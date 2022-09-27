Giants Defender Sends Warning to Cowboys After Postgame Altercation

Lost in the New York Giants’ 23-16 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football was a large confrontation taking place in the center of the MetLife Stadium field after time expired.

Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, who nabbed three sacks in the team’s win, appeared to be at the front of the skirmish, but it was apparently rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot who drew attention first from the Giants.

“So apparently Ward and Lawrence were playing peacemaker at opposite ends of the scrum. Ward said Cowboys rookie TE Peyton Hendershot was talking ‘crazy’ after the win, so [Jihad] Ward grabbed his helmet,” Dan Duggan of The Athletic tweeted after getting quotes from Giants players in the locker room. “Ward said Hendershot was going at Xavier McKinney first.”

So apparently Ward and Lawrence were playing peacemaker at opposite ends of the scrum. Ward said Cowboys rookie TE Peyton Hendershot was talking “crazy” after the win, so Ward grabbed his helmet. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 27, 2022

After the game, Ward sent a message to Hendershot.

“Guess he was excited,” Ward said, per Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News. “Laugh now, cry later.”

The Giants have now lost 10 of the last 11 games to the Cowboys, dating back to 2017. Still, New York will have a chance to split the season series on November 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.

“We see them twice,” McKinney said. “It’ll be cool.”

Giants Lose Sterling Shepard for Season

It was announced by Giants head coach Brian Daboll that wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season. This comes eight and a half months after Shepard suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The non-contact injury took place on the last snap of the 23-16 loss to the Cowboys on Monday night.

Running back Saquon Barkley, who’s one of Shepard’s closest friends, was devastated about the injury.

“Any player that gets taken off on a cart is not a good sight,” Barkley said. “Obviously, the relationship I have with Shep, it definitely hurts a little bit more. But at the end of the day, I’m his brother and I’m going to be there for him. I’ve dealt with something like that, you never know until you go in there and get an MRI. Always have high prayers whoever it is, and he knows I got his back and we have his back. We appreciate everything he does and (the) energy he brings to the team.

With Shepard out, Daboll told reporters that the Giants will have to go with what they already, including a potential practice squad call-up. That will be tough as Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) have a chance to not be suited up for Week 4 against the Chicago Bears.

Teammates Back Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones was sacked five times and faced a career-high 24 pressures. On top of that, the Giants’ receivers dropped three passes and were called for offensive pass interference and the offensive line was called for both a false start and holding penalty.

Starting center Jon Feliciano was called for a penalty and had a below-average 57.5 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade.

He put the blame on himself and the rest of the team instead of Jones.

“We just got to come out and get in a better rhythm and have 8’s back, like I said. I don’t think particularly we played very well up front and other places that are not my job. And they know,” center Jon Feliciano said. “Everyone knows we got to help 8, especially when he’s out there doing what he’s doing: just never giving up on the play, taking big hits, making plays with his legs. I mean, he did everything he could out there. . . He played his balls off.”

“This loss is on us up front, not on 8. 100 percent. . . I mean, the game’s in reach despite our performance up front this week. And that’s all on him. He kept us in this game, and we have to be better for him.”

The defense even felt responsible for putting Jones in tough spots with poor field position at times.

“We didn’t put them in the best situation,” safety Xavier McKinney said.