11 Best Muay Thai & MMA Shin Guards

The Venum Elite Standup Shin Guards are known for their long-term durability, extra protective foam padding, secure fit, and stylish appearance.

Made of 100 percent Skintex leather, these MMA shin guards are built to last and supply maximum comfort. The high-density foam and the additional shinbone and instep padding provide excellent protection and shock absorption. The two large velcro straps and elastic bands under the foot and arch ensure a custom, secure fit.

The Elite Shin Guards are available in multiple colors and feature an embossed Venum logo.

