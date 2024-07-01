Lakers’ LeBron James Will ‘Probably’ Sign a 3-Year, $162 Million Deal

Adrian Wojnarowski reported on July 1 that free agent Klay Thompson plans to join the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade that also involves the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers have now missed out on another target, and the expectation is for LeBron James to sign a max extension.

According to Wojnarowski, James will “probably” take the full max, which is a three-year, $162 million deal.

“For the Lakers, and I think, ultimately, LeBron James probably takes that full max because the kind of impact player they hope they could get is not available to them,” Wojnarowski said on an episode of SportsCenter on July 1.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported on June 29 that James was willing to take a pay cut for an “impact player.” McMenamin wrote that Thompson was one of the three options.

“The type of player that James would be willing to make a financial sacrifice for would be an established veteran playmaker such as James Harden or Klay Thompson, or an established big man to play alongside Anthony Davis such as Jonas Valančiūnas, sources told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote.

James Harden re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, and Jonas Valanciunas signed a three-year deal with the Washington Wizards.

DeMar DeRozan Could Be the Final Option for James to Take a Pay Cut

After missing out on some of the top players on the market, DeMar DeRozan could be a name to watch for the Los Angeles Lakers as James looks for star-level players to add to the roster.

On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast, Brian Windhorst of ESPN said that he believes DeRozan is on the list of players James would take a pay cut for.

“LeBron and Rich Paul met with the Lakers on this topic last week and they agreed, from what I am told, on a short list of players that LeBron would feel good about taking less money to get on the Lakers and, obviously, one of them was Klay Thompson… I think there’s more than three. I think DeMar DeRozan is on that list as well and there may be another one or so,” Windhorst said on July 1.

DeRozan also seems to be a legitimate option for the Lakers.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times, the Chicago Bulls trading Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey was DeRozan’s breaking point, and the veteran will seek options on the free agency market.

How DeRozan Would Help the Lakers

DeRozan would be an interesting fit for the Los Angeles Lakers due to his lack of a 3-point shot. The Lakers attempted the fewest 3-pointers per game last season, and the 2023-24 season was just the third time in DeRozan’s career that he attempted more than 2.0 per game.

However, he’s an efficient mid-range scorer, averaging 24.0 points on 48.0% shooting from the field last year.

DeRozan, a California native, would add another proven veteran next to James and Anthony Davis. Depending on the contract, the three-time All-NBA selection might be the best option, as the Lakers would have limited spending power if James took the full max.