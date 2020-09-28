Fantasy Football Week 4 RB Rankings: Rex Burkhead Shines

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the potential loss of Chris Carson from lineups, as well as how to handle Rex Burkhead amid his breakout performance.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 4
In typical Rex Burkhead (RB30) fashion, the New England Patriots running back exploded out of the blue to finish Week 3 as RB2 thanks to three total touchdowns and 34.80 fantasy points. Rostered in just 11% of Yahoo leagues, Burkhead will be a hot add this week. With that said, we have to remember what type of player and offense we are dealing with here. Despite his stellar performance, Burkhead has still not carried the football more than seven times in a single game this season and had scored no more than 8.90 fantasy points prior to this past Sunday.
The positives; he’s totaled 16 targets in the passing game over the past two weeks. However, that’s expected to change once James White returns, which could be as early as this week. The last time both running backs were active, Burkhead didn’t see a single pass come his way. Speaking of returning to the lineup, the much-hyped Damien Harris is eligible to come off of IR this week adding yet another back set to eat into Burkhead’s touches, along with Sony Michel who is fresh off his first 100-yard performance since the 2018 playoffs.
NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport has reported that despite Chris Carson‘s (RB10) knee sprain, the Seahawks should “have him back on the field shortly.” If Carson’s good to go he’s automatically an RB1 across all formats. This year’s RB9 in fantasy faces off with a Miami defense that allowed 30.90 points to UDFA James Robinson last Thursday. If for whatever reason Carson can’t go, expect a split between Carlos Hyde (RB36) and Travis Homer (RB52), slightly favoring the former. Rookie DeeJay Dallas (RB67) should also see some run.
Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
# Running Backs TEAM Opp.
1
Alvin Kamara NO
@ DET
2
Dalvin Cook MIN
@ HOU
3
Ezekiel Elliott DAL
vs. CLE
4
Austin Ekeler LAC
@ TB
5
Aaron Jones GB
vs. ATL
6
Josh Jacobs LV
vs. BUF
7
Derrick Henry TEN
vs. PIT
8
Jonathan Taylor IND
@ CHI
9
James Conner PIT
@ TEN
10
Chris Carson SEA INJ
@ MIA
11
James Robinson JAC
@ CIN
12
Nick Chubb CLE
@ DAL
13
Devin Singletary BUF
@ LV
14
C, Edwards-Helaire KC
vs. NE
15
Miles Sanders PHI
@ SF
16
Kenyan Drake ARI
@ CAR
17
Darrell Henderson LAR
vs. NYG
18
Mike Davis CAR
vs. ARI
19
Melvin Gordon DEN
@ NYJ
20
Myles Gaskin MIA
vs. SEA
21
David Johnson HOU
vs. MIN
22
Joe Mixon CIN
vs. JAC
23
Todd Gurley ATL
@ GB
24
Raheem Mostert SF INJ
vs. PHI
25
Mark Ingram II BAL
@ WAS
26
Jerick McKinnon SF
vs. PHI
27
Kareem Hunt CLE
@ DAL
28
David Montgomery CHI
vs. IND
29
Antonio Gibson WAS
vs. BAL
30
Rex Burkhead NE
@ KC
31
Nyheim Hines IND
@ CHI
32
J.K. Dobbins BAL
@ WAS
33
Joshua Kelley LAC
@ TB
34
James White NE pers.
@ KC
35
Adrian Peterson DET
vs. NO
36
Carlos Hyde SEA
@ MIA
37
Ronald Jones II TB
vs. LAC
38
Frank Gore NYJ
vs. DEN
39
Leonard Fournette TB
vs. LAC
40
Malcolm Brown LAR
vs. NYG
41
Sony Michel NE
@ KC
42
Devonta Freeman NYG
@ LAR
43
Phillip Lindsay DEN INJ
@ NYJ
44
Latavius Murray NO
@ DET
45
D’Andre Swift DET
vs. NO
46
Chase Edmonds ARI
@ CAR
47
Cam Akers LAR INJ
vs. NYG
48
Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
vs. PHI
49
Zack Moss BUF INJ
@ LAR
50
Benny Snell Jr. PIT
@ TEN
51
Duke Johnson HOU INJ
vs. MIN
52
Travis Homer SEA
@ MIA
53
Dion Lewis NYG
@ LAR
54
Damien Harris NE INJ
@ KC
55
Wayne Gallman NYG
@ LAR
56
Jordan Howard MIA
vs. SEA
57
Kerryon Johnson DET
vs. NO
58
Jamaal Williams GB
vs. ATL
59
Alexander Mattison MIN
@ HOU
60
Chris Thompson JAC
@ CIN
61
Anthony McFarland PIT
@ TEN
62
Brian Hill ATL
@ GB
63
Kalen Ballage NYJ
vs. DEN
64
Giovani Bernard CIN
vs. JAC
65
Royce Freeman DEN
@ NYJ
66
La’Mical Perine NYJ
vs. DEN
67
DeeJay Dallas SEA
@ MIA
68
Boston Scott PHI
@ SF
69
Tyler Ervin GB
vs. ATL
70
JD McKissic WAS
vs. BAL
71
Jordan Wilkins IND
@ CHI
72
LeSean McCoy TB
vs. LAC
73
Devontae Booker LV
vs. BUF
74
Peyton Barber WAS
vs. BAL
75
Tony Pollard DAL
vs. CLE
76
Jalen Richard LV
vs. BUF
77
Gus Edwards BAL
@ WAS
78
J.J. Taylor NE
@ KC
79
Matt Breida MIA
vs. SEA
80
A.J. Dillon GB
vs. ATL
81
Patrick Laird MIA
vs. SEA
82
Corey Clement PHI
@ SF
83
Kyle Juszczyk SF
vs. PHI
84
Darrynton Evans TEN
vs. PIT
85
Justin Jackson LAC
@ TB
86
Ito Smith ATL
@ GB
