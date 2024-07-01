Lakers Linked to $81 Million 6-Time All-Star as New Player on LeBron’s List

There could be another name on LeBron James’ list of stars he is willing to take a pay cut for to allow the Los Angeles Lakers to sign in NBA free agency. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is also on this list of players. Klay Thompson, James Harden and Jonas Valančiūnas were initially named as players James was willing to take less money to help sign, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“Now, LeBron and Rich Paul met with the Lakers on this topic last week and they agreed, from what I am told, on a short list of players that LeBron would feel good about taking less money to get on the Lakers,” Windhorst detailed in a July 1, 2024 episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast. “… I think there’s more than three [players].

“I think DeMar DeRozan is on that list as well and there may be another one or so. But here’s the thing… they don’t have those players to sign and to even get LeBron to take [less money]. Right now, it would take LeBron taking a 50% pay cut, five zero, about $25 million less, to get the Lakers in position to do that. Over the course of multiple years, that would potentially be a lot of money,” Windhorst continued.

“So, the Lakers are under some level of pressure to make a separate deal to clear some more space and that most likely would involve D’Angelo Russell. Could involve a player like Gabe Vincent. Could involve a player like Rui Hachimura, but probably is Russell because he is on the final year of his contract for $18 [million] and change, almost $19 million.”

Bulls Star DeMar DeRozan Is a Southern California Native Who Has Been Linked to the Lakers Throughout NBA Career

It remains to be seen what kind of deal DeRozan will command in NBA free agency. The six-time All-Star just completed a three-year, $81.9 million contract with the Bulls.

DeRozan averaged 24 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in 79 starts for Chicago last season. The veteran also shot 33.3% from long range, up from his career three-point average of 29.6%. Like Thompson, DeRozan is a Southern California native who has been linked to the Lakers throughout his career.

The Lakers May Need to Trade D’Angelo Russell to Sign a Star Like Klay Thompson or DeMar DeRozan: Insider

Windhorst indicated that the Lakers likely still need to make another trade in order to be able to afford a player like Thompson or DeRozan. Despite opting into the final season of his two-year, $36 million contract, Russell continues to be floated as a potential trade candidate.

Russell has an $18.6 million cap hit for 2024-25. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that Los Angeles is likely to be “aggressive in pursuing” potential trades involving Russell.

“How long Russell remains a Laker is another matter altogether,” Buha detailed in a June 29 news post titled, “D’Angelo Russell sticking around L.A.” “After failing to trade Russell ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, the Lakers are expected to be aggressive in pursuing Russell-centric trades, according to league and team sources. Russell’s expiring contract immediately becomes one of Los Angeles’ more valuable trade assets, particularly for salary-matching purposes.

“… Internally within the Lakers, there is a sense that there is a clear ceiling to an Austin Reaves-D’Angelo Russell backcourt pairing. Reaves is younger, better defensively, a superior playoff performer and is on a team-friendly multi-year contract.”