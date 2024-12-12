Top 10 Biggest Contracts in MLB History

The New York Mets landed Juan Soto on the largest contract in professional sports history.

Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million deal on December 8 that could reach up to $805 million with escalators.

Only Shohei Ohtani is anywhere near that figure, but there are a number of players raking in obscene amounts of money on multi-year contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Let’s take at the 10 biggest contracts in MLB history:

T10. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, $325 Million

Tied at the No. 10 spot, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the top starting pitcher available in the 2023 MLB free agency. Yamamoto came over from Japan and the Los Angeles Dodgers handed him a 12-year, $325 million deal. It was the most money guaranteed to a pitcher in MLB history.

In his first season in the majors, Yamamoto went 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 18 starts.

T10. Corey Seager, $325 Million

The Texas Rangers made a splash in free agency in 2021, signing Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. The Rangers handed Seager a 10-year, $325 million deal after he won World Series MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

Seager helped lead the Rangers to a World Series title in 2023, in the second year of his contract. He also was named World Series MVP for the second time in his career.

9. Bryce Harper, $330 Million

The Philadelphia Phillies made a splash in free agency as they signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract on March 2, 2019. Harper hit .285 with 30 home runs and 87 RBIs last season.

Harper is an eight-time MLB All-Star and a two-time MVP.

8. Fernando Tatis Jr., $340 Million

Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the best players in baseball and signed a massive 14-year, $340 million deal with the San Diego Padres. Tatis is a two-time All-Star who made his MLB debut in 2019. The right fielder is also a Gold Glover winner and a two-time Silver Slugger winner.

7. Francisco Lindor, $341 Million

Francisco Lindor is signed through 2034 and has the seventh-biggest contract in MLB history. Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million extension with the New York Mets after they acquired him from the Cleveland Guardians.

Lindor is a four-time All-Star and a two-time Gold Glover winner.

6. Manny Machado, $350 Million

The San Diego Padres signed Manny Machado to a massive 11-year, $350 million deal on February 21, 2019. At the time it was the largest deal in MLB history. Machado signed with the Padres after half a season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Machado will be under contract through the 2028 season. He’s a six-time All-Star.

5. Aaron Judge, $360 Million

Aaron Judge has been the face of the franchise for the New York Yankees. He hit free agency in 2022 after declining a seven-year extension worth $213.5 million, betting on himself. He ended up hitting 62 home runs and 131 RBIs, entering free agency on a high note.

Judge had offers from several teams, but he ended up signing a nine-year, $360 million deal to remain with the Yankees. Judge is a six-time All-Star and a two-time MVP.

4. Mookie Betts, $365 Million

Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February 2020 and in July of that year signed a 12-year contract extension worth $365 million. The deal also included a $65 million signing bonus, which was the richest contract in Dodgers history at the time.

Betts is an eight-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion.

3. Mike Trout, $426.5 Million

Mike Trout is one of the best players in baseball and he has the third-biggest contract in the MLB. The Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal extension in 2019. Trout, however, has struggled to stay healthy as he’s played in 100 games or fewer in four of the last five seasons.

2. Shohei Ohtani, $700 Million

Shohei Ohtani is a star hitter and a star pitcher. When he hit free agency in 2023, it was expected he would get the biggest contract in MLB history. Ohtani ended up signing a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was the largest deal in pro sports history at the time, but $68 million of his $70 million AAV was deferred until after the deal’s conclusion, to be paid out from 2034 to 2043.

1. Juan Soto, $765 Million

Ohtani’s record-breaking deal only lasted one offseason. Juan Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets which is the biggest deal in sports history. The deal can end up being worth $805 million through escalators.

Soto is a four-time All-Star.

