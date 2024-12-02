NBA players, and professional athletes in general, have been known to tend toward the absurd.

When players share their thoughts in settings like press conferences and post-game interviews, responses are usually kept appropriate to general audiences — though people still occasionally come out with some off-the-wall comments.

And in a time when players can tweet what they want from the privacy of their own homes, things can get even more interesting.

Here are 10 of the most outrageous NBA quotes of all time:

10. ‘Scarlett Johanneson, I Will Drink Ur Bath Water…#random’

A Kevin Durant classic, this tweet needs little follow up. A slightly suspect public service announcement declaring what is seemingly an infatuation with the “Black Widow” star — whose name he misspelled. Even more impressively, Durant reiterated his thoughts two years later, when he issued similar statements as a guest on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” in 2017.

9. ‘It Would Be Hard for Me Not to Improve Your Team’

This quote from a Make-A-Wish recipient back in January 2016, after being signed on a one day deal, was one of the more savage hits the Los Angeles Lakers organization has taken this millennium, particularly coming from a child whose “wish” it was to be with the team. To make things worse, the kid was almost right, as the Lakers finished with a paltry 17-65 record, good for the second worst in the NBA.

8. ‘Ain’t No Party Like a Diddy Party’

Given the news concerning the many allegations and ongoing criminal investigation of Sean “Diddy” Combs, this feels rather self-explanatory regarding the “outrageous” nature of the comment. LeBron James famously befriended Combs and attended his parties or “freak offs,” which we now know had a reputation in high profile spaces for some shocking reasons.

7. ‘I Love Sam Cassell, He’s a Great Guy… but He Does Look Like E.T.’

This bold line from the biggest name in NBA media, Charles Barkley, came at the expense of former journeyman point guard and then assistant coach of the Washington Wizards Sam Cassell. We will not comment on the accuracy of the statement.

6. ‘Before the Game Even Started … I Said He Was Probably Gonna Score 70 Tonight’

Perhaps the clearest insight into the long held trope of LeBron James’ reputedly serial fabrications, LeBron claimed that he had a premonition that Kobe Bryant was going to score 70 points in his absurd 81 point game earlier that year.

5. ‘I Have a 27-Years-Without-Getting-Arrested Streak, So I Wanna Keep That Up’

We all make New Year’s resolutions, but this one is perhaps one of the less ambitious ones ever set. This particular gem comes from Evan Turner, who proclaimed to Chris Mannix his aims for 2017 — which he managed to achieve.

4. ‘Like the Black Girl on The Bachelor. They’ve Got No Chance’

Another ultra-candid special from Barkley, it seemed that the former NBA MVP did not feel a high degree of confidence that the Lakers would be able to defeat the mid-dynasty Golden State Warriors, using a crude albeit often true simile concerning racial disparities in the media. Barkley was ultimately correct as the Warriors won 116 – 98.

3. ‘I’ve Actually Got My Ring Fitted for My Middle Finger, So They Can Kiss That One’

The fiery comment from Australian championship-winning center Andrew Bogut was quite the nod to the haters of the player and the Warriors organization, who went on to win three NBA championships over the next four years, plus another in 2022.

2. ‘I Actually Like It More Now Because the Lines Aren’t as Long’

Not a particularly outrageous quote from former Cleveland Cavaliers power forward John Henson until you realize that this line about Chipotle came following reports of an E.Coli outbreak in December 2015 at the Mexican chain restaurant. Quite the commitment to make about what is convenient, but basic, food.

1. ‘The Sixers Are So Bad, the Last Time They Won, Ben Franklin Had Courtside Seats’

A savage comment from Philadelphia-born rapper Black Thought in 2015, the Philadelphia 76ers have since gone on to become a slightly better team, although the Eastern Conference finals still eludes them since 2001.

