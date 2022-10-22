Giants to Elevate Fan Favorite All-Pro in Week 7: Report

The New York Giants will reportedly welcome an old familiar face to the 53-man roster.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants will elevate Landon Collins from the practice squad for their Week 7 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Raanan added that Collins is expected to play as a linebacker in sub packages.

The expectation is Landon Collins will be elevated from the practice squad + make his Giants season debut vs. Jaguars, per source. Collins could see time as a sub-package LB. The former All Pro was signed just over 2 weeks ago. Has played in 94 career games — all starts. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 22, 2022

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has been mixing and matching at linebacker. At times, he’s used safeties Julian Love, Xavier McKinney, Dane Belton and Tony Jefferson in those roles.

Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina noted that Collins has a history of being an exceptional run defender, which is why the former All-Pro safety could fit perfectly in the role.

Jags have a good running game and Landon had historically been a solid run defender. https://t.co/w7H4gfxDPU — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) October 22, 2022

Collins to Make Second Debut for Giants

The Giants signed Collins earlier this month, but he’s yet to play a game. The 28-year-old will get that chance on Sunday.

Collins was originally a second-round pick by the Giants in 2015. The strong safety was named a First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in his second NFL season, as he posted a career-high 125 combined tackles, four sacks, five interceptions, 13 passes defensed and nine tackles for loss. For the next two seasons, Collins was named a Pro Bowler as well. That led to him signing a lucrative six-year, $84 million deal with Washington.

Recently, Collins made it clear that he didn’t re-sign with New York in 2019 because of then-Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

“That was my only concern,” Collins said Wednesday, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “I want fans to understand that. It wasn’t the Giants. It was Dave Gettleman…I wanted to stay, but Gettleman didn’t want me here.”

Unfortunately, injuries have gotten the best of Collins for the past couple of seasons. In 2020, he played just seven games after tearing his Achilles against the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, a foot injury put him on injured reserve on December 24, ending his year after 13 games.

The Commanders released Collins after he refused a pay cut earlier in 2022. It’s an understatement that Collins wants to show that he still has it.

“I’ve been injury prone the past what, two years, three years? That’s my biggest downfall, Other than that yeah, I still got it, I’m still a playmaker, I’m still a baller,” Collins said.

“It’s humbling for sure, coming from … you’re at the top bar and you’re coming, I wouldn’t say at the bottom but back to ground one and building your way back up.”

He’ll now be welcomed back into the fold by first-year general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.