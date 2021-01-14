11 Best Muay Thai & MMA Shin Guards

If you are into MMA, kickboxing or Muay Thai, a pair of shin guards should certainly be something on your shopping list. After all, sparring with a partner or kicking a heavy bag can be painful. So what are the best MMA shin guards available right now? Well, you’ve come to the right place as we compiled a list below of some of the most popular and effective shin guards to help make your decision easier. So take a look and see which pair suits you best. And if you need other gear, check out our picks for the top MMA gloves.
Cons:
- Constructed of 100 percent Skintex leather for extra comfort and durability
- High-density foam padding provides excellent protection and shock absorption
- There are 2 large velcro straps and elastic bands under the foot and heel for a custom fit
- A bit on the pricey side
- Some users felt the upper velcro strap was a little uncomfortable
- Some users felt they were too rigid in the ankle area
The Venum Elite Standup Shin Guards are known for their long-term durability, extra protective foam padding, secure fit, and stylish appearance.
Made of 100 percent Skintex leather, these MMA shin guards are built to last and supply maximum comfort. The high-density foam and the additional shinbone and instep padding provide excellent protection and shock absorption. The two large velcro straps and elastic bands under the foot and arch ensure a custom, secure fit.
The Elite Shin Guards are available in multiple colors and feature an embossed Venum logo.
Find more Venum Elite Standup Shin Guards information and reviews here.
Cons:
- Ergonomic design has the guards follow the contour of your legs for a custom, comfortable fit
- There is a slight curve on the inside which is design to allow them to mold to your instep
- High-density foam and Gel padding on top of the foot provides excellent protection
- Supplies might be limited
- Only 1 color scheme available
- Some users felt the strap underneath the foot slipped too easily
If protection is what you’re looking for, then the Meister MMA Edge Shin Guards could be what you need as they feature high-density foam and shock-absorbing Gel-Padding on the tops of the feet.
Made of 100 percent Cowhide leather, the shin guards are designed to follow the contour of your legs and they have a slight curve on the inside which allows them to mold to your insteps. There are three foot bands and two leg straps that hold the guards in place. These all combine to get you a comfortable custom fit.
There are rubber dots on the bottom strap to provide extra protection for the ball of your foot.
Find more Meister Edge MMA Shin Guards information and reviews here.
Cons:
- Mayahide leather construction is lightweight yet very durable
- Shell Shock is strategically placed and offers consistent shock absorption
- 5-layer construction includes outer layer, shock dispersion sheet, EVA-lution foam layer, blacktop laminated fabric, and moisture-wicking QD-1 liner
- Some users felt the foot area was a bit uncomfortable
- Some users felt they weren't suitable for very short people
- Some users experienced durability issues too quickly
The RDX Shin Guards are highlighted by 5-layer construction and innovative technology designed for maximum performance.
The 5 surfaces are the outer lightweight and durable Mayahide leather, the shell shock gel infused dispersion sheet, the EVA-lution foam layer, the blacktop laminated spongy fabric sheet, and the moisture-wicking QD-1 lining.
Other features include MMT ventilation technology, flat lock seam stitching, hook-and-loop closure, and in step elastic straps.
Cons:
- Detachable shin and foot protectors make the guards more versatile
- The front shin has reinforced padding for more protection
- Shin and toe protectors can be adjusted 180 degrees for comfortable, custom fit
- Some users felt they were too bulky
- Some users might not like the detachable, 2-piece design
- Some users said they took longer to put on than traditional 1-piece shin guards
These MMA shin guards, the Fairtex SP7, are unique in that they have detachable shin and foot protectors making more versatile for other styles of martial arts training.
The shin and toe protectors can also be adjusted (up/down, left/right) 180 degrees for a customizable fit. There’s reinforced padding in the shin area and expanded side protection.
There is no stitching between the shin and toe protector and that helps alleviate pressure. There are adjustable velcro straps to fit users of all sizes.
Find more Fairtex SP7 MMA Shin Guards information and reviews here.
Cons:
- Constructed of Skintex and Buffalo leather for added durability
- Thick foam padding for extra protection for the shin and instep
- Lightweight, yet strong, construction promotes more mobility and speed
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the straps were a bit uncomfortable
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size
Lightweight, yet strong and durable, the Venum Predator Standup Shin Guards promote maximum mobility and better speed.
Made of a blend of Skintex and Buffalo leather, the guards have high-density foam and extra padding in the shins and insteps for even more protection and shock absorption.
Other features include velcro straps so you can get a comfortable, custom no-slip fitting and an embossed label with stylish graphics.
Find more Venum Predator Standup Shin Guards information and reviews here.
Cons:
- Hook and loop design has double strap fasteners to help minimize movement and slippage
- Features a one-piece high-impact foam for maximum shin protection
- Ergonomic in-step padding designed to mold to the contours of your feet for a custom fit
- Some users felt they didn't fit true to size
- Some felt they were best suited for beginners and not advanced users
- Some users felt they didn't offer as much protection as other models
The Sanabul Essential Hook and Loop Shin Guards won’t break the bank and are designed to provide a comfortable, non-slip fit.
