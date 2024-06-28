LeBron James’ Wife Reacts to Viral Joke About Bronny James

Soon after the Lakers drafted Bronny James with the No. 55 overall pick on June 27, some fans joked about LeBron James “sleeping with his newest teammate’s wife” since he and Bronny are expected to be teammates in the 2024-25 season.

Savannah James, the wife of James and mother of Bronny, took to social media to react to the viral joke. She very sportingly posted a few emojis in response to a fan post.

Savannah and the rest of the James family were spotted celebrating with Bronny after the Lakers drafted him in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

By selecting Bronny, the Lakers made history as they assembled the first-ever father-son duo on the same NBA team. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James was “very emotional” as he celebrated the news with his family with a champagne toast.

A Dream Realized for LeBron James

The 39-year-old LeBron James previously revealed that one of his biggest motivations to play into his 40s was to share the court with his son.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” James told ESPN in January 2023. “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don’t mean like [guarding one another all game] — because he’s a point guard and I’m a, at this point now I’m playing center or whatever the team needs from me,” James said. “But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”

As James pointed out, in 1990, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. became the first father-son duo to play on the same team as part of the Seattle Mariners.

While the NBA has seen several father-son duos, James and Bronny would mark the first instance of two generations of players on the same team.

Bronny James Plans to Create His Own Legacy

To Bronny’s credit, he has spoken repeatedly of his desire to leave his own legacy rather than being pigeonholed as “LeBron James’ son.”

After participating in the NBA Draft Combine in May 2024, where Bronny impressed scouts with his passing and shooting skills, the younger James laid out his goals as a pro.

“I just want to have people know my name is Bronny James and not be identified as just LeBron James’ son,” Bronny told reporters in May 2024. “I feel like that would be a great angle. Everything that follows my dad, people just try to link me with that and all the greatness that he’s achieved. I haven’t done anything yet, so I feel like there needs to be that divide between Bronny and LeBron.”

Bronny’s future as a basketball player was in serious question after he suffered a cardiac arrest in July 2023 during a practice session at the University of Southern California.

Following the incident, many felt that Bronny was better off giving up on his dreams of playing basketball, and instead focusing on other avenues. However, to Bronny’s credit, he returned to the court for USC and eventually received medical clearance for the NBA Draft Combine.

During the NBA Draft Combine in May, Bronny thanked his loved ones for supporting him through the mental and physical torment he endured during the cardiac arrest.

“I feel like my parents were a big factor believing in me and giving me the love and affection that I needed at that time,” he said, via NBA.com.

Bronny will get a chance to live out his dreams starting with the 2024-25 NBA season.