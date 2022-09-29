Eli Manning Receives Shot From Broncos QB Russell Wilson

We have an unusual back-and-forth on our hands between former New York Giants Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

During the “ManningCast” of Manningcast between the Dallas Cowboys and Giants, Manning made a joke when talking about Broncos punter Corliss Waitman, who punted 10 times for 476 yards in an 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Eli then took his shot, “They should’ve paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell [Wilson].”

"They should've paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell [Wilson]." @EliManning went there 😅 pic.twitter.com/ridC2MdRji — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2022

Before the 2022 season, Wilson signed a five-year extension with the Broncos worth $245 million and $165 million of it guaranteed.

The next day, Manning publicly addressed the on-air joke.

“No, I don’t think we’re trying to be critical,” Manning told Front Office Sports. “I think we always try to support the guys that are in the game. I think sometimes, ‘Hey, it’s live TV.’ I never try to take a real shot at somebody. I think that was obviously a very outrageous joke — because a punter had 10 punts. Nothing against Russell. He’s going to do great.”

On September 28, Wilson met with local reporters and jokingly fired back when asked about Manning’s comments.

“You talking about Chad Powers?” Wilson said, via Zav Stevens of DNVR Sports. “I’m 3-0 against Chad Powers. Listen, it’s just part of the game. Those guys have fun and everything else. I have a lot of respect for Peyton and Eli. I’ve always looked up to those guys, so I’m not stressed about it.”

Wilson referred to Manning as “Chad Powers”, which is the alter ego that the former New York quarterback used when disguising himself for walk-on tryouts for Penn St.’s football team.

Eli Manning went undercover at Penn State as walk-on "Chad Powers" and it's absolute gold. pic.twitter.com/jaEYqBRcMh — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) September 19, 2022

Manning Defends Wilson’s Struggles

Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and played for the franchise for 10 seasons. He was traded to the Broncos this offseason and while Denver is 2-1 with the franchise quarterback, he’s thrown for just 743 yards, two touchdowns and one interception with a career-worst 83.2 passer rating.

While the Wilson-Manning jokes have stolen the headlines, the former New York quarterback believes the Wisconsin product will get better through time.

“It’s hard going to a new offense, a new system,” Manning said, per Front Office Sports. “It takes some time. It’s not going to be perfect after three weeks. I’ve been in that situation. It can take five or six weeks before you get comfortable with the coaches. It’s not just the quarterback. It’s all the players coming together, learning a new offense and getting together and getting on the same page.

Chad Powers TV Show in the Making?

Manning as a disguised long-haired 26-year-old at Penn State’s walk-on tryouts went viral last week. So much so that according to a report by TMZ Sports, Peyton Manning-owned Omaha Productions has been “flooded” with requests to produce more Chad Powers content, with a potential idea of a TV show being in the works based on the character.

The concept of a Chad Powers TV show would be eerily similar to the hit show Ted Lasso, which is a comedic series on an American football coach who is hired to manage an English soccer club.

There’s no indication that more Powers content is in the works, but the idea is something to worth monitoring.