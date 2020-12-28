9 Best Muay Thai Heavy Bags for Home Use

Not everyone has the time to get the gym for a training session, so why not get the needed equipment to use at home? We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular Muay Thai heavy bags so you can get your punches, kicks, and knee and elbow strikes in any time you’d like. There are both filled and unfilled bags on the list, so take a look and see which is the best fit for you.
These bags can be used with regular boxing or MMA gloves, though some prefer barehanded striking.
1. Ringside 100-Pound Muay Thai Heavy BagPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features a strong powerhide cover for added durability
- Full-length heavy bag measures 72 inches long with a 13-inch diameter
- Has a 1-inch foam liner for extra protection
- If you're looking for a free standing bag, you'll need to look elsewhere
- Some users felt the bag was filled evenly
- Some users felt the bag took up a lot of space
Perfect for beginners and intermediate users, the Ringside Muay Thai Heavy Bag weighs 100 pounds and is full-length at 72 inches long and 13 inches in diameter.
It includes an 18-inch chain to hang from a ceiling mount. Suitable for both punches and kicks, this multi-purpose bag features a strong powerhide cover, which lends to its durability and effectiveness. There is also a 1-inch foam liner for extra protection, including for those who don’t use gloves.
If you’re in the market for a free standing bag, take a look at our breakdown of the Century Wavemaster XXL, which is suitable for all sorts of strikes, including punches, kicks, elbows, knees, and more.
Find more Ringside 100-Pound Muay Thai Heavy Bag information and reviews here.
2. Outslayer 130-Pound Muay Thai Heavy BagPrice: $419.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It's filled with compressed fabric, not sand, so soft spots are minimal
- Heavy duty straps are stitched to the bag; no chains needed
- Strong vinyl construction adds to its durability
- On the pricey side
- Doesn't include a D-Ring
- At 72 inches long and 14 inches in diameter, it might take up a bit of space
Strong, powerful, and sturdy, the Outslayer 130-Pound Muay Thai Bag is filled with compressed fabric, not sand, so dead and soft spots will be minimal.
This bag is big, measuring 72 inches long with a 14-inch diameter. It has heavy duty 12-inch straps stitched to the top so no chains are needed. The outer cover is made of very strong vinyl for added durability.
Note: the bag doesn’t come with a D-Ring, so you’ll have to get that separately.
Check out our picks for the top free standing punching bags for more options.
Find more Outslayer 130-Pound Muay Thai Heavy Bag information and reviews here.
3. Combat Sports 100-Pound Muay Thai Heavy BagPrice: $198.41Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Full-length bag measures a generous 72 inches by 13 inches
- Heavy duty chain and swivel can easily attach to a ceiling mount
- Full-grain leather construction designed to last
- Some users felt the filling was inconsistent (some said too hard, others too soft)
- This probably isn't suitable for more advanced users
- It doesn't include an interior foam liner
The Combat Sports 100-Pound Muay Thai Heavy Bag comes at a good value and is designed to provide killer cardio and core workouts.
The large size (72 inches with a 13-inch diameter) make it suitable for all sorts of strikes. And the full-grain leather cover will provide excellent durability. The included heavy duty chain and swivel easily attaches to a ceiling mount. It also comes with a D-Ring at the bottom.
Looking to expand your workout routine? If so, take a look at our recommendations for the best grappling and punching dummies available right now.
Find more Combat Sports 100-Pound Muay Thai Heavy Bag information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Filled with packed textiles, which are designed to minimize hard spots and settling
- Military-grade vinyl cover can be used both with or without gloves and won't dry out
- 16-inch heavy dury hanger straps makes hanging the bag an easy and quick task
- Some users said the attached straps weren't very durable
- At 60 inches, it's a little shorter than most bags on this list
- Some advanved users might not find it as effective as a larger, heavier bag
If you’re in the market for shorter Muay Thai heavy bags, the Meister 100-Pounder measures 60 inches long and has a 14-inch diameter.
This bag is filled with packed textiles, which are designed not to settle and to minimize hard spots. The cover is made from military-grade vinyl and is suitable for both glove and non-glove users. The vinyl is constructed so it won’t dry out over time.
There are 16-inch intergrated hanging straps that make hanging the bag easy and quick.
Take your cardio workouts to new levels with one of our picks for the top jump ropes for training.
Find more Meister 100-Pound Muay Thai Heavy Bag information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Reinforced stitching, including on the hanging straps
- Heavy duty polyurethane leather cover is designed to absorb all strikes and last a long time
- The bag is available in three sizes -- 4, 5, or 6 feet
- Bag comes unfilled, so you'll have to do it yourself
- It doesn't come with any hardware to hang it
- There is no inner padding layer
If you’re looking to save a few bucks and don’t mind adding your own filler, the Jayefo Muay Thai Heavy Bag comes unfilled. Available in three sizes — 4, 5, or 6 feet — the bag can be filled up to 300 pounds.
