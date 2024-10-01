Pete Rose’s 5 Kids Include Ex Baseball Player, ‘Melrose Place’ Actress

Major League Baseball great Pete Rose is survived by five children, whom he had with three different women. One son is a former baseball player, and a daughter had a role on “Melrose Place,” but the other kids have led private lives.

Rose was married twice, to Karolyn and Carol Rose. He had kids with both of them. According to The Guardian, he also had a daughter out of wedlock with a woman named Terry Rubio Fernandez.

According to Cincinnati.com, Pete Rose, who died September 30 at his home in Las Vegas, “is survived by his children Fawn Rose, Pete Rose Jr., Morgan Erin Rubio, Tyler Rose, and Cara Rose (who acts under the name Chea Courtney).”

Journalist Keith O’Brien described Rose’s troubled relationship history in the book “Charlie Hustle: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose, and the Last Glory Days of Baseball.” According to the Guardian, O’Brien described how, in Rose’s first season as a Philadelphia Phillie, “his marriage to his wife of 15 years, Karolyn, ended in divorce.”

“The book claims that he had affairs during their marriage, including one in the early 1970s with a high school student who later said she was underage when it began. The book addresses claims of a baby born out of wedlock with another woman, Terry Rubio. A second marriage to Carol Woliung also ended in divorce,” the Guardian reported. He had a fiancee named Kiana Kim at the time of his death, according to Deadline, and he once starred in a reality show about their blended family.

Here’s what you need to know about Pete Rose’s 5 kids:

Pete Rose Jr.

According to Baseball-Reference.com, Pete Rose Jr. also played for the Cincinnati Reds, although to much less acclaim. He was a “Pinch Hitter, Third Baseman, and First Baseman,” the site says.

He played only one season and had only two hits in his career, according to the site. “Pete Rose Jr. was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 12th round of the 1988 MLB June Amateur Draft from Oak Hills HS (Cincinnati, OH),” it says.

Today he is 54.

Pete Rose Jr. is active on X, where he posts about his dad and son, who is a college baseball player.

“I’m very excited to announce my commitment to Lasalle University. I would like to thank @milstime for giving me this great opportunity to continue my career. I would also like to thank my family and closest friends for supporting me through this journey,” wrote Peter Edward Rose III in a post shared by Pete Rose Jr.

Fawn Rose

Fawn was one of two kids that Rose shared with his first wife Karolyn, according to a 1985 New York Times profile story. The story says that Rose and Karolyn divorced, but he still saw the kids, although they lived with Karolyn.

“I’m not completely happy. Who is? If I could change things, I’d have Petey and Fawn upstairs right now,” he told The Times. “I got the horses mostly for Pete and Fawn so they could ride them here. Fawn’s a good rider, but Petey’s scared to death of ’em. And if I could have something else, it would be that my father was still alive.”

Public records show that Rose’s daughter is 59 years old and lives in Seattle, Washington. She frequently posted photos on Facebook of her family.

Morgan Erin Rubio

Her voter registration records show Rose’s daughter is 46 and lives in Florida.

Rose was named in a paternity suit involving Morgan Rubio two years before his divorce from first wife Karolyn, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Morgan is a title specialist in Florida, according to her Facebook page.

Tyler Rose

In 1985, The New York Times described Pete Rose with Tyler, his son with second wife Carol. “Pete Rose hoisted into his arms his 10-month-old son, Tyler, who was sleeping. Pete is accustomed to lifting something the size of Tyler, for Pete hits with a 34-32 bat – 34 inches in length and weighing 32 ounces, while Tyler is 32-28, 32 inches and 28 pounds,” the article says.

The story says that Tyler was named after baseball legend Ty Cobb. “The boy was named for Tyrus Cobb. Pete had proposed Tyrus for their baby son, but Carol didn’t like the name. ‘And I don’t think Pete did, either,’ she said. ‘I thought Tyler was nice, and that was fine with Pete,'” the Times reported.

“I don’t care if Petey or Tyler become ballplayers,” Rose told The Times. “It’s according to what they want. I wouldn’t disapprove if they didn’t make professional ball. I know this, though, Petey can hit. But all I expect is a good effort. At whatever they do.”

Today, Tyler Rose’s Facebook page describes him as “Sports Memorabilia Hit King Inc. at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.” He posted a photo showing him with his dad, in uniform, as a kid. He lives in Las Vegas.

On Facebook, Cara Rose also posts pictures with family.

She is an actress. Her IMDB profile lists Melrose Place (1992), Passions (1999), and Profiler (1996) as screen credits.