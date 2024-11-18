The 10 Best NBA Point Guards of All Time, Ranked

The role of the point guard is one of the most important in the NBA. Over the decades, players have continued to redefine the role and what it can bring to a team.

Some of the greatest shooters, defenders and playmakers the game has ever seen have played point guard. Regardless of what they excel in, the point guard has always been essential to a team’s success.

While many have played the role, there are only a few floor generals who can be considered true legends at the position. Each of these point guards has left a mark in their own unique way, elevating their teams and changing the game.

Let’s take a look at the 10 best NBA point guards of all time:

10. Jason Kidd (1994-2013)

Accolades:

10-time All-Star

6-time All-NBA Team

9-time All-Defensive Team

1995 Co-Rookie of the Year

5-time assists leader

Jason Kidd is about as well-rounded as it gets at the guard spot. Fourth all-time in triple doubles, Kidd could do it all on offense. In addition to this, Kidd provided excellent defense, frequently being one of the top perimeter defenders and earning nine All-Defensive team selections. Kidd was never a scoring machine but always knew how to make teams he played on better. It’s no wonder that he was able to play a big role in the Dallas Mavericks’ 2011 championship victory despite being 38 at the time. Kidd always knew how to impact the game and was able to do it at a high level for so long, making him a clear pick as one of the greatest point guards ever in the NBA.

9. Steve Nash (1996-2014)

Accolades:

2-time MVP

8-time All-Star

7-time All-NBA Team

5-time assists leader

The conductor of Mike D’Antoni’s “Seven Seconds or Less” offense, Steve Nash was a wizard when it came to offensive production. Nash paired both excellent court vision and deadeye shooting en route to back-to-back MVPs in 2005 and 2006. The Nash-led Suns were revolutionary, exponentially ramping up the pace of the game and statistically becoming one of the most efficient offensive systems ever. Nash understood how to control the flow of the game so well and is undoubtedly one of the greatest floor generals we’ve ever seen.

8. Isiah Thomas (1981-1994)

Accolades:

1990 Finals MVP

12-time All-Star

5-time All-NBA Team

1-time assists leader

Isiah Thomas was the engine behind the “Bad Boys”-era Pistons, leading them to back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990 in an era that featured greats such as Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. One of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, Thomas was an excellent scorer and facilitator. Thomas often came up huge for Detroit when it mattered most, such as in the 1990 Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers. Thomas will always be remembered as one of the toughest players to ever run the point.

7. Russell Westbrook (2008-Present)

Accolades:

2017 MVP

9-time All-Star

9-time All-NBA Team

2-time scoring leader

3-time assists leader

Russell Westbrook could be the most explosive athlete we’ve ever seen at the position, with a highlight reel that not many could top. Westbrook is a fiery competitor and frequently plays at 110%. Westbrook’s versatility at the point has led to his reputation of being a triple-double machine, with Russ averaging a triple-double over a season four times throughout his career! While he’s shown tenacity throughout his entire career, his 2017 MVP season may be his best effort as a pro. Here, Russ nearly single-handedly carried a weakened Oklahoma City Thunder roster in the wake of Kevin Durant’s departure, even leading them to the playoffs. Westbrook’s career has started to wind down, but he continues to contribute at a high level and provide a steady veteran presence.

6. Chris Paul (2005-Present)

Accolades:

12-time All-Star

11-time All-NBA Team

9-time All-Defensive Team

2006 Rookie of the Year

5-time assists leader

6-time steals leader

When one of your nicknames is “The Point God,” chances are you’re pretty good at what you do. Since the day he entered the league, Chris Paul has been the prototype for how a point guard should play. Paul’s control of the game is almost scary; he always knows where to pass, can score from anywhere, and plays stout defense despite his smaller stature. While CP3 may be one of the greatest basketball minds we’ve ever seen at the point guard position, he is still in pursuit of his first championship ring. Ring or not, Paul is one of the greatest we’ve ever seen play the position.

