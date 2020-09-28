Fantasy Football Week 4 QB Rankings: Nick Foles is Back

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, Aaron Rodgers shoots to the top of our ranks with a mouth-watering matchup. While Nick Foles returns to prominence after unseating Mitchell Trubisky under center for the Chicago Bears.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Quarterback Outlook Week 4
There’s likely no turning back at quarterback for the Chicago Bears after Nick Foles (QB22) rallied the team back from 16 points down to defeat the Atlanta Falcons. In less than two quarters of play, Foles shredded Atlanta’s secondary to the tune of three touchdowns. He also had another two which were overturned by officials.
The good news for Foles, Chicago’s offense has shown capable of supporting a starting fantasy QB this season. If you combine Foles’ and Trubisky’s stats over the first three weeks, they average 23.44 points per game, the eighth-most at the position.
The bad news? Foles’ opponents this week, the Indianapolis Colts, have been unreal this season on defense. Indy has surrendered nearly 65 yards per game fewer than the next best defense, and an average of just 132 yards through the air this season. As you could expect, those numbers have translated over to fantasy, where they allow the fewest points to opposing QBs, including an average of 5.62 points over the past two weeks.
With that said, Foles remains a worthy stash. He can tap into that magic bag of his at any time. If Sunday was any indication, expect him to have a few tricks up his sleeve by season’s end.
Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
- [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.
1
Aaron Rodgers GB
vs. ATL
2
Lamar Jackson BAL
@ WAS
3
Russell Wilson SEA
@ MIA
4
Patrick Mahomes KC
vs. NE
5
Dak Prescott DAL
vs. CLE
6
Josh Allen BUF
@ LV
7
Cam Newton NE
@ KC
8
Kyler Murray ARI
@ CAR
9
Ben Roethlisberger PIT
@ TEN
10
Deshaun Watson HOU
vs. MIN
11
Drew Brees NO
@ DET
12
Matt Ryan ATL
@ GB
13
Joe Burrow CIN
vs. JAC
14
Tom Brady TB
vs. LAC
15
Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
vs. SEA
16
Ryan Tannehill TEN
vs. PIT
17
Gardner Minshew JAC
@ CIN
18
Baker Mayfield CLE
@ DAL
19
Matthew Stafford DET
vs. NO
20
Jared Goff LAR
vs. NYG
21
Kirk Cousins MIN
@ HOU
22
Nick Foles CHI
vs. IND
23
Jimmy Garoppolo SF INJ
vs. PHI
24
Justin Herbert LAC
@ TB
25
Carson Wentz PHI
@ SF
26
Teddy Bridgewater CAR
vs. ARI
27
Nick Mullens SF
vs. PHI
28
Derek Carr LV
vs. BUF
29
Jeff Driskel DEN
@ NYJ
30
Daniel Jones NYG
@ LAR
31
Philip Rivers IND
@ CHI
32
Sam Darnold NYJ
vs. DEN
33
Dwayne Haskins WAS
vs. BAL
34
Blake Bortles DEN
@ NYJ
35
Mitch Trubisky CHI
vs. IND
36
Taysom Hill NO
@ DET
37
Drew Lock DEN INJ
@ NYJ
38
Tyrod Taylor LAC INJ
@ TB
39
Brett Rypien DEN
@ NYJ
40
Jalen Hurts PHI
@ SF
