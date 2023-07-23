The Open Championship Purse 2023: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

Brian Harman earned $3 million as the winner of The 151st Open Championship as part of a $16.5 million purse of prize money for the 2023 golf tournament, according to the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, the British organization that oversees the tournament. The 2023 tournament is being played from July 18 to July 23 at Royal Liverpool.

R&A CEO Martin Slumbers said in a statement, according to Reuters, “Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016. While we are seeing substantial increases in prize money across the men’s professional game, we are fulfilling our wider obligation to the sport by elevating the AIG Women’s Open, strengthening pathways in the elite amateur game and encouraging more people around the world to play golf.”

Slumbers added, “We believe that getting this balance right is vital to the long-term future of the sport.” The $3 million prize for the 2023 winner is an 18% increase from 2022, when Cameron Smith took home $2.5 million, according to Reuters.

Harman, entered the final round of play on July 23 with a five shot lead and finished six shots ahead at 13 under par. Jon Rahm, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka and Jason Day tied for second at 7 under, with Emiliano Grillo and Rory McIlroy one shot behind them in a tie for sixth at 6 under. Shubhankar Sharma and Cameron Young, both 5 under, and Max Homa, Matthew Jordan and Tommy Fleetwood, all 4 under, rounded out the top 10.

Entering the fourth round, Harman told ESPN about the potential of lifting the Claret Jug, “You’d be foolish not to envision [it], and I’ve thought about winning majors for my whole entire life. It’s the whole reason I work as hard as I do and why I practice as much as I do and why I sacrifice as much as I do. Tomorrow, if that’s going to come to fruition for me, it has to be all about the golf. It has to be execution and just staying in the moment.”

The Open Championship 2023 Prize Purse

The R&A released the following purse distribution for the top 50 players in the 2023 tournament:

PLACE PRIZE MONEY 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,708,000 3rd $1,095,000 4th $851,000 5th $684,500 6th $593,000 7th $509,500 8th $429,700 9th $377,000 10th $340,500 11th $310,000 12th $274,700 13th $258,300 14th $241,800 15th $224,800 16th $206,600 17th $196,600 18th $187,500 19th $179,600 20th $171,100 21st $163,100 22nd $155,000 23rd $146,700 24th $138,500 25th $133,800 26th $128,000 27th $123,300 28th $119,100 29th $113,800 30th $108,000 31st $104,500 32nd $99,200 33rd $95,700 34th $93,000 35th $89,800 36th $86,200 37th $82,200 38th $78,000 39th $75,200 40th $72,800 41st $69,800 42nd $66,400 43rd $63,400 44th $59,800 45th $56,400 46th $53,400 47th $51,300 48th $49,300 49th $47,000 50th $45,900

The Open Championship Has the Lowest Prize Money Pool Out of the 4 Major Golf Tournaments

The Open Championship is the smallest prize pool out of the four major golf championships. The U.S. Open has the largest prize pool, with winner Wyndham Clark taking home a $3.6 million payout from a purse of $20 million.

The Masters winner Jon Rahm took home a $3.24 million check out of an $18 million purse in June 2023. PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka won $3.15 million out of a $17.5 million prize pool in May 2023.

Slumbers, the R&A CEO, told Golf Channel about the changing financial dynamics in golf, “I think the world has changed in the last year. It’s not just golf. You’re seeing it in football. You’re seeing it in F1. You’re seeing it in cricket. I’m sure tennis won’t be that far behind.”

Slumbers added, “The world of sport has changed dramatically in the last 12 months, and it is not feasible for the R&A or golf to just ignore what is a societal change on a global basis. We will be considering within all the parameters that we look at all the options that we have.”