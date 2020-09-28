Fantasy Football Week 4 TE Rankings: Is Jimmy Graham Relevant Again?

Fantasy Football Week 4 TE Rankings: Is Jimmy Graham Relevant Again?

Getty Jimmy Graham #80 of the Chicago Bears.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss Jimmy Graham’s resurrection. Plus, is Mo Alie-Cox a legitimate TE1 moving forward? Let’s discuss.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 4

Jimmy Graham‘s (TE16) Week 3 statline of 10 targets, six receptions, 60 yards and two touchdowns all topped his season total over the first two weeks of play. In fact, his 10 targets and 60 receiving yards were more than all Bears tight ends had combined for entering Week 3.

Graham will likely have Nick Foles under center moving forward, which should boost his playability in fantasy. Foles made a living featuring Zach Ertz in the passing game during his Philadelphia days. With that said, Graham has a daunting matchup this week against the surprisingly stout Indianapolis Colts. Opposing tight ends have averaged a meager 3.07 fantasy points against Indy and their top-ranked pass defense.

Speaking of the Colts, tight end Mo Alie-Cox has emerged as a fantasy stud over the past two weeks, averaging the sixth-most points at the position over that span. Interestingly enough, Pro Bowler Jack Doyle return to Indianapolis’ lineup this past Sunday, yet was outsnapped by Alie-Cox and failed to receive a single target. That likely won’t be the case moving forward, but it’s clear that with Parris Campbell out indefinitely, Alie-Cox has become a top-three favorite target of Philip Rivers, that likely won’t change anytime soon.

In week 4, Alie-Cox will face off against a Bears defense who has allowed a receiving touchdown to opposing tight ends in two of the first three weeks of the season.

Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. # Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Mark Andrews BAL

    @ WAS

    2

    		 Travis Kelce KC

    vs. NE

    3

    		 George Kittle SF INJ

    vs. PHI

    4

    		 Zach Ertz PHI

    @ SF

    5

    		 Jonnu Smith TEN

    vs. PIT

    6

    		 T.J. Hockenson DET

    vs. NO

    7

    		 Hunter Henry LAC

    @ TB

    8

    		 Noah Fant DEN

    @ NYJ

    9

    		 Mike Gesicki MIA

    vs. SEA

    10

    		 Tyler Higbee LAR

    vs. NYG

    11

    		 Darren Waller LV

    vs. BUF

    12

    		 Evan Engram NYG

    @ LAR

    13

    		 Mo Alie-Cox IND

    @ CHI

    14

    		 Jared Cook NO INJ

    @ DET

    15

    		 Rob Gronkowski TB

    vs. LAC

    16

    		 Jimmy Graham CHI

    vs. IND

    17

    		 Hayden Hurst ATL

    @ GB

    18

    		 Jordan Reed SF INJ

    vs. PHI

    19

    		 Dalton Schultz DAL

    vs. CLE

    20

    		 Robert Tonyan GB

    vs. ATL

    21

    		 Eric Ebron PIT

    @ TEN

    22

    		 O.J. Howard TB

    vs. LAC

    23

    		 Greg Olsen SEA

    @ MIA

    24

    		 Drew Sample CIN

    vs. JAC

    25

    		 Austin Hooper CLE

    @ DAL

    26

    		 Tyler Kroft BUF

    @ LV

    27

    		 Chris Herndon IV NYJ

    vs. DEN

    28

    		 Jack Doyle IND INJ

    @ CHI

    29

    		 Logan Thomas WAS

    vs. BAL

    30

    		 Kyle Rudolph MIN

    @ HOU

    31

    		 Jordan Akins HOU

    vs. MIN

    32

    		 Adam Trautman NO

    @ DET

    33

    		 Ross Dwelley SF

    vs. PHI

    34

    		 Tyler Eifert JAC

    @ CIN

    35

    		 Dawson Knox BUF INJ

    @ LV

    36

    		 Vance McDonald PIT

    @ TEN

    37

    		 Jason Witten LV

    vs. BUF

    38

    		 J. O’Shaugnessy JAC

    @ CIN

    39

    		 Anthony Firkser TEN

    vs. PIT

    40

    		 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

    @ HOU

    41

    		 Dan Arnold ARI

    @ CAR

    42

    		 Will Dissly SEA

    @ MIA

    43

    		 Darren Fells HOU

    vs. MIN

    44

    		 Ian Thomas CAR

    vs. ARI

    45

    		 Gerald Everett LAR

    vs. NYG

    46

    		 Jesse James DET

    vs. NO

    47

    		 Blak Bell DAL

    vs. CLE

    48

    		 Kaden Smith NYG

    @ LAR

    49

    		 Jacob Hollister SEA

    @ MIA

    50

    		 Ryan Izzo NE

    @ KC

    51

    		 Cole Kmet CHI

    vs. IND

    52

    		 Jace Sternberger GB

    vs. ATL

    53

    		 Nick Boyle BAL

    @ WAS

    54

    		 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

    vs. BAL

    55

    		 Cameron Brate TB

    vs. LAC

    56

    		 Maxx Williams ARI

    @ CAR

