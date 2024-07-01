Lakers ‘May Get’ Deal Done for Warriors’ Klay Thompson

All-time Golden State Warriors great Klay Thompson is expected to play for a new team next season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors and Thompson will begin to work through sign-and-trade options. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team he plans to have discussions with, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted on June 30.

Thompson’s father played for the Lakers, and he’s a Los Angeles native, which adds more intrigue to a potential deal.

According to Brian Windhorst, on an appearance of “95.7 The Game,” the Lakers are trying to get a deal done for the sharpshooter.

“Klay would be a perfect fit for the Lakers, and the Lakers are trying to get it done, and they may get it done,” Windhorst said on July 1.

Warriors Want to Help Klay in a Sign-And-Trade

With Thompson spending his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, who drafted him with the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA draft, they could help him out with a sign-and-trade.

According to Wojnarowski on an episode of “SportsCenter,” the Warriors want to do just that.

“The Warriors want to help him in a sign-and-trade situation, perhaps to the teams who don’t have the cap space for him, to be able to get a bigger contract,” Wojnarowski said on June 30. “And if the Warriors can get back some assets in that, they’ll be more than happy.