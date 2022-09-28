Boomer Esiason Sparks Giants Trade Rumors, Links Saquon Barkley to AFC Contender

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is not until November 1 and the 2-1 New York Giants are already being pegged as a seller — and possibly giving up a prominent player in the process.

Appearing on FanDuel’s “Up & Adams, former NFL quarterback and WFAN’s Boomer Esiason believes the Giants could trade running back Saquon Barkley to the Buffalo Bills.

“If Saquon Barkley continues to do what he’s doing . . . I think the Buffalo Bills would love to look at (trading for Barkley) . . . Saquon is probably as good now as he’ll ever be in the NFL,” Esiason told host Kay Adams of Up & Adams. “He’s running hard, lowering his shoulders, you can see the burst is back in his legs . . . why would the Giants keep him? Especially if you can get a reasonably good draft pick.”

“The Bills would love to have a top-end running back and give the Giants a second or third round Draft pick. You would have to consider it if you’re the Giants.”

Barkley’s Rollercoaster Path

Barkley was selected second overall by the Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft by then-general manager Dave Gettleman. The Penn State product won Offensive Rookie of the Year in that season, amassing over 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

Unfortunately, Barkley has dealt with injuries. He had an ankle injury in 2019, tore his ACL the following year and dealt with another ankle injury in 2021. Barkley appeared in 13 games last season and rushed for 593 yards and two touchdowns.

Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen inherited Barkley once Gettleman retired following the 2021 season. While the Giants did not shop Barkley, they did take calls on him before the draft.

Barkley reacted to the trade rumors during a press conference back in April.

“I just want to kill, go crazy,” Barkley said at the time. “I’m tired of the BS that is said about me. I want to go out there and prove to this organization that the player they drafted is still there.”

This season, Barkley is showing flashes of his rookie self. In the first three games of 2022, the 25-year-old is second in the NFL with 317 rushing yards, with 408 yards from scrimmage. He’s scored two touchdowns during the process.

The Giants have utilized Barkley in the running and passing game in the first three games of the season.

While the Giants have the roster makings of a rebuilding team, the Giants are also 2-1 to start the season. There’s no telling what the Giants will do with Barkley, who will be a free agent in 2023.

Bills Continue to Be Linked to Barkley

The Bills have been commonly pegged in the past as a landing spot for Barkley if he were to be traded. Long-time NFL analyst Bruce Nolan, for example, tweeted in 2021 that he predicted there to be a “movement within Bills Mafia” to trade for Barkley in the 2022 offseason.

With Josh Allen at the helm, the Bills have sought ways to get the Pro Bowl quarterback a running back toy. The team has drafted former third-round picks Devin Singletary and Zack Moss and most recently 2022 second-round pick James Cook.

While Singletary hasn’t taken complete control of the running back room, he did have nine catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in the team’s Week 3 loss. The Florida Atlantic product still has just 23 rushing attempts in three games for the 2022 season.

Schoen was the Bills’ assistant general manager from 2017 to 2021. The Giants GM worked with Bills general manager Brandon Beane, which will always raise speculation when it comes to trade rumors between the two teams.

There’s still more than a month to go until the trade deadline and the Barkley trade rumors will only increase as time goes on.