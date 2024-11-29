The 10 Best NBA Centers of All Time, Ranked

The center has always held a very important role in the NBA, serving as an anchor on both sides of the ball.

Whether they’re an unstoppable scorer or lockdown presence in the paint, a team’s center can truly set the tone.

Some of the best players we’ve ever seen have played the position. Their dominance and innovation have paved the way for generations of big men to come.

Check out Heavy’s ranking of the 10 best NBA centers of all time:

10. George Mikan (1948-1954, 1955-56)

Accolades: 5 NBA titles, 6 All-NBA 1st Team selections, 4 All-Stars

Considered the NBA’s first dominant big man, George Mikan was the definition of a pioneer. Mikan was a force on both ends of the ball, inspiring various rule changes thanks to his all-around ability. Mikan holds the honor of being the first of many superstars to don a Lakers jersey. While Mikan didn’t play in the strongest era, there is certainly something to be said about his dominance amongst his contemporaries, and his impact on the game places him firmly in the upper echelon of centers.

9. Patrick Ewing (1985-2002)

Accolades: 7 All-NBA selections, 11 All-Stars, 3 All-Defensive 2nd Team selections, 2 Olympic gold medals

The heart and soul of the New York Knicks throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Patrick Ewing carved out an excellent career for himself. Despite playing under the intense spotlight of New York fans and media alike, Ewing was able to deliver consistently in a very stacked Eastern Conference. Ewing had excellent scoring ability, whether it was his famed mid-range jumper or his excellent touch in the post. In addition to his offensive repertoire, Ewing brought gritty defense to the floor every night. Despite never winning a championship, Ewing should certainly be remembered as one of the greatest centers of all time.

8. David Robinson (1989-2003)

Accolades: 2 NBA titles, MVP, 10 All-NBA selections, 10 All-Stars, Defensive Player of the Year award, 8 All-Defensive selections, 2 Olympic gold medals, World Cup gold medal

Known affectionately as “The Admiral,” David Robinson could do it all. One of the most physically impressive players in NBA history, Robinson served two years in the military after being selected first in the 1987 NBA draft. After his military service, Robinson hit the ground running, helping the San Antonio Spurs improve to 56 wins after the team only managed a measly 20 wins the year before. Robinson became synonymous with the Black and Silver, winning the 1995 MVP as a Spur and eventually going on to play his entire career in San Antonio. An incredible athlete, Robinson used his supreme conditioning and frame to dominate on both ends of the court alongside eventual running mate Tim Duncan. The duo, colloquially known as the “Twin Towers,” were the driving force behind the Spurs’ title wins in 1999 and 2003.

7. Nikola Jokić (2015-Present)

Accolades: NBA title, Finals MVP, 3 MVPs, Conference Finals MVP, 4 All-NBA 1st Team selections, 6 All-Stars, Olympic silver medal, Olympic bronze medal

The most recent player on this list, Nikola Jokić continues to redefine the center position. A true fan-favorite player, Jokic’s unassuming, humble personality and his natural feel for the game make him one of a kind. The driving force behind the Denver Nuggets’ 2023 title and perhaps the greatest passing big of all time, “The Joker” operates essentially as a point guard in a center’s body, using his passing precision to orchestrate Denver’s offense. Far from the most athletic player in the league, Jokic’s basketball IQ is really what has propelled him into superstardom and allowed him to make his mark as one of the most versatile and unique players the league has ever seen. Jokic is one of only nine players to win the MVP trophy on three separate occasions, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him add more of these as his career continues. And did I mention that the Nuggets got him with the 41st pick in the 2014 draft? Talk about value.

READ NEXT: Top 10 Hottest Rivalries of the NBA Season

6. Moses Malone (1974-1995)

Accolades: NBA title, Finals MVP, 3 MVPs, 8 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Stars, 2 All-Defensive Team selections

One of basketball’s most underappreciated superstars, Moses Malone was an absolute force at the five spot. Like his nickname “The Chairman of the Boards” implied, Malone was a generational rebounder, leading the league in the stat six times. A tough, hardworking big, the three-time MVP was as consistent as it gets. Malone’s career peak may be his 1983 playoff campaign, with his famous ‘Fo, Fo, Fo’ prediction acting as a precursor for a 12-1 playoff record en route to the championship trophy and Finals MVP honors. Malone may not be the first name many think of when they think of all-time great bigs, but he is undeniably a true legend of the sport.

