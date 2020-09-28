Fantasy Football Week 4 QB Rankings: Nick Foles is Back

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, Aaron Rodgers shoots to the top of our ranks with a mouth-watering matchup. While Nick Foles returns to prominence after unseating Mitchell Trubisky under center for the Chicago Bears.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 4

There’s likely no turning back at quarterback for the Chicago Bears after Nick Foles (QB22) rallied the team back from 16 points down to defeat the Atlanta Falcons. In less than two quarters of play, Foles shredded Atlanta’s secondary to the tune of three touchdowns. He also had another two which were overturned by officials.

The good news for Foles, Chicago’s offense has shown capable of supporting a starting fantasy QB this season. If you combine Foles’ and Trubisky’s stats over the first three weeks, they average 23.44 points per game, the eighth-most at the position.

The bad news? Foles’ opponents this week, the Indianapolis Colts, have been unreal this season on defense. Indy has surrendered nearly 65 yards per game fewer than the next best defense, and an average of just 132 yards through the air this season. As you could expect, those numbers have translated over to fantasy, where they allow the fewest points to opposing QBs, including an average of 5.62 points over the past two weeks.

With that said, Foles remains a worthy stash. He can tap into that magic bag of his at any time. If Sunday was any indication, expect him to have a few tricks up his sleeve by season’s end.

Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Quarterbacks TEAM Opp. 1 Aaron Rodgers GB vs. ATL 2 Lamar Jackson BAL @ WAS 3 Russell Wilson SEA @ MIA 4 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. NE 5 Dak Prescott DAL vs. CLE 6 Josh Allen BUF @ LV 7 Cam Newton NE @ KC 8 Kyler Murray ARI @ CAR 9 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ TEN 10 Deshaun Watson HOU vs. MIN 11 Drew Brees NO @ DET 12 Matt Ryan ATL @ GB 13 Joe Burrow CIN vs. JAC 14 Tom Brady TB vs. LAC 15 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA vs. SEA 16 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. PIT 17 Gardner Minshew JAC @ CIN 18 Baker Mayfield CLE @ DAL 19 Matthew Stafford DET vs. NO 20 Jared Goff LAR vs. NYG 21 Kirk Cousins MIN @ HOU 22 Nick Foles CHI vs. IND 23 Jimmy Garoppolo SF INJ vs. PHI 24 Justin Herbert LAC @ TB 25 Carson Wentz PHI @ SF 26 Teddy Bridgewater CAR vs. ARI 27 Nick Mullens SF vs. PHI 28 Derek Carr LV vs. BUF 29 Jeff Driskel DEN @ NYJ 30 Daniel Jones NYG @ LAR 31 Philip Rivers IND @ CHI 32 Sam Darnold NYJ vs. DEN 33 Dwayne Haskins WAS vs. BAL 34 Blake Bortles DEN @ NYJ 35 Mitch Trubisky CHI vs. IND 36 Taysom Hill NO @ DET 37 Drew Lock DEN INJ @ NYJ 38 Tyrod Taylor LAC INJ @ TB 39 Brett Rypien DEN @ NYJ 40 Jalen Hurts PHI @ SF

