Pete Rose Went Through Bitter Divorces With 2 Ex Wives, Carol & Karolyn Rose

Carol Woliung Rose is the second wife of Major League Baseball star Pete Rose. The couple’s divorce was contentious, according to TMZ. Karolyn Engelhardt Rose was his first wife, and their marriage ended amid talk of infidelity, according to Cincinnati.com.

Karolyn Rose confirmed Pete’s death on September 30, saying that the Major League Baseball great, 83, “had been found unresponsive in his Las Vegas home,” according to WOSU.

“Karolyn began keeping a lower profile after she divorced Pete in 1980. Tired of her husband’s womanizing and inattention to his family, Karolyn threw herself even deeper into the lives of her beloved children, Fawn and Pete Jr.,” Cincinnati.com reported. The couple’s wedding picture is posted on Facebook.

Carol Rose ended up in a years-long divorce battle with Pete Rose, according to TMZ. Pete Rose was not married when he died, but he is survived by his longtime fiancee, Playboy model Kiana Kim, according to Deadline.

Photos of Carol Rose are viewable online.

The Major League Baseball legend died at age 83 at his home in Las Vegas, TMZ reported. The cause of death is not clear, according to TMZ, which reported that he was discovered by an unidentified family member.

Karolyn Rose Once Said She Felt Sorry for Carol Rose, Reports Say

Cincinnati.com reported that Karolyn Rose spoke about Rose’s divorce from Carol Rose.

“Look at him now. It’s a shame because now he’s divorcing his wife. This woman, I feel sorry for her. Me, I’m saying I feel sorry for her. But I still say what comes around goes around. I believe that. I absolutely believe it. I mean, it might take 20 years like it has, but what comes around goes around,” Karolyn said to Cincinnati.com about Rose’s divorce from Carol.

“Karolyn remains sassy, brassy and opinionated. She says she is far from perfect. But close friends and even casual acquaintances have always been taken by her kind-hearted, down-to-earth nature,” the 2012 article said.

It described Karolyn Rose as a mother, grandmother, who had a new relationship and largely led a private life. At that point, she had not spoken to him in two decades, according to Cincinnati.com.

Pete Rose Had 5 Kids, Including a Child Born Out of Wedlock, Reports Say

According to Cincinnati.com, Pete Rose went on to have more children after his divorce from Karolyn. “He is survived by his children Fawn Rose, Pete Rose Jr., Morgan Erin Rubio, Tyler Rose, and Cara Rose (who acts under the name Chea Courtney),” the site reported.

Journalist Keith O’Brien, who wrote the book, “Charlie Hustle: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose, and the Last Glory Days of Baseball, described how, in Rose’s first season as a Philadelphia Phillie, “his marriage to his wife of 15 years, Karolyn, ended in divorce,” the Guardian reported.

“The book claims that he had affairs during their marriage, including one in the early 1970s with a high school student who later said she was underage when it began. The book addresses claims of a baby born out of wedlock with another woman, Terry Rubio. A second marriage to Carol Woliung also ended in divorce,” the Guardian reported.

“I chronicled all that in the book – not for salacious reasons, but because I do think it helps paint a picture of just how much Pete was unraveling as a man, at the same moment he was having his greatest success as a player,” O’Brien told the Guardian.

Carol Rose Accused Pete Rose of Blowing Money on ‘High-stakes Gambling Sessions,’ Reports Say

Carol Rose, who married Pete in 1984, made a series of accusations in 2018 in her divorce case against him, according to TMZ.

“He’s still technically married to his 2nd wife, Carol, despite filing for divorce in 2011 and gallivanting around for years with a much younger girlfriend,” TMZ reported in 2018, adding that he “blows most of his cash in high stakes gambling sessions and has significant debts with casinos and the IRS.”

Rose was famously banned from Major League Baseball for his sports gambling habits.

According to TMZ, Pete Rose filed papers to divorce Carol first in 2011, but the case dragged on. She was asking the court for a better financial arrangement, according to TMZ.

In 2018, Rose also opened up about his health problems during the divorce battle with his then-estranged wife Carol, according to TMZ Sports, which added that he was trying to prevent her from getting “more spousal support and attorney’s fees.”

In 2018, TMZ Sports reported that Rose said that his health was “deteriorating.” Then 77, he said in court papers that he was “currently disabled and can barely walk or travel,” TMZ Sports reported at that time.

“His health is deteriorating and has a heart condition and is on blood thinners,” TMZ Sports reported that the court papers said.

Rose added in the court filing, according to TMZ, “I am in poor health and disabled … and have trouble walking.” At the time, Rose said he earned $453,000 a year, TMZ reported, and he was hoping to marry his girlfriend.