The cover itself is made of durable polyurethane leather which helps absorb shock while lasting a long time. The bag has reinforced stitching and features hanging straps, D-rings, and a zippered top closure.
Available in a variety of colors, this heavy bag is easy to clean by using a wet cloth.
Want to see some different models? Take a peek at our choices for the best speed bag platforms for home use.
Find more Jayefo Muay Thai Heavy Bag information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Cover is made of strong polyester coated vinyl, which is more durable than leather
- Triple stitched with welded steel D-rings and a chain with a swivel
- Unique lace-up closure system is durable and more effective than zippers
- At 6 feet with a long chain, you'll need a pretty high ceiling
- A bit on the pricey side for this list
- You'll need to supply your own ceiling bracket
The Ring to Cage Muay Thai Heavy Bag is multi-purpose as it can be used as a traditional hanging striking bag, but also as a grappling dummy for MMA training.
The bag, which measures 72 inches long with a 14-inch diameter and can be filled between 100 and 125 pounds, is made of 22 ounce heavy duty polyester coated vinyl. It has triple stitching with 6-ply polyester thread. The bag features welded steel D-rings with reinforced leather where each ring is located. There’s also a durable chain and swivel.
Another cool highlight is the lace-up closure system as it is more effective than the traditional zipper closure.
Take your core workouts to new heights with one of our recommendations for the most popular and effective ab rollers and machines available right now.
Find more Ring to Cage Muay Thai Banana Heavy Bag information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Military-grade nylon with reinforced vinyl construction for extra durability
- Stitched, sturdy nylon straps much quieter than chains
- Size and good value make it ideal for beginners
- Some users said the zipper closure wasn't very durable
- Some users said the straps weren't durable/consistent in length
- Probably best suited for beginners, not advanced users
The Contender Fight Sports 100-Pounder is one of the better value Muay Thai heavy bags making it perfect for the beginner and those on a budget.
Featuring military-grade nylon with reinforced vinyl construction for added durability, the bag measures 72 inches long with a 13-inch diameter. Instead of chains, this bag has nylon webbing straps. Simply get yourself a ceiling mount and hang it in seconds.
Add to your workout with a new set of push up handles that are perfect for home gyms.
Find more Contender Fight Sports 100 Pound Muay Thai Heavy Bag information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Synthetic leather construction is very durable
- Reinforced stitching on the heavy duty nylon straps
- The bag is available in six different shapes and sizes
- This bag comes unfilled, so if you want it delivered filled, this isn't for you
- Some users felt the bag wasn't very durable
- Some users complained that the actual colors didn't match the description and pictures
If you prefer your Muay Thai heavy bags to be delivered unflled, then the Fairtex models might be ones for you. They arrive empty and then you fill them with your preferred stuffing.
The bags feature durable synthetic leather construction and reinforced stitching on the heavy duty nylon straps.
The pictured bag is the banana bag, but there are five other shapes and styles to choose from.
Browse our picks for the best heavy bag gloves for beginners.
Find more Fairtex Muay Thai Heavy Bag information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- 1.75mm premium leather construction for added durability
- There's a 1-inch interior liner for extra hand protection and shock absorption
- Includes a tie-down D-ring on the bottom if you want to secure the bag to the floor
- On the pricey side
- It's a rather new item (October 2020 release), so long-term durability isn't known
- Only available in one color and size
One of the newer Muay Thai heavy bags on this list is the Title Boxing 100-Pounder, which features 1.75mm premium leather for added durability and functionality.
The bag, which measures 72 inches long with a diameter of 13 inches, has a 1-inch poly sponge rubber lining for extra hand protection. It’s filled with poly fiber for better shock absorption and its center aligned weighting helps with shock dispersion on contact.
There are triple reinforced hanging tabs with steel D-rings, a steel hanging chain with swivel, and a tie-down D-ring on the bottom if you’d like to secure to the floor. The top has a bit of ventilation to it so air can be released.
Into weight training? If so, then check out these weightlifting straps, which provide a better grip and support.
Find more Title Boxing Muay Thai Heavy Bag information and reviews here.
What is Difference Between a Muay Thai Bag and a Boxing Bag?
They are similar, but Muay Thai heavy bags are usually specifically designed for kicks.
Muay Thai bags tend to be longer (most on this list are 72 inches) and thinner (usually 12 or 13 inches in diameter). And usually, but not always, Muay Thai bags are filled with heavier and harder materials than traditional punching bags for boxing.
What Should I Fill a Muay Thai Heavy Bag With?
If you're getting an unfilled bag, shredded textiles, such as old, worn out clothes, is generally recommeded. Yep, those old socks, sweaters, shirts, boxers, towels, blankets, rags, pajamas, even jeans. Whatever. Though if you are using jeans or anything with hard objects on them, be sure to remove the zippers and such.
Shredding the clothing and fabrics will settles easier and also keeps consistent distribution. Just throwing an old sweater with some towels in there won't be as effective as cut up materials.
