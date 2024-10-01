Pete Rose Is Survived by Playboy Model Fiancee Nearly 40 Years His Junior: Report

Pete Rose did not have a wife when he died, but he left behind two ex-wives and a fiancee, his longtime girlfriend, Playboy model Kiana Kim, according to Deadline.

The Major League Baseball legend died at age 83 on September 30 at his home in Las Vegas, TMZ reported. The cause of death is not clear, according to TMZ, which reported that he was discovered by an unidentified family member.

According to Deadline, Rose remained engaged with Kim, 44, “until his death.” He was also survived by his son Pete Rose Jr. and daughter Cara. Rose was married twice, to “Karolyn Englehardt from 1964-80 and to Carol Woliung from 1984-2011,” Deadline reported.

According to The Washington Post, “Late in life, he was in a relationship with Playboy model Kiana Kim, nearly 40 years his junior.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, “Kiana Kim is a Korean-American ‘Playboy’ model and reality television star who has a net worth of $1.5 million.”

Pete Rose Once Starred in a Reality TV Series With Girlfriend Kiana Kim, Reports Say

According to TV Line, Rose “starred in a short-lived TLC reality series with his fiancée Kiana Kim.” The 2013 series was called, “Pete Rose: Hits & Mrs.”

“Centers on Pete Rose and Kiana Kim as they blend their families together and prepare for their wedding. Rose lives in Las Vegas with Kim in Los Angeles with two kids, which leaves some members of his family skeptical that the duo can start their own family under separate roofs in two different cities,” the caption for the show on IMDB reads.

Entertainment Weekly described the show as following the then-71-year-old Rose “and his thirtysomething model fiancée Kiana Kim (who has posed for Playboy) through their daily lives as they try to blend their families.”

TV Guide.com reported that Kim is a model.

Pete Rose Described How He & Kiana Kim Were Raising a Blended Family

“She’s got younger kids and I’ve got [four adult] kids, and we go through the same things everybody else does: taking the braces off, making sure they get their education and they go to basketball practice or acting class,” Rose told Entertainment Weekly in 2012. “It’s not going to be classless — like it seems like a lot of reality shows aren’t really reality, but our reality show is going to be funny, entertaining, and real.”

“We’re not a traditional family,” Kim told Entertainment Weekly in 2023. “We are a total modern-day family, mixing the cultures, the ages, the different backgrounds together. I didn’t even know who Pete Rose was when I first met him. It’s kind of a crazy story, but at the core of every family is love and it’s what TLC wants to show.” Rose told EW: “We’re just a normal family with 4,200 hits.”

Pete Rose Opened Up About His ‘Deteriorating’ Health in a Divorce Battle With 2nd Wife Carol Woliung Rose, Reports Say

In 2018, Rose said he was in poor health in a divorce battle with his estranged wife Carol, according to TMZ Sports, which added that he was trying to prevent her from getting “more spousal support and attorney’s fees.”

In 2018, TMZ Sports reported that Rose said that his health was “deteriorating” and that he had health issues. Then 77, he filed court papers that said Rose “is currently disabled and can barely walk or travel,” TMZ Sports reported at that time.

“His health is deteriorating and has a heart condition and on blood thinners,” the court records said, according to TMZ Sports.

Rose added in the papers, according to TMZ, “I am in poor health and disabled … and have trouble walking.” At the time, Rose said he earned $453,000 a year, TMZ reported, and he was hoping to marry his girlfriend.