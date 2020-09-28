Fantasy Football Week 4 RB Rankings: Rex Burkhead Shines

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the potential loss of Chris Carson from lineups, as well as how to handle Rex Burkhead amid his breakout performance.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 4

In typical Rex Burkhead (RB30) fashion, the New England Patriots running back exploded out of the blue to finish Week 3 as RB2 thanks to three total touchdowns and 34.80 fantasy points. Rostered in just 11% of Yahoo leagues, Burkhead will be a hot add this week. With that said, we have to remember what type of player and offense we are dealing with here. Despite his stellar performance, Burkhead has still not carried the football more than seven times in a single game this season and had scored no more than 8.90 fantasy points prior to this past Sunday.

The positives; he’s totaled 16 targets in the passing game over the past two weeks. However, that’s expected to change once James White returns, which could be as early as this week. The last time both running backs were active, Burkhead didn’t see a single pass come his way. Speaking of returning to the lineup, the much-hyped Damien Harris is eligible to come off of IR this week adding yet another back set to eat into Burkhead’s touches, along with Sony Michel who is fresh off his first 100-yard performance since the 2018 playoffs.

NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport has reported that despite Chris Carson‘s (RB10) knee sprain, the Seahawks should “have him back on the field shortly.” If Carson’s good to go he’s automatically an RB1 across all formats. This year’s RB9 in fantasy faces off with a Miami defense that allowed 30.90 points to UDFA James Robinson last Thursday. If for whatever reason Carson can’t go, expect a split between Carlos Hyde (RB36) and Travis Homer (RB52), slightly favoring the former. Rookie DeeJay Dallas (RB67) should also see some run.

Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough # Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Alvin Kamara NO @ DET 2 Dalvin Cook MIN @ HOU 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. CLE 4 Austin Ekeler LAC @ TB 5 Aaron Jones GB vs. ATL 6 Josh Jacobs LV vs. BUF 7 Derrick Henry TEN vs. PIT 8 Jonathan Taylor IND @ CHI 9 James Conner PIT @ TEN 10 Chris Carson SEA INJ @ MIA 11 James Robinson JAC @ CIN 12 Nick Chubb CLE @ DAL 13 Devin Singletary BUF @ LV 14 C, Edwards-Helaire KC vs. NE 15 Miles Sanders PHI @ SF 16 Kenyan Drake ARI @ CAR 17 Darrell Henderson LAR vs. NYG 18 Mike Davis CAR vs. ARI 19 Melvin Gordon DEN @ NYJ 20 Myles Gaskin MIA vs. SEA 21 David Johnson HOU vs. MIN 22 Joe Mixon CIN vs. JAC 23 Todd Gurley ATL @ GB 24 Raheem Mostert SF INJ vs. PHI 25 Mark Ingram II BAL @ WAS 26 Jerick McKinnon SF vs. PHI 27 Kareem Hunt CLE @ DAL 28 David Montgomery CHI vs. IND 29 Antonio Gibson WAS vs. BAL 30 Rex Burkhead NE @ KC 31 Nyheim Hines IND @ CHI 32 J.K. Dobbins BAL @ WAS 33 Joshua Kelley LAC @ TB 34 James White NE pers. @ KC 35 Adrian Peterson DET vs. NO 36 Carlos Hyde SEA @ MIA 37 Ronald Jones II TB vs. LAC 38 Frank Gore NYJ vs. DEN 39 Leonard Fournette TB vs. LAC 40 Malcolm Brown LAR vs. NYG 41 Sony Michel NE @ KC 42 Devonta Freeman NYG @ LAR 43 Phillip Lindsay DEN INJ @ NYJ 44 Latavius Murray NO @ DET 45 D’Andre Swift DET vs. NO 46 Chase Edmonds ARI @ CAR 47 Cam Akers LAR INJ vs. NYG 48 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs. PHI 49 Zack Moss BUF INJ @ LAR 50 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ TEN 51 Duke Johnson HOU INJ vs. MIN 52 Travis Homer SEA @ MIA 53 Dion Lewis NYG @ LAR 54 Damien Harris NE INJ @ KC 55 Wayne Gallman NYG @ LAR 56 Jordan Howard MIA vs. SEA 57 Kerryon Johnson DET vs. NO 58 Jamaal Williams GB vs. ATL 59 Alexander Mattison MIN @ HOU 60 Chris Thompson JAC @ CIN 61 Anthony McFarland PIT @ TEN 62 Brian Hill ATL @ GB 63 Kalen Ballage NYJ vs. DEN 64 Giovani Bernard CIN vs. JAC 65 Royce Freeman DEN @ NYJ 66 La’Mical Perine NYJ vs. DEN 67 DeeJay Dallas SEA @ MIA 68 Boston Scott PHI @ SF 69 Tyler Ervin GB vs. ATL 70 JD McKissic WAS vs. BAL 71 Jordan Wilkins IND @ CHI 72 LeSean McCoy TB vs. LAC 73 Devontae Booker LV vs. BUF 74 Peyton Barber WAS vs. BAL 75 Tony Pollard DAL vs. CLE 76 Jalen Richard LV vs. BUF 77 Gus Edwards BAL @ WAS 78 J.J. Taylor NE @ KC 79 Matt Breida MIA vs. SEA 80 A.J. Dillon GB vs. ATL 81 Patrick Laird MIA vs. SEA 82 Corey Clement PHI @ SF 83 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs. PHI 84 Darrynton Evans TEN vs. PIT 85 Justin Jackson LAC @ TB 86 Ito Smith ATL @ GB

