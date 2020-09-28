Fantasy Football Week 4 TE Rankings: Is Jimmy Graham Relevant Again?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss Jimmy Graham’s resurrection. Plus, is Mo Alie-Cox a legitimate TE1 moving forward? Let’s discuss.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 4
Jimmy Graham‘s (TE16) Week 3 statline of 10 targets, six receptions, 60 yards and two touchdowns all topped his season total over the first two weeks of play. In fact, his 10 targets and 60 receiving yards were more than all Bears tight ends had combined for entering Week 3.
Graham will likely have Nick Foles under center moving forward, which should boost his playability in fantasy. Foles made a living featuring Zach Ertz in the passing game during his Philadelphia days. With that said, Graham has a daunting matchup this week against the surprisingly stout Indianapolis Colts. Opposing tight ends have averaged a meager 3.07 fantasy points against Indy and their top-ranked pass defense.
Speaking of the Colts, tight end Mo Alie-Cox has emerged as a fantasy stud over the past two weeks, averaging the sixth-most points at the position over that span. Interestingly enough, Pro Bowler Jack Doyle return to Indianapolis’ lineup this past Sunday, yet was outsnapped by Alie-Cox and failed to receive a single target. That likely won’t be the case moving forward, but it’s clear that with Parris Campbell out indefinitely, Alie-Cox has become a top-three favorite target of Philip Rivers, that likely won’t change anytime soon.
In week 4, Alie-Cox will face off against a Bears defense who has allowed a receiving touchdown to opposing tight ends in two of the first three weeks of the season.
Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.
1
Mark Andrews BAL
@ WAS
2
Travis Kelce KC
vs. NE
3
George Kittle SF INJ
vs. PHI
4
Zach Ertz PHI
@ SF
5
Jonnu Smith TEN
vs. PIT
6
T.J. Hockenson DET
vs. NO
7
Hunter Henry LAC
@ TB
8
Noah Fant DEN
@ NYJ
9
Mike Gesicki MIA
vs. SEA
10
Tyler Higbee LAR
vs. NYG
11
Darren Waller LV
vs. BUF
12
Evan Engram NYG
@ LAR
13
Mo Alie-Cox IND
@ CHI
14
Jared Cook NO INJ
@ DET
15
Rob Gronkowski TB
vs. LAC
16
Jimmy Graham CHI
vs. IND
17
Hayden Hurst ATL
@ GB
18
Jordan Reed SF INJ
vs. PHI
19
Dalton Schultz DAL
vs. CLE
20
Robert Tonyan GB
vs. ATL
21
Eric Ebron PIT
@ TEN
22
O.J. Howard TB
vs. LAC
23
Greg Olsen SEA
@ MIA
24
Drew Sample CIN
vs. JAC
25
Austin Hooper CLE
@ DAL
26
Tyler Kroft BUF
@ LV
27
Chris Herndon IV NYJ
vs. DEN
28
Jack Doyle IND INJ
@ CHI
29
Logan Thomas WAS
vs. BAL
30
Kyle Rudolph MIN
@ HOU
31
Jordan Akins HOU
vs. MIN
32
Adam Trautman NO
@ DET
33
Ross Dwelley SF
vs. PHI
34
Tyler Eifert JAC
@ CIN
35
Dawson Knox BUF INJ
@ LV
36
Vance McDonald PIT
@ TEN
37
Jason Witten LV
vs. BUF
38
J. O’Shaugnessy JAC
@ CIN
39
Anthony Firkser TEN
vs. PIT
40
Irv Smith Jr. MIN
@ HOU
41
Dan Arnold ARI
@ CAR
42
Will Dissly SEA
@ MIA
43
Darren Fells HOU
vs. MIN
44
Ian Thomas CAR
vs. ARI
45
Gerald Everett LAR
vs. NYG
46
Jesse James DET
vs. NO
47
Blak Bell DAL
vs. CLE
48
Kaden Smith NYG
@ LAR
49
Jacob Hollister SEA
@ MIA
50
Ryan Izzo NE
@ KC
51
Cole Kmet CHI
vs. IND
52
Jace Sternberger GB
vs. ATL
53
Nick Boyle BAL
@ WAS
54
Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
vs. BAL
55
Cameron Brate TB
vs. LAC
56
Maxx Williams ARI
@ CAR
