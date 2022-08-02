Giants Rumors: Insider Drops Report on Jimmy Garoppolo

The New York Giants could very well have a new starting quarterback in 2023. The Giants declined the fifth-year option for 2023 on fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who’s underperformed while dealing with inconsistencies from the organization during his tenure.

As for 2022, the Giants are sticking with Jones.

However, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News wrote a story on July 29 that detailed the team’s offensive struggles through the first three days of training camp, and put a lot of the onus on Jones.

Leonard brought up the possibility of the Giants having backup Tyrod Taylor or trading for available San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo at the starting quarterback spot.

Recently, the NY Daily News story along with oddsmakers having the Giants as one of the favorites to land Garoppolo has created a bit of buzz.

So much so that ESPN’s Jordan Raanan gave an update to all the rumors on his Breaking Big Blue podcast.

“I’ve spoken to people within the organization — you can say, ‘sources say.’ The Giants are not getting Jimmy Garoppolo,” Raanan said.

“Tell me how that makes sense for the New York Giants? Are they trying to win this year? Is he their future franchise quarterback? Do they have the money? Why would they give up assets? This is a rebuilding team.”

Garoppolo’s Situation

Coming off an NFC Championship loss in 2021, the 49ers have made it clear that they want to trade Garoppolo. San Francisco granted Garoppolo permission to seek a trade, on July 20, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The veteran quarterback is coming off shoulder surgery and 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance is waiting in the wings.

Two seasons ago, Garoppolo passed for a career-high 3,978 yards with 27 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, while leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl berth in 2019.

In 2021, Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns. But in his last seven games, including the playoffs, he threw nine touchdowns and seven interceptions while fumbling three times. His performance combined with the shoulder injury played a role in his decline.

Injuries have hurt Garoppolo. Since Garapollo was named the 49ers’ starting quarterback in 2017, he’s played 15 games or more in just two seasons.

Garoppolo is also carrying a $26.9 million cap hit in 2022, which would make it difficult for the Giants to trade for him. Giants general manager Joe Schoen confirmed that the Giants are less than $5 million under the salary cap.

Latest on Jones’ Training Camp

If Jones struggles again, the Giants can turn to experienced veteran Taylor during the season. New York could then have the chance of drafting a future quarterback in the 2023 draft.

Jones has struggled during the opening days of training camp. But with Jones entering a new offense under head coach Brian Daboll, you can expect learning and lapses.

On Aug. 2, Jones lit up training camp, as SNY NFL reporter Connor Hughes logged the quarterback having 14 completions out of 16 attempts while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

I had Daniel Jones 14 of 16 passing today. He threw two touchdowns and one interception (red zone). Both of his touchdowns came when the staff asked him to drive the field. I know this is my first day over here but idk what all the fuss about the QB is about 😂 #Giants — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 2, 2022

In a stand-up, Hughes said, “Jones was on fire in team drills . . . Today, things look a heck of a lot more optimistic than they did a few days ago”

"Jones was on fire in team drills…today, things look a heck of a lot more optimistic than they did a few days ago"@Connor_J_Hughes with more on Daniel Jones from Giants training camp: https://t.co/w7LUadzGeb pic.twitter.com/1QevkmHLdh — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 2, 2022

Ranaan noted that wide receiver David Sills, who filled in for Kenny Golladay, caught five receptions and one touchdown.

Standout of the day: David Sills What a day! Five catches in live drills. A TD to end practice. Sills was stepping in for Kenny Golladay, who sat out live drills, and instantly vibed with Daniel Jones. "Today was a big opportunity … Felt good. Felt very good," Sills said. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 2, 2022

The 2022 season will be a true test for Jones.

At the same time, Jones learning from his mistakes and progressing each day in training camp will be the current goal.