The hook and loop design has double strap fasteners to help limit movement during training sessions. There is a one-piece high-impact foam pad for maximum shin protection, while the padding for the in-step is designed to mold to the contours of your feet for a custom fit. These MMA shin guards are triple-stitched for added durability.
Find more Sanabul Essential Hook & Loop MMA Shin Guards information and reviews here.
Cons:
- Supremo-Shock foam in the knee offers plenty of protection and shock absorbancy
- EVA padding is shock dispersing and helps protect the shin
- Quick-EZ hook and loop closure provides a secure, non-slip fit
- Some users they were best suited for casual training and not official tournaments
- Some users might not prefer shin guards with extra knee padding
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size
If you’re looking for MMA shin guards with extra knee padding, then you’re in the right place as the RDX S3 Guards feature Supremo-Shock foam, which is designed to absorb shock in the knee cap while in defense.
Made of durable lightweight woven carbon fiber fabric, they have an extra layer EVA padding for maximum shock dispersion in the shins. The foot instep provides added protection. The fabric wicks away moisture and is very breathable, while the Quick-EZ hook and loop system and strap closures provide a custom, comfortable, non-slip fit.
Find more RDX S3 MMA Shin Guards information and reviews here.
Cons:
- Thick foam adds excellent protection for the shin and instep
- A neoprene sleeve fits snug to the leg, keeping the guards in place during even the most intense training sessions
- Durable leather striking surface covers the entire guard -- shin, ankle, and foot
- It's an older model, so quantities might be limited
- Some users said they aren't easy to put on or take off
- These are best suited for training/sparring sessions, not competitions
The Combat Sport MMA Training Shin Guards are ideal for sparring sessions from bag striking to intense practice.
There’s a neoprene sleeve that fits snug to your leg, helping the shin guard stay in place during more intense sessions. The thick foam padding provides maximum protection for both the shin and instep. The guards are made of durable leather and offer protection for the ankles and feet, as well.
Find more Combat Sports MMA Training Shin Guards information and reviews here.
Cons:
- There are hundreds of silicone beads in the lining designed to prevent sliding and movement
- Multi-layer foam padding contours to your leg shape and offers maximum protection and shock absorption
- Made of super strong Vylar engineered leather for extra durability
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size
- Some users didn't think the silicone beads were as effective as they should in preventing slipping
Highlighted by the two adjustable straps with hundreds of sillicone beads to limit slipping and movement, the Hayabusa T3 Striking Shin Guards offer a comfortable, custom fit.
Made of Vylar engineered leather, the shin guards have pre-curved, multi-layer padding that molds to the contour of your legs. It offers full protection from the knee to the foot. There are also heel and instep elastic supports.
Find more Hayabusa T3 Striking Shin Guards information and reviews here.
Cons:
- Hook and loop closure gets you a secure and comfortable fit
- Extra padding in the knee area offers excellent protection
- Very lightweight, durable, and flexible
- Some users felt they were too bulky
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size
- Quantities might be limited
The Top King Super Star Shin Guards are highlighted by extra padding in the kneecap area for maximum protection.
These MMA shin guards feature a hook and loop closure system with two velcro straps so you can get a comfortable, custom fit. Very lightweight and durable, they offer protection from knee to foot.
Find more Top King Superstar MMA Shin Guards information and reviews here.
Cons:
- High-density impact foam offers excellent protection
- Lightweight and flexible, you'll have full range of motion and speed
- Easy slide on and off design
- Some users felt they weren't very durable
- Some users felt there wasn't enough protection in the ankle area
- Some users felt too much of their feet were exposed
The Elite Sports MMA Shin Guards feature high-density, shock-absorbing impact foam for extra protection.
Lightweight and flexible, they’re designed to give you full range of motion and quicker kicks and strikes. The design makes them easy to slip on and off. The stretchable strap will conform to the contour of your legs and limit slipping and movement. Ideal for all martial arts, the shin guards clean easily and quickly.
Find more Elite Sports MMA Shin Guards information and reviews here.
What are the Best MMA Shin Guards Under $50?
There are a number of high quality options for shin guards under $50, but if you want to listen to the people and their reviews, you can't go wrong with the RDX Shin Guards.
SATRA and SMAAF (Swedish Mixed Martial Arts Federation) approved, these MMA shin guards are made of durable Maya Hide leather with a nylon inner fabric.
They consist of 5 layers -- 1) the Maya Hide leather outer, 2) an infused shock dispersement sheet, 3) an EVA-Lution foam cushioining for maximum protection, 4) a spongy blacktop fabric, and 5) a QD-1 lining, which is designed to wick away sweat and keep you cool and dry.
Other features include the Quick-EZ hook and loop closure for a comfortable, custom non-slip fit, flat-lock seam stitching, and MMT ventilation technology.
Also See:
Best Grappling & Punching Dummies
