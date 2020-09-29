Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Backs: Week 4

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Back edition for Week 4 of the NFL season. In this column, we feature an undrafted free-agent skyrocketing into must-start territory. Plus, a talented committee that caused more headaches for fantasy owners than they have for opposing defenses.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Christian McCaffrey will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of that caliber check out our weekly fantasy football running back rankings.

Start-Sit [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

RB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: James Conner at TEN

Remember when Benny Snell was taking ownership of Pittsburgh’s backfield? Yeah… about that. Since Week 1, Snell has totaled a mere 16 rushing yards on 10 combined carries. Conner, on the other hand, has toted the rock 34 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns over that same span. The Titans have allowed at least 86 total yards and a touchdown to every starting RB they’ve faced this year, including back-to-back 100-yard rushers.

James Robinson at CIN

Robinson is starting to look like the steal of fantasy drafts/early-season waiver wire. The one thing lacking from Robinson’s arsenal appeared to be his usage in the receiving game. That changed last week when he led the Jags with eight receptions for 83 yards. Robinson also converted on two goal-line carries. Cincinnati allows the second-most fantasy points and third-most touchdowns to RBs this season.

Devin Singletary at LV

Singletary came extremely close to cashing in on a touchdown last week, which would have shot his output through the roof. Still, with Zack Moss out, Singletary reminded everyone why it’s his backfield in Buffalo. Expect Singletary to build on his strong Week 3 against a Raiders defense who allowed a staggering 50.8 combined points to Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel last week.

Darrell Henderson vs. NYG

While I’m uncertain how long Henderson’s reign in Los Angeles’ backfield will last, my money’s on at least one more week against the struggling Giants. Averaging 17.5 touches and 19.55 points over the last two weeks, Henderson should see similar success against a New York defense who allowed 16.7-plus points to multiple San Francisco RBs last a week ago.

Sleeper: Latavius Murray at DET

Murray has carried the ball 12-plus times in two of the first three weeks of the season. In week 3, he doubled Alvin Kamara’s rushing attempts. With Kamara being used more and more as a receiver, Murray should get his fair share of looks in the ground game. The Lions give up the fourth-most points and third-most rushing yards to opposing RBs this season.

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

RB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Antonio Gibson vs. BAL

After a fluke Week 1 where Peyton Barber dominated the backfield’s touches, Gibson has now led Washington in carries each of the past two weeks. With the added usage he’s become a serviceable play, tallying 12.2-plus points and adding a touchdown in each game. However, a matchup with the Ravens will likely diminish any playability he has built up. Baltimore surrenders the fewest points to RBs this year, including zero rushing touchdowns.

Jerrick McKinnon vs. PHI

McKinnon led the charge in the Raheem Mostert-less 49ers backfield a week ago, churning out a season-high 16.7 fantasy points. He’s now topped 13.4 points in each game this season. With that said, the Eagles have been sneaky good on run defense, holding all but one running back under 48 rushing yards this year. McKinnon is also battling a rib injury at the moment.

Buccaneers RBs vs. LAC

Until Bruce Arians decides to stop playing hot potato with Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette, both will remain vile fantasy starts. Jones is the slightly safer bet considering he’s outsnapped Fournette in two of the past three weeks, but it would still be best to steer clear. Chargers give up the third-fewest fantasy points to RBs this year, including zero rushing touchdowns and no more than 3.8 ypc to players with more than four carries.

Buyers Beware: David Montgomery vs. IND

Not many players can put up two single-digit outings in a three-week span and be considered a “hot play.” However, a new quarterback under center and a season-ending injury to Tarik Cohen has done just that for Montgomery, who has been impressive despite his limited usage, averaging 7.55 yards per touch (rushing and receiving). While I expect Montgomery to get a bit more run in Chicago’s backfield, don’t hold your breath waiting for a top-15 finish from the RB. The Colts allow the fifth-fewest points to RBs and the fewest total yards to opposing offenses this season.