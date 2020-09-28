Fantasy Football Week 4 RB Rankings: Rex Burkhead Shines

Fantasy Football Week 4 RB Rankings: Rex Burkhead Shines

  • Updated
Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings Week 4

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the potential loss of Chris Carson from lineups, as well as how to handle Rex Burkhead amid his breakout performance.

Running Back Outlook Week 4

In typical Rex Burkhead (RB30) fashion, the New England Patriots running back exploded out of the blue to finish Week 3 as RB2 thanks to three total touchdowns and 34.80 fantasy points. Rostered in just 11% of Yahoo leagues, Burkhead will be a hot add this week. With that said, we have to remember what type of player and offense we are dealing with here. Despite his stellar performance, Burkhead has still not carried the football more than seven times in a single game this season and had scored no more than 8.90 fantasy points prior to this past Sunday.

The positives; he’s totaled 16 targets in the passing game over the past two weeks. However, that’s expected to change once James White returns, which could be as early as this week. The last time both running backs were active, Burkhead didn’t see a single pass come his way. Speaking of returning to the lineup, the much-hyped Damien Harris is eligible to come off of IR this week adding yet another back set to eat into Burkhead’s touches, along with Sony Michel who is fresh off his first 100-yard performance since the 2018 playoffs.

NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport has reported that despite Chris Carson‘s (RB10) knee sprain, the Seahawks should “have him back on the field shortly.” If Carson’s good to go he’s automatically an RB1 across all formats. This year’s RB9 in fantasy faces off with a Miami defense that allowed 30.90 points to UDFA James Robinson last Thursday. If for whatever reason Carson can’t go, expect a split between Carlos Hyde (RB36) and Travis Homer (RB52), slightly favoring the former. Rookie DeeJay Dallas (RB67) should also see some run.

Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

  2. # Running Backs TEAM Opp.

    1

    		 Alvin Kamara NO

    @ DET

    2

    		 Dalvin Cook MIN

    @ HOU

    3

    		 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

    vs. CLE

    4

    		 Austin Ekeler LAC

    @ TB

    5

    		 Aaron Jones GB

    vs. ATL

    6

    		 Josh Jacobs LV

    vs. BUF

    7

    		 Derrick Henry TEN

    vs. PIT

    8

    		 Jonathan Taylor IND

    @ CHI

    9

    		 James Conner PIT

    @ TEN

    10

    		 Chris Carson SEA INJ

    @ MIA

    11

    		 James Robinson JAC

    @ CIN

    12

    		 Nick Chubb CLE

    @ DAL

    13

    		 Devin Singletary BUF

    @ LV

    14

    		 C, Edwards-Helaire KC

    vs. NE

    15

    		 Miles Sanders PHI

    @ SF

    16

    		 Kenyan Drake ARI

    @ CAR

    17

    		 Darrell Henderson LAR

    vs. NYG

    18

    		 Mike Davis CAR

    vs. ARI

    19

    		 Melvin Gordon DEN

    @ NYJ

    20

    		 Myles Gaskin MIA

    vs. SEA

    21

    		 David Johnson HOU

    vs. MIN

    22

    		 Joe Mixon CIN

    vs. JAC

    23

    		 Todd Gurley ATL

    @ GB

    24

    		 Raheem Mostert SF INJ

    vs. PHI

    25

    		 Mark Ingram II BAL

    @ WAS

    26

    		 Jerick McKinnon SF

    vs. PHI

    27

    		 Kareem Hunt CLE

    @ DAL

    28

    		 David Montgomery CHI

    vs. IND

    29

    		 Antonio Gibson WAS

    vs. BAL

    30

    		 Rex Burkhead NE

    @ KC

    31

    		 Nyheim Hines IND

    @ CHI

    32

    		 J.K. Dobbins BAL

    @ WAS

    33

    		 Joshua Kelley LAC

    @ TB

    34

    		 James White NE pers.

    @ KC

    35

    		 Adrian Peterson DET

    vs. NO

    36

    		 Carlos Hyde SEA

    @ MIA

    37

    		 Ronald Jones II TB

    vs. LAC

    38

    		 Frank Gore NYJ

    vs. DEN

    39

    		 Leonard Fournette TB

    vs. LAC

    40

    		 Malcolm Brown LAR

    vs. NYG

    41

    		 Sony Michel NE

    @ KC

    42

    		 Devonta Freeman NYG

    @ LAR

    43

    		 Phillip Lindsay DEN INJ

    @ NYJ

    44

    		 Latavius Murray NO

    @ DET

    45

    		 D’Andre Swift DET

    vs. NO

    46

    		 Chase Edmonds ARI

    @ CAR

    47

    		 Cam Akers LAR INJ

    vs. NYG

    48

    		 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

    vs. PHI

    49

    		 Zack Moss BUF INJ

    @ LAR

    50

    		 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

    @ TEN

    51

    		 Duke Johnson HOU INJ

    vs. MIN

    52

    		 Travis Homer SEA

    @ MIA

    53

    		 Dion Lewis NYG

    @ LAR

    54

    		 Damien Harris NE INJ

    @ KC

    55

    		 Wayne Gallman NYG

    @ LAR

    56

    		 Jordan Howard MIA

    vs. SEA

    57

    		 Kerryon Johnson DET

    vs. NO

    58

    		 Jamaal Williams GB

    vs. ATL

    59

    		 Alexander Mattison MIN

    @ HOU

    60

    		 Chris Thompson JAC

    @ CIN

    61

    		 Anthony McFarland PIT

    @ TEN

    62

    		 Brian Hill ATL

    @ GB

    63

    		 Kalen Ballage NYJ

    vs. DEN

    64

    		 Giovani Bernard CIN

    vs. JAC

    65

    		 Royce Freeman DEN

    @ NYJ

    66

    		 La’Mical Perine NYJ

    vs. DEN

    67

    		 DeeJay Dallas SEA

    @ MIA

    68

    		 Boston Scott PHI

    @ SF

    69

    		 Tyler Ervin GB

    vs. ATL

    70

    		 JD McKissic WAS

    vs. BAL

    71

    		 Jordan Wilkins IND

    @ CHI

    72

    		 LeSean McCoy TB

    vs. LAC

    73

    		 Devontae Booker LV

    vs. BUF

    74

    		 Peyton Barber WAS

    vs. BAL

    75

    		 Tony Pollard DAL

    vs. CLE

    76

    		 Jalen Richard LV

    vs. BUF

    77

    		 Gus Edwards BAL

    @ WAS

    78

    		 J.J. Taylor NE

    @ KC

    79

    		 Matt Breida MIA

    vs. SEA

    80

    		 A.J. Dillon GB

    vs. ATL

    81

    		 Patrick Laird MIA

    vs. SEA

    82

    		 Corey Clement PHI

    @ SF

    83

    		 Kyle Juszczyk SF

    vs. PHI

    84

    		 Darrynton Evans TEN

    vs. PIT

    85

    		 Justin Jackson LAC

    @ TB

    86

    		 Ito Smith ATL

    @ GB