5. Shaquille O’Neal (1992-2011)

Accolades: 4 NBA titles, 3 Finals MVPs, MVP, 8 All-NBA first Team selections, 15 All-Stars, 3 All-Defensive 2nd Team selections, Olympic gold medal, World Cup gold medal

One of the most imposing players in history, Shaquille O’Neal was nearly impossible to contain. His explosive and physical style of play combined with his giant frame was something rarely seen in the NBA, with Shaq having one of the most dominant peaks in NBA history. Alongside teammate Kobe Bryant, Shaq led the Los Angeles Lakers to three straight titles between 2000 and 2002. Shaq would later bounce around various teams and win another title in 2006 as part of the Miami Heat. While he never again reached the heights of his Lakers run, Shaq’s charismatic personality made him one of the most popular players of the 2000s, and he continues to be a huge figure not only in basketball but in pop culture as a whole.

4. Wilt Chamberlain (1959-1973)

Accolades: 2 NBA titles, Finals MVP, 4 MVPs, 7 All-NBA 1st Team selections, 13 All-Stars, 2 All-Defensive 1st Team selections, only player to ever score 100 points

Standing at 7-foot-1, Wilt Chamberlain combined generational strength, speed, and basketball skills to become one of the most statistically dominant athletes of all time and an almost mythical figure in basketball. Some of Chamberlain’s achievements are otherworldly, from being the only man to ever score 100 points in a game, to averaging over 50 points for a whole season! Despite his lack of team success in the playoffs, what Wilt was able to accomplish as an individual player is something that might be impossible to replicate.

READ NEXT: The 10 Tallest NBA Players of All Time

3. Hakeem Olajuwon (1984-2002)

Accolades: 2 NBA titles, 2 Finals MVPs, MVP, 6 All-NBA 1st Team selections, 12 All-Stars, 2 Defensive Player of the Year awards, 5 All-Defensive 1st Team selections, Olympic gold medal

Known by fans as “The Dream,” Hakeem Olajuwon was a joy to watch on the court. The all-time leader in blocks, Olajuwon’s mix of crafty offense and lockdown defense made him one of the most feared centers in the league for much of his career. He had supreme footwork and finesse for a big man, with his signature “Dream Shake” becoming one of the most iconic moves in NBA history. It’s quite telling that the Hakeem-led Houston Rockets were able to win back-to-back titles in one of the most competitive eras of basketball. Hakeem’s skill on both sides of the ball was generational.

2. Bill Russell (1956-1969)

Accolades: 11 NBA titles, 5 MVPs, 11 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Stars, Olympic gold medal

Bill Russell is known as basketball’s ultimate winner. Out of his 13 seasons in the league, Russell won it all 11 times. A defensive savant, Russell was the heart and soul of the Boston Celtics’ dynasty that dominated the late 1950s and early 1960s. Russell’s mind for the game was as elite as his presence on the court. His understanding of strategy and leadership set him apart, leading to a unique role as a player-coach for the Celtics. As player-coach, he guided the team to two of his 11 championships, displaying impressive leadership. Russell was not only an icon on the court, but off of it as well, using his platform to become a vocal civil rights advocate. Russell’s efforts on and off the court cement him as one of the most influential players the sport has ever seen.

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969-1989)

Accolades: 6 NBA titles, 2 Finals MVPs, 6 MVPs, 10 All-NBA 1st Team selections, 19 All-Stars, 5 All-Defensive 1st Team selections

The former all-time scoring leader, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stands as one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport. Over 20 seasons as a pro, he amassed a laundry list of accolades, including six NBA championships, six MVP awards, and a whopping nineteen all-star appearances. Known for his iconic “sky hook” — a nearly un-guardable shot that became his trademark — Kareem dominated both early and late in his career, earning Finals MVP honors 14 years apart in 1971 and 1985. Kareem’s combination of skill and longevity make him a clear-cut choice for number one.

READ NEXT: The 10 Biggest MVP Snubs in NBA History