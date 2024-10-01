Pete Rose’s Cause of Death Is Under Investigation: ‘Found by a Family Member’

Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose was found dead by a family member in his home, according to TMZ Sports, but his cause of death is not yet clear. He was 83.

According to TMZ, Rose, MLB’s all-time hit leader, died “earlier” on Monday, September 30 at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rose’s cause of death is not clear, and the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office in Nevada will conduct an autopsy in an attempt to determine it, TMZ reported.

Stephanie Wheatley, a spokesperson for Clark County in Nevada, confirmed to the Associated Press that Rose’s “cause and manner of death had not yet been determined.”

The medical examiner’s office told ABC News that there are no signs of foul play. Heavy has contacted the medical examiner’s office for more details.

The Cincinnati Reds confirmed Rose’s death, writing on X, “The Cincinnati Reds extend their deepest condolences to the family, friends, and teammates of Reds Hall of Famer Pete Rose, who passed away earlier today at the age of 83.”

“Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of Pete’s passing,” said Bob Castellini, Reds Principal Owner and Managing Partner.

The New York Times dubbed Rose “one of baseball’s greatest players and most confounding characters.” The Reds’ statement on Rose leaves out his banishment from baseball in 1989 for gambling on sports, and he was “subsequently declared ineligible for election to the Baseball Hall of Fame, which would otherwise have been a certainty,” The Times reported.

Pete Rose Appeared at a Meet & Greet With Fans in a Wheelchair the Day Before He Died

TMZ reported that Rose was at a meet-and-greet with fans in Nashville, Tennessee, the day before his death and was in a wheelchair because “his back was aching. He appeared to be in good spirits.”

Rose’s agent, Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports, also confirmed Rose’s death to TMZ, saying, “The family is asking for privacy at this time.” TMZ did not reveal which family member found Rose.

Rose’s last Instagram post came on August 14 and showed him giving a thumbs-up. “Honored to visit Cincinnati with my exclusive client, Pete Rose. It was great to proudly stand with him by his legendary headfirst slide statue in the hometown of the Hit King. #FitermanSports #PeteRose #Cincinnati,” he wrote.

Rose famously earned the nickname “Charlie Hustle.”

The Owner of the Cincinnati Reds Called Pete Rose ‘1 of the Fiercest Competitors the Game Has Ever Seen’

The statement from Reds’ owner Castellini recounted Rose’s on-field accomplishments.

“He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a red through and through. No one loved the game more than Pete and no one loved Pete more than Reds Country. We must never forget what he accomplished,” he wrote.

According to the statement Rose, “a 17-time All-Star, is the all-time MLB leader in hits (4.256), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053) and singles (3,215.) He won three World Series (1975 & 76 with the Reds, 1980 with the Phillies), three batting titles (1968, ’69 & ’73), one National League Most Valuable Player Award (1973), two Gold Glove Awards (1969, ’70), NL Rookie of the Year Award (1963) and 1975 World Series MVP.”

In 1999, Rose “was named to the Major League Baseball All-Century Team. Rose was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016 and his iconic #14 was retired the same year. His statue outside Great American Ball Park was dedicated in 2017,” the team’s statement says.