Barcelona Planning €120 Million Worth of Player Sales: Report

Barcelona are busy making plans for the summer transfer window and are willing to offload a host of players in order to bring in new signings and register new contracts for young stars Gavi and Ronald Araujo.

The club’s midweek defeat to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey has reinforced Xavi’s desire to strengthen the squad, meaning departures will be necessary, according to Diario Sport.

Barcelona want to make sales of €120 million which means “offers will be heard for the majority of the squad.” Players currently on loan are the most vulnerable, with only winger Ez Abde expected to return.

Abde has impressed this season on loan at Osasuna, helping his side make it to the final of the Copa del Rey, but Barcelona will only consider bids of €30m for the Morocco international.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Who Will Leave?

The most vulnerable players are those currently out on on loan. Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Francisco Trincao, Nico Gonzalez and Sergino Dest have all spent the season away from Barcelona and appear surplus to requirements.

Barcelona are hoping to sell Lenglet to Tottenham in a deal worth €14m, according to Diario Sport. The Frenchman has featured regularly for Spurs this season, although the club are currently without a manager which may complicate any potential deal.

The Catalans will also be willing to listen to offers for those players struggling for minutes. Ferran Torres, Franck Kessie Ansu Fati and Jordi Alba all fall into that category and look to be facing uncertain futures.

What Have They Said?

Kessie’s agent has already slammed rumors the midfielder could depart Barcelona this season. However, it remains to be seen if that will remain the situation at the end of the season.

Injuries have allowed Kessie more game time as the season has progressed. However, the former Milan man has still only made four La Liga starts and could be tempted away by the offer of more regular game time.

Alba has also been forced into a bit-part role due to the emergence of teenage left-back Balde. The veteran has acknowledged he doesn’t have much time left at the Camp Nou and has claimed he’ll be the first go if he’s deemed surplus to requirements.

Fati’s future remains the subject of speculation, particularly after his father criticized the youngster’s lack of game time at the Camp Nou this season after returning from injury.

Xavi has made it clear he does not want to sell the youngster, but president Joan Laporta has warned “someone will have to leave” if the club sign a new forward in the summer.

Barcelona are rumored to be keen to bring Lionel Messi back and try to sign Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque. Offloading Fati, who was handed Messi’s No. 10 shirt after the Argentine left, would be a huge call but a large offer may just tempt the cash-strapped Catalans.

READ NEXT: Lewandowski Sends Barcelona ‘Nice Football’ Warning