‘I Don’t Have Much Time Left:’ Barcelona Veteran Admits Exit Is Close

Barcelona veteran Jordi Alba has admitted he’s well aware that he is coming to the end of his time with the Catalan giants after over a decade in the first team at the Camp Nou.

Alba began his youth career at Barcelona but moved on before returning in 2012 and going on to enjoy great success, winning five league titles, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey five times.

The left-back has just celebrated his 34th birthday and knows that the time to finally hang up his boots and wave goodbye to Barcelona is approaching, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I feel good, but I am clear I don’t have much time left. Barça is a very demanding club, but I have many years of football left. I have this year and another year at Barça and then we’ll see,” he said. “I played with Joaquín in Valencia and he’s still at 40. The wear and tear is not only physical, but mental, but until the body says enough is enough, for sure. I talk to colleagues and it’s not easy, because you’ve been doing this all your life. There are colleagues who tell me they say they wake up in the morning and don’t know what to do.”

Alba is contracted to Barcelona until 2024 but is no longer a guaranteed starter at Barcelona. The veteran has been benched during the current campaign for teenager Alejandro Balde who has been described as “the revelation of the season” by manager Xavi.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

End of an Era at Barcelona?

Barcelona have already waved goodbye to some greats in recent years. Andres Iniesta moved on to finish his career in Japan, while Lionel Messi departed on a free transfer for Paris Saint-Germain.

Gerard Pique has already said his farewells this season. The center-back opted to announce his retirement midway through the campaign after losing his place in the starting XI under Xavi.

Alba and captain Sergio Busquets could be next. The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and yet to agree a new deal. Meanwhile, Barca may also try to move on Alba in the summer as part of a cost-cutting exercise, as reported by Sport.

The Catalans are under pressure to slash the wage bill and owe Alba around 38 million euros next season in wages and deferred payments. It’s a hefty sum, particularly for a player who is no longer first choice.

Will Alba Leave?

It remains to be seen when Alba will leave Barcelona, although the Spain international has previously said he will be the “first to go” if he decides he is no longer at the level required by the Catalans.

Alba has already admitted he’s “not getting the minutes” he would like after being forced to play second fiddle to Balde. The veteran has only made 10 league starts, while Balde has made double that amount.

Balde has also taken Alba’s place in the Spain national team. The teenager has been called up to the latest squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Scotland, while Alba has been left at home.

There seems little doubt that Balde is the first choice left-back at Barcelona and has leapt above Alba in the reckoning. Xavi also has Marco Alonso in the squad and has already handed the defender a contract extension this season which may also spell bad news for Alba.

READ NEXT: Lewandowski Sends Barcelona ‘Nice Football’ Warning