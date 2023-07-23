Brian Harman’s Wife & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brian Harman is married to Kelly Van Slyke Harman. The PGA Tour golfer and his wife have three children, including a daughter, Cooper, and two sons, Walter and Jack, according to his biography on the tour’s website.

Harman, the son of Eric Harman and Nancy Harman, was born January 19, 1987, in Savannah, Georgia, and he attended the University of Georgia, where he played golf, according to the PGA Tour bio. Harman has a younger brother, Scott Harman.

Harman has been a pro golfer since 2009 and he has two victories on the PGA Tour. Along with his wins, Harman finished second at the U.S. Open in 2017 and tied for sixth at The Open Championship in 2022. Harman entered the final round of The Open Championship in 2023 with a five shot lead over Cameron Young in an attempt to win his first major championship.

Here’s what you need to know about Brian Harman’s wife, family and kids:

1. Brian Harman & Kelly Harman, Who Have Been Married Since 2014, Delayed Their Wedding Date Because of a Georgia-Auburn Football Game

Brian Harman’s wife, Kelly Van Slyke Harman, is originally from Syracuse, New York, according to Syracuse.com. She studied at SUNY Geneseo and SUNY Upstate Medical University, graduating in 2010 with a degree in radiation therapy, according to the news site.

According to her now-private social media pages, Kelly Harman worked as a radiation therapist and was also a pilates instructor. Brian and Kelly Harman have been married since 2014, according to his bio on the PGA Tour website.

The Harmons moved their wedding date because of a Georgia vs. Auburn college football game, Brian Harmon told Golf Week in December 2014, “I told her people won’t come to our wedding. If you want all the people that we like to come don’t do it on a Georgia football weekend.”

2. Brian Harman Said He Has His Children Travel to Watch Him Play as Often as He Can

As of 2023, Brian Harman’s daughter, Cooper, was 7, his son, Walter, was 4 and his youngest son, Jack, was just months old, according to the Savannah Morning News. He told the newspaper his family is a key part of his success on the course.

“We had two young children before Jack, so I know what it’s like having small kids. I have an incredible wife, and she makes it to where I can go out and focus on my golf,” Harman told the Savannah Morning News in April 2023. “That’s the way our family is. They travel when they can, and I have them out as much as I can, but sometimes daddy has to go to work, and that’s just the way it is.”

3. Brian Harman’s Mother, Nancy Harman, Is a Chemist & His Father Is a Dentist, While His Younger Brother Followed in Their Dad’s Footsteps

Brian Harman’s mom, Nancy Harman, is a chemist, according to a 2017 article in Golf Digest. He told the website he is a lot like his mother.

“I definitely have an active brain. For me, it’s hard getting out of my own head and letting things happen, not trying to control every single situation,” Harmon told Golf Digest. “But if I’m going be a control freak, which I am, I’m not going to worry about things I can’t control.”

Brian Harman’s dad, Eric Harman, is a dentist and ran a dental practice in Savannah, according to a 2021 story by WSAV.

Eric Harman told the Savannah Morning News in 2015 ahead of his son’s first time playing in The Masters in Augusta, Georgia, “I would not go if Brian wasn’t playing. I’m honestly not a huge fan of golf.”

According to the Morning News, Brian Harman’s brother, Scott Harman, is also a dentist. He began working at his father’s dental practice in Savannah in 2018, according to the practice’s Facebook page.

4. Harman & His Family Members Are ‘World-Class Scuba Divers & Spear Fishers’

According to Harman’s PGA Tour biography all of his “family members are world-class scuba divers and spear fishers.”

In 2018, Harman was asked during a conversation with Titleist if he had plans to go scuba diving while in Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champion.

He responded, “I do not. I wish I did. My parents went diving here a couple years ago and loved it, but I’m going to have to wait until I get back East before scuba diving again.

5. Brian Harman Lives With His Wife & Kids in Sea Island, Georgia

Harman lives with his wife and their three kids in Sea Island, Georgia, according to his PGA Tour bio. Harman has earned more than $28.9 million during his PGA Tour career, which began in 2012.

Harman is also an avid bow hunter, according to his PGA Tour bio. He told reporters at the RBC Heritage in April 2023 when asked about what he did in his downtime after The Masters, “I went, and I killed a pig Friday night at my farm, and I killed a turkey Saturday morning.”

Play

He added that bow hunting animals is his “biggest thrill” when he’s not on the golf course, according to National Club Golfer.

Harman told the Savannah Morning News in April 2023 about his 1,000 acre farm in South Georgia, “”I love getting out there on the tractor, I love everything about it. We’re growing pine trees and farming it for the wildlife.”