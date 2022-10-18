Trade Rumors Heating Up on Giants’ Recent First-Round Pick

The NFL’s November 1 trade deadline is approaching in two weeks and there’s buzz concerning the New York Giants.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler wrote on trade rumors that he’s heard around the league. In his October 18 article, he reported that teams “are keeping an eye” on Kadarius Toney, who was the Giants’ 2021 first-round pick.

Fowler also noted that rival executives “wouldn’t be surprised” if the Giants made an attempt to add at the wide receiver position. New York ranks 31st in passing yards per game (154.3) and general manager Joe Schoen could attempt to give wideout support for head coach Brian Daboll.

Toney has only logged 35 offensive snaps in 2022 and has not played since Week 2 due to a hamstring injury. He has just two receptions for zero yards this season.

The Florida product hasn’t been able to stay healthy and it showed in his rookie season as he played just 10 games in 2021 He showed flashes as a speedster in the slot and posted 39 targets for 420 yards last season.

Despite getting to a hot start at 5-1, the Giants could be looking to improve their wide receiver group and the recent first-round pick might not be in their plans going forward.

Intel on Leading WR Since 2019

Fowler mentioned that he wouldn’t be surprised to see a Giants trade involving a wide receiver, specifically wideout Darius Slayton.

“The Giants cut his salary to $965,000 after failing to trade him before the season, and he has some pedigree as a former 50-catch guy,” Fowler noted about Slayton. “The New Orleans Saints looked into his market in the past and could again.”

It would be questionable, however, to trade Slayton simply due to his connection with Daniel Jones. Slayton caught 98 balls from Jones combined in 2019 and 2020. The Giants also need any help they can get in the passing attack in 2022.

In three games so far, Slayton has posted eight catches for 108 yards. In one of those games, the 25-year-old receiver notched six receptions for 79 yards on seven targets.

Regardless, Slayton is entering the final year of his contract in 2022 and should continue to be a target for the team this season.

Kenny Golladay Update

Lastly, Fowler was pretty adamant about the trade status of Kenny Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract in 2021.

“There’s zero chance the Giants trade Golladay, whose guaranteed money bleeds into 2023,” Fowler wrote.

Golladay has been a disappointment for New York. He caught 29 passes for 543 yards in 16 games last season. He’s yet to score a touchdown as a Giant and his playing time became limited as a result in the early part of the 2022 season.

The veteran receiver was confused after logging two snaps in the team’s Week 2 win.

“The GM, head coach, all these coaches keep saying ‘you do everything right, you handle yourself the right way,” Golladay said on Sept. 21. “So like I said, it’s a little confusing.”

Golladay was seen as an up-and-coming receiver who had two 1,000-yard seasons to his name as a Detroit Lions player. Now, Golladay is dealing with an MCL sprain that he suffered in Week 4 and hasn’t appeared in a game since.

Cutting the veteran would add $25.4 million in dead money for 2022, making it unlikely. Still, the future for Golladay in New York doesn’t look bright, to say the least.