5. Jerry West (1960-1974)

Accolades:

1972 NBA Champion

1969 Finals MVP

14-time All-Star

10-time All-NBA Team

4-time All-Defensive Team

Jerry West, also known as “The Logo,” is one of the most tenacious competitors the game has ever seen. One of the game’s first true combo guards, West thrilled fans with his excellent scoring and playmaking skills. West is one of the only players in history to be an All-Star every year of his career and was renowned for his performances in the clutch.

Despite his talent, West only won one title, losing in the finals seven times and coming up short to the Celtics six times out of the six he faced them in the finals. West’s talent was undeniable even in these losses, however, with him even becoming the only player in history to win Finals MVP as a member of the losing team. West may not have amassed the championships he was hoping for as a player but remained a key figure in basketball up until his death in 2024. His influence on the game is undeniable and we’ll always get a little reminder of West whenever we look at his silhouette.

4. John Stockton (1984-2003)

Accolades:

All-time assists leader

All-time steals leader

10-time All-Star

11-time All-NBA Team

5-time All-Defensive Team

9-time assists leader

2-time steals leader

John Stockton was the definition of consistency. Throughout a 19-year career spent entirely on the Utah Jazz, Stockton played the role of a pure point guard to perfection, with the duo of he and power forward Karl Malone being one of the premier pairings in the association for years. Stockton holds the distinction of being the all-time leader of two statistical categories, assists and steals, and was a frequent fixture on All-NBA, All-Star, and All-Defensive teams. And in case you weren’t convinced of his durability, did you know that Stockton only missed 22 games throughout his 19 years as a professional? Talk about a reliable floor general! Stockton’s consistency and durability are almost superhuman, and it’s no wonder he finds himself so high on this list.

3. Oscar Robertson (1960-1974)

Accolades:

1971 NBA Champion

1964 MVP

12-time All-Star

11-time All-NBA Team

1961 Rookie of the Year

6-time assists leader

“The Big O” is best known as the first player to average a triple-double in league history and the definition of a “stat-sheet stuffer.” Oscar Robertson was a pioneer of the position, showing how versatile a talent at the one spot could truly be. Robertson played for the Cincinnati Royals for the majority of his career, winning the MVP trophy in 1964. Robertson would later go to the Bucks and join forces with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor), winning the 1971 NBA championship. Robertson will forever be known as one of the most well-rounded guard talents that the league has ever seen.

2. Stephen Curry (2010-Present)

Accolades:

4-time NBA champion

2022 Finals MVP

2-time MVP

All-time 3s-made leader

10-time All-Star

10-time All-NBA Team

2-time scoring leader

1-time steals leader

There are few players more influential on the game of basketball than Stephen Curry. Curry changed the game of basketball, turning the 3-point shot from a valuable tool to the most essential part of a modern team’s offense. The second-generation star has exceeded all expectations, and beyond revolutionizing how the game is played, Curry is also the first-ever unanimous MVP, a four-time champion, the all-time leader in 3s made, and makes frequent appearances on All-NBA and All-Star teams. Curry’s shooting has long been his calling card, but his playmaking ability and overall basketball IQ are off the charts as well. While he sits at the No. 2 spot, Curry has a great argument for No. 1 and could see himself take that spot when it’s all said and done.

1. Magic Johnson (1979-1996)

Accolades:

5-time NBA champion

3-time Finals MVP

3-time MVP

12-time All-Star

10-time All-NBA Team

4-time assists leader

2-time steals leader

After all these years, Magic Johnson remains the gold standard for NBA point guards. Alongside Larry Bird, Johnson can be credited with reviving the sport following a tumultuous decade in the 1970s. Standing at a towering 6-foot-9, Johnson was a matchup nightmare who used his elite court vision and physical tools to lead the “Showtime” era of the Los Angeles Lakers known for their flashy style of play. Beyond this, the ever-charismatic Johnson was a proven winner, with five rings and three finals MVPs to his name. It’s quite telling that Johnson takes the top spot despite only playing thirteen years (he was out from 1991-1995); who knows what he could’ve done with more time?

Who’d we miss? Sound off in the comments!