have translated over to fantasy, where they allow the fewest points to opposing QBs, including an average of 5.62 points over the past two weeks.

With that said, Foles remains a worthy stash. He can tap into that magic bag of his at any time. If Sunday was any indication, expect him to have a few tricks up his sleeve by season’s end.

Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Aaron Rodgers GB

    vs. ATL

    2

    		 Lamar Jackson BAL

    @ WAS

    3

    		 Russell Wilson SEA

    @ MIA

    4

    		 Patrick Mahomes KC

    vs. NE

    5

    		 Dak Prescott DAL

    vs. CLE

    6

    		 Josh Allen BUF

    @ LV

    7

    		 Cam Newton NE

    @ KC

    8

    		 Kyler Murray ARI

    @ CAR

    9

    		 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

    @ TEN

    10

    		 Deshaun Watson HOU

    vs. MIN

    11

    		 Drew Brees NO

    @ DET

    12

    		 Matt Ryan ATL

    @ GB

    13

    		 Joe Burrow CIN

    vs. JAC

    14

    		 Tom Brady TB

    vs. LAC

    15

    		 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

    vs. SEA

    16

    		 Ryan Tannehill TEN

    vs. PIT

    17

    		 Gardner Minshew JAC

    @ CIN

    18

    		 Baker Mayfield CLE

    @ DAL

    19

    		 Matthew Stafford DET

    vs. NO

    20

    		 Jared Goff LAR

    vs. NYG

    21

    		 Kirk Cousins MIN

    @ HOU

    22

    		 Nick Foles CHI

    vs. IND

    23

    		 Jimmy Garoppolo SF INJ

    vs. PHI

    24

    		 Justin Herbert LAC

    @ TB

    25

    		 Carson Wentz PHI

    @ SF

    26

    		 Teddy Bridgewater CAR

    vs. ARI

    27

    		 Nick Mullens SF

    vs. PHI

    28

    		 Derek Carr LV

    vs. BUF

    29

    		 Jeff Driskel DEN

    @ NYJ

    30

    		 Daniel Jones NYG

    @ LAR

    31

    		 Philip Rivers IND

    @ CHI

    32

    		 Sam Darnold NYJ

    vs. DEN

    33

    		 Dwayne Haskins WAS

    vs. BAL

    34

    		 Blake Bortles DEN

    @ NYJ

    35

    		 Mitch Trubisky CHI

    vs. IND

    36

    		 Taysom Hill NO

    @ DET

    37

    		 Drew Lock DEN INJ

    @ NYJ

    38

    		 Tyrod Taylor LAC INJ

    @ TB

    39

    		 Brett Rypien DEN

    @ NYJ

    40

    		 Jalen Hurts PHI

    @ SF

