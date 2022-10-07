Giants Rule Out 7 Including Key Defender vs. Packers; QB Daniel Jones to Start

The New York Giants head to London for the first time since 2016 as they take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 on Sunday and will do so without numerous players.

It was announced by the Giants that seven players will be out Sunday due to injuries. The announcement doesn’t include cornerback Aaron Robinson, who was placed on Injured Reserve Tuesday.

The full list:

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle)

LB Azeez Ojulari (calf)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)|

QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion)

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

Ojulari, who posted his first sack of the season in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, is missing his third game of the year after aggravating the calf injury that took him out of the first two games of the season.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams was listed as questionable as he’s been out the past two weeks with a sprained MCL. Safety Julian Love cleared the concussion protocol and will play.

Quarterback Davis Webb will likely be elevated from the practice squad and take over Taylor’s backup role.

As for Daniel Jones, he was not listed on the final injury report and will make the start after dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in the team’s Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears.

Troubling WR Situation

The Giants’ wide receiver group continues to arguably be the team’s most unreliable unit. It’s not promising when running back Barkley is tied with wide receiver Richie James in receptions with 15. David Sills is the snap leader at wide receiver.

Injury has been the main reason for the team’s unfortunates at wide receiver. Sterling Shepard (Torn ACL) is out for the season, Kadarius Toney has played just one game as he’s been dealing with hamstring ailments, Wan’Dale Robinson hasn’t played since Week 1 with a sprained MCL and Kenny Golladay will be out for an indefinite amount of time for the same injury.

New York will start Sills and James with Darius Slayton as the team’s No. 3 receiver. Practice squad receiver Marcus Johnson could be asked to play a role on Sunday.

Big Blue possesses a 3-1 record, but the offense has yet to eclipse 200 passing yards in a game. The offense averages the 22nd-most yards per game (332) and hasn’t gotten efficient pass-blocking, aside from left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Luckily, the team’s offensive line has given running lines for Barkley, who has shown to be his true 2018 Pro Bowl self. The Penn State product leads the NFL in rushing yards with 463 yards.