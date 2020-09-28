Fantasy Football Week 4 TE Rankings: Is Jimmy Graham Relevant Again?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss Jimmy Graham’s resurrection. Plus, is Mo Alie-Cox a legitimate TE1 moving forward? Let’s discuss.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 4

Jimmy Graham‘s (TE16) Week 3 statline of 10 targets, six receptions, 60 yards and two touchdowns all topped his season total over the first two weeks of play. In fact, his 10 targets and 60 receiving yards were more than all Bears tight ends had combined for entering Week 3.

Graham will likely have Nick Foles under center moving forward, which should boost his playability in fantasy. Foles made a living featuring Zach Ertz in the passing game during his Philadelphia days. With that said, Graham has a daunting matchup this week against the surprisingly stout Indianapolis Colts. Opposing tight ends have averaged a meager 3.07 fantasy points against Indy and their top-ranked pass defense.

Speaking of the Colts, tight end Mo Alie-Cox has emerged as a fantasy stud over the past two weeks, averaging the sixth-most points at the position over that span. Interestingly enough, Pro Bowler Jack Doyle return to Indianapolis’ lineup this past Sunday, yet was outsnapped by Alie-Cox and failed to receive a single target. That likely won’t be the case moving forward, but it’s clear that with Parris Campbell out indefinitely, Alie-Cox has become a top-three favorite target of Philip Rivers, that likely won’t change anytime soon.

In week 4, Alie-Cox will face off against a Bears defense who has allowed a receiving touchdown to opposing tight ends in two of the first three weeks of the season.

Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 Mark Andrews BAL @ WAS 2 Travis Kelce KC vs. NE 3 George Kittle SF INJ vs. PHI 4 Zach Ertz PHI @ SF 5 Jonnu Smith TEN vs. PIT 6 T.J. Hockenson DET vs. NO 7 Hunter Henry LAC @ TB 8 Noah Fant DEN @ NYJ 9 Mike Gesicki MIA vs. SEA 10 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. NYG 11 Darren Waller LV vs. BUF 12 Evan Engram NYG @ LAR 13 Mo Alie-Cox IND @ CHI 14 Jared Cook NO INJ @ DET 15 Rob Gronkowski TB vs. LAC 16 Jimmy Graham CHI vs. IND 17 Hayden Hurst ATL @ GB 18 Jordan Reed SF INJ vs. PHI 19 Dalton Schultz DAL vs. CLE 20 Robert Tonyan GB vs. ATL 21 Eric Ebron PIT @ TEN 22 O.J. Howard TB vs. LAC 23 Greg Olsen SEA @ MIA 24 Drew Sample CIN vs. JAC 25 Austin Hooper CLE @ DAL 26 Tyler Kroft BUF @ LV 27 Chris Herndon IV NYJ vs. DEN 28 Jack Doyle IND INJ @ CHI 29 Logan Thomas WAS vs. BAL 30 Kyle Rudolph MIN @ HOU 31 Jordan Akins HOU vs. MIN 32 Adam Trautman NO @ DET 33 Ross Dwelley SF vs. PHI 34 Tyler Eifert JAC @ CIN 35 Dawson Knox BUF INJ @ LV 36 Vance McDonald PIT @ TEN 37 Jason Witten LV vs. BUF 38 J. O’Shaugnessy JAC @ CIN 39 Anthony Firkser TEN vs. PIT 40 Irv Smith Jr. MIN @ HOU 41 Dan Arnold ARI @ CAR 42 Will Dissly SEA @ MIA 43 Darren Fells HOU vs. MIN 44 Ian Thomas CAR vs. ARI 45 Gerald Everett LAR vs. NYG 46 Jesse James DET vs. NO 47 Blak Bell DAL vs. CLE 48 Kaden Smith NYG @ LAR 49 Jacob Hollister SEA @ MIA 50 Ryan Izzo NE @ KC 51 Cole Kmet CHI vs. IND 52 Jace Sternberger GB vs. ATL 53 Nick Boyle BAL @ WAS 54 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS vs. BAL 55 Cameron Brate TB vs. LAC 56 Maxx Williams ARI @ CAR