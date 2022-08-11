Giants Lose 3 Players Including Starter to Injury in Preseason Win

The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 23-21 in the team’s first preseason game of 2022. Head coach Brian Daboll nabbed his first preseason victory. But along the way, the Giants suffered injuries.

Projected starting left guard Shane Lemieux sustained a toe injury during the first quarter and was ruled out. The 25-year-old was seen in a walking boot on the sidelines. Rookie guard Josh Ezeudu came to fill in at left guard.

Offensive lineman Jamil Douglas was also ruled out due to an ankle injury. Then, rookie cornerback Cor’Dale Flott suffered a groin injury in the fourth quarter and didn’t return.

The offensive line has been hit with injuries galore.

Rookie lineman Marcus McKethan was placed on the reserve/injured list and will miss the 2022 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL during the team’s Fan Fest scrimmage last Friday night at MetLife Stadium. New York also lost Matt Gono, who is expected to retire due to a neck injury that he started experiencing last week.

For Lemieux, it’ll be important to keep an eye on the status of the projected starter.

Lemieux’s Rough Start to Career

Lemieux played 12 games with nine starts as a rookie with the Giants. The 2020 fifth-round pick struggled in his rookie season, however, posting a 16.9 PFF blocking grade and allowing five sacks in 504 snaps.

In Week 1, Lemieux was placed on injured reserve after aggravating a knee injury. After only playing 17 snaps, Lemieux underwent season-ending surgery to repair his left knee’s patella tendon. Nick Gates joined Lemieux as the second Giants offensive lineman to be announced out for the season.

Fast forward to 2022, he opened the preseason as the team’s left guard starter. After suffering a toe injury, Lemieux was seen in a walking boot on the sideline.

NJ.com’s Art Stapleton ran into Lemieux after the game and reported that the 25-year-old will undergo tests Friday morning and is hoping to not have a turf toe prognosis.

Just talked to #Giants LG Shane Lemieux in the locker room. He's in the walking boot and will go for tests tomorrow morning to determine the severity of the toe injury. Hopeful it's not turf toe, but won't know extent or diagnosis until after his doctor's visit. So we'll see. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 12, 2022

How did Giants Starters Play?

Despite getting the victory, overall, the Giants had its ups and downs. Most of the starters on both sides of the ball for the Giants played in the first quarter.

Offensively, Daniel Jones looked crisp in the first drive, connecting with Collin Johnson twice for 30 yards. Saquon Barkley had his moments, notching 21 yards combined on the ground and in the passing game. On the other hand, Kenny Golladay had a key drop near the goal-line that could’ve been a touchdown. First-round rookie offensive lineman Evan Neal allowed one sack and was inconsistent.

Defensively, cornerback Aaron Robinson had a game he would like to not remember. In the first drive, Robinson was beaten twice in a row, was called for a questionable taunting flag and gave up a touchdown to second-round pick Tyquan Thornton. He was targeted five times in the same drive. Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer threw five completions in eight attempts for 59 yards and one touchdown.

The Giants’ rushing attack was the theme of their offense. New York finished with 177 rushing yards on 33 attempts. The Patriots throwing underthrown deep balls leading to large gains due to the cornerbacks’ backs being turned was the theme of their offense.

First-round rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux caused a false start on the Patriots’ offensive line.

While Thibodeaux likes the result, he expects even more out of himself in the future.

“I would take it as, you know, I’m winning in the mental game because I know that I have a jump on that offensive tackle mentally. … I still have a lot of growing to do,” Thibodeaux said.

Tyrod Taylor didn’t look like a backup quarterback. He completed 11 of his first 13 passes and finished 13 for 21 for 129 yards and one touchdown. The veteran also led an 11-play, 86-